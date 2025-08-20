Mamani Dallas
Mamani Dallas
Mamani
Mamani
01
04

One of Dallas' most highly anticipated restaurant openings of 2025, Mamani sets an opening date. (Courtesy)

02
04

Mamani is inspired by the owners' grandmother and their time spent at family dinners. (Courtesy)

03
04

Highlights on Mamani's opening menu include vitello tonnato, mushroom tart, Maine lobster, and so much more. (Courtesy)

04
04

A stand-out on the Mamani menu is a whole duck, the "Mamani Way."(Courtesy)

Mamani Dallas
Mamani Dallas
Mamani
Mamani
Restaurants / Openings

Highly-Anticipated New Dallas Restaurant Mamani Sets an Opening Date

The Modern European Spot Brings Classic Parisian Cuisine and Italian Riveria Vibes to Uptown

BY //
One of Dallas' most highly anticipated restaurant openings of 2025, Mamani sets an opening date. (Courtesy)
Mamani is inspired by the owners' grandmother and their time spent at family dinners. (Courtesy)
Highlights on Mamani's opening menu include vitello tonnato, mushroom tart, Maine lobster, and so much more. (Courtesy)
A stand-out on the Mamani menu is a whole duck, the "Mamani Way."(Courtesy)
1
4

One of Dallas' most highly anticipated restaurant openings of 2025, Mamani sets an opening date. (Courtesy)

2
4

Mamani is inspired by the owners' grandmother and their time spent at family dinners. (Courtesy)

3
4

Highlights on Mamani's opening menu include vitello tonnato, mushroom tart, Maine lobster, and so much more. (Courtesy)

4
4

A stand-out on the Mamani menu is a whole duck, the "Mamani Way."(Courtesy)

The latest Dallas restaurant from brothers Brandon and Henry Cohanim, co-founders of Feels Like Home, which owns West Village’s Namo and Bar Colette, is finally opening after a delay. When we first spoke with the team about their upcoming modern European restaurant last summer, plans were to open that fall. But it’s okay because Mamani will debut on September 2, and we’re just as excited about it.

Mamani will open at The QUAD, a reinvention of Dallas’ first mixed-use development, the Quadrangle. Over the past year, several hot spots, including the flagship of Domodomo Kō (which we recently named one of the 10 best omakases in Dallas), New York-based Two Hands, and the second outpost of Bishop Arts’ Written by the Seasons, have opened in the revamped development.

In May 2024, Brandon told us that “Uptown is like the new downtown for business. We also like that [The QUAD] is close to upscale hotels like The Ritz-Carlton, The Mansion, and the upcoming Four Seasons hotel on Turtle Creek.”

The Quad Dallas
Mamani will be located in the largest retail bungalow at The QUAD, the building on the left. (Photo by Jane Martens)

Designed by architectural firm Omniplan, each restaurant space at The QUAD is housed within a stand-alone bungalow. Mamani is housed in the largest bungalow at 5,200 square feet.

The interiors were helmed by London-based Bryan O’Sullivan Studio, best known for designing the restaurant in London’s famous Claridges Hotel. The Mamani space includes two dining rooms with “pastel, ombré-effect plaster walls, marble architraves, and custom end-grain flooring.” There’s also a private dining room, a bar “clad in rich burl paneling and fitted with an onyx niche for bottles and glassware behind,” as well as stained glass details throughout. An air-conditioned garden terrace looks over Routh Street for al fresco dining.

Mamani is named after the Cohanim brothers’ grandmother, who split her time between Paris (where she was born) and the South of France. Hence, the French and Italian influences. Penne arrabiata had to be on the menu because it was something their family always ordered at restaurants when they grew up in Los Angeles. “Even if it wasn’t on the menu, it was in the middle of the table,” Henry says in a release.

Over a year ago, the brothers connected with French-born chef Christophe de Lellis, who was in a high-profile role at the three Michelin-starred Joël Robuchon restaurant in Las Vegas, and convinced him to come to Dallas to open Mamani.

Mamani
A stand-out on the Mamani menu is a whole duck, the “Mamani Way.”(Courtesy)

“If I were in Paris, I’d call it ‘bistronomie,’” says De Lellis. This is a “French cooking movement that reinterprets bistro cooking using the most sophisticated techniques and the finest, most premium seasonal ingredients.” Highlights on the opening menu include vitello tonnato, mushroom tart, Maine lobster, wild dover sole, 22-ounce dry-aged ribeye, veal “Cordon Bleu,” whole duck, Paris-Brest, and of course, penne arrabiata.

Bar Director Rubén Rolón is crafting the cocktail program that will have a focus on Negronis, while Wine Director Allie Naught’s wine list will spotlight white Burgundies from France.

“We want people to come casually on a Tuesday or Wednesday, and have a laid-back, relaxed experience,” says Brandon. “We also want them to come when they close a big deal and celebrate, and get some great Champagne, and there’s great music and a great vibe.”

The Cohanim brothers will also be opening a bakery, The Bread Club, next door to Mamani this winter.

Their advanced treatments beat my cancer
Leading cancer care for you
Methodist_Leading_Medicine_White
LEARN MORE

Featured Properties

Swipe
13415 Jibstay Court
Laffite's Cove
FOR SALE

13415 Jibstay Court
Galveston, TX

$5,450,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
13415 Jibstay Court
2120 Gostick
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

2120 Gostick
HOUSTON, TX

$1,059,000 Learn More about this property
Rebecca Turner
This property is listed by: Rebecca Turner (832) 661-0805
2120 Gostick
6626 Westchester Avenue
West University
FOR SALE

6626 Westchester Avenue
West University, TX

$3,225,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
6626 Westchester Avenue
3604 Dorset Cliff Lane
Somerset Green
FOR SALE

3604 Dorset Cliff Lane
HOUSTON, TX

$1,195,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
3604 Dorset Cliff Lane
6532 Community Drive
West University
FOR SALE

6532 Community Drive
West University, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
6532 Community Drive
17 Pine Briar Circle
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

17 Pine Briar Circle
HOUSTON, TX

$1,162,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
17 Pine Briar Circle
2727 Kirby Drive, #27J
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2727 Kirby Drive, #27J
Houston, TX

$2,100,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2727 Kirby Drive, #27J
247 Piney Point Road
Piney Point Village
FOR SALE

247 Piney Point Road
Piney Point, TX

$5,395,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
247 Piney Point Road
1657 Banks Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

1657 Banks Street
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jo Reid (713) 582-6150 Email Realtor
1657 Banks Street
142 Hickory Ridge Drive
Memorial
FOR SALE

142 Hickory Ridge Drive
Houston, TX

$2,795,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
142 Hickory Ridge Drive
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X