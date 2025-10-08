One of Fort Worth’s Best Breweries Opens a New Coffee Shop and Roastery Next Door

Located in Fort Worth’s Foundry District, Maple Branch Craft Brewery has been slinging craft beers since 2020. With over 20 beers on tap, the 14,000 square foot facility and biergarten has become a favorite local watering hole, where small-batch brews such as the Oktoberfest, Fort Worth Pilsner, a Mexican lager, IPAs, and more keep patrons coming back for more. And as of last month, Maple Branch owners Stuart and Allyssa Maples have created another reason for customers to make the spot a regular in their routine: a new coffee shop called Branch & Bean.

Right next door to the brewery, the coffee shop prides itself on roasting its coffee beans in-house, which come from Ethiopia, Guatemala, and other coffee capitals of the world. Stop in, and you can see them being roasted in the back.

“The owners’ passion is to bring craft experiences to everything we do,” Igor Stepczynski, the marketing coordinator and brand ambassador for both Branch & Bean and Maple Branch Craft Brewery, tells PaperCity. “After making craft beers and then doing our pizzas from scratch too, they decided to expand to coffee to give Fort Worth a craft coffee spot.”

Branch & Bean is also making all its syrups from scratch, which include honey lavender, vanilla, caramel, and mocha. For fall, find seasonal syrups such as pumpkin spice, toasted marshmallow, and maple syrup. Stepczynski recommends trying the s’mores latte and the pumpkin spice latte. He also loves the Ethiopian red honey coffee, as it utilizes the new automatic pour-over machine, which slowly pours hot water over ground coffee. “It’s fun for customers to watch,” he says.

Diners can also find breakfast tacos, breakfast sandwiches, and egg bites, which are made in-house, and fresh, rotating pastries from The Black Rooster Bakery, plus gelato for an afternoon affogato pick-me-up. Indoor seating is available, or you can sit outside in the biergarten (dogs are allowed both inside and out).

Branch & Bean is open from 7 am to 7 pm Tuesdays through Sundays, and bags of ground coffee are available to take home. The brewery opens at 11 am, where you’ll find a slew of craft choices, including a coffee blonde ale and a coconut coffee porter, both using beans roasted at Branch & Bean.