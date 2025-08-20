Highly-Anticipated New Dallas Restaurant Mamani Sets an Opening Date

The latest Dallas restaurant from brothers Brandon and Henry Cohanim, co-founders of Feels Like Home, which owns West Village’s Namo and Bar Colette, is finally opening after a delay. When we first spoke with the team about their upcoming modern European restaurant last summer, plans were to open that fall. But it’s okay because Mamani will debut on September 2, and we’re just as excited about it.

Mamani will open at The QUAD, a reinvention of Dallas’ first mixed-use development, the Quadrangle. Over the past year, several hot spots, including the flagship of Domodomo Kō (which we recently named one of the 10 best omakases in Dallas), New York-based Two Hands, and the second outpost of Bishop Arts’ Written by the Seasons, have opened in the revamped development.

In May 2024, Brandon told us that “Uptown is like the new downtown for business. We also like that [The QUAD] is close to upscale hotels like The Ritz-Carlton, The Mansion, and the upcoming Four Seasons hotel on Turtle Creek.”

Designed by architectural firm Omniplan, each restaurant space at The QUAD is housed within a stand-alone bungalow. Mamani is housed in the largest bungalow at 5,200 square feet.

The interiors were helmed by London-based Bryan O’Sullivan Studio, best known for designing the restaurant in London’s famous Claridges Hotel. The Mamani space includes two dining rooms with “pastel, ombré-effect plaster walls, marble architraves, and custom end-grain flooring.” There’s also a private dining room, a bar “clad in rich burl paneling and fitted with an onyx niche for bottles and glassware behind,” as well as stained glass details throughout. An air-conditioned garden terrace looks over Routh Street for al fresco dining.

Mamani is named after the Cohanim brothers’ grandmother, who split her time between Paris (where she was born) and the South of France. Hence, the French and Italian influences. Penne arrabiata had to be on the menu because it was something their family always ordered at restaurants when they grew up in Los Angeles. “Even if it wasn’t on the menu, it was in the middle of the table,” Henry says in a release.

Over a year ago, the brothers connected with French-born chef Christophe de Lellis, who was in a high-profile role at the three Michelin-starred Joël Robuchon restaurant in Las Vegas, and convinced him to come to Dallas to open Mamani.

“If I were in Paris, I’d call it ‘bistronomie,’” says De Lellis. This is a “French cooking movement that reinterprets bistro cooking using the most sophisticated techniques and the finest, most premium seasonal ingredients.” Highlights on the opening menu include vitello tonnato, mushroom tart, Maine lobster, wild dover sole, 22-ounce dry-aged ribeye, veal “Cordon Bleu,” whole duck, Paris-Brest, and of course, penne arrabiata.

Bar Director Rubén Rolón is crafting the cocktail program that will have a focus on Negronis, while Wine Director Allie Naught’s wine list will spotlight white Burgundies from France.

“We want people to come casually on a Tuesday or Wednesday, and have a laid-back, relaxed experience,” says Brandon. “We also want them to come when they close a big deal and celebrate, and get some great Champagne, and there’s great music and a great vibe.”

The Cohanim brothers will also be opening a bakery, The Bread Club, next door to Mamani this winter.