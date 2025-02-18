The Best Bakeries In The Woodlands For Mardi Gras and King Cake Season

In addition to a traditional King Cake, Montgomery Bakehouse also offers a variety of flavors. (Photo courtesy of Montgomery Bakehouse)

The sweet season of Mardi Gras and King Cake is in full swing, and there are plenty of restaurants in The Woodlands that are serving up authentic versions of this tasty treat.

The frosted indulgence is typically eaten through Fat Tuesday, aka Mardi Gras, which falls on March 4 this year. The king cake is typically made of a brioche dough with a wide variety of fillings, such as cinnamon, chocolate, or cream cheese. Some bakeries have even added to that selection with fruit fillings. To add an extra festive touch, the icing is normally done in the royal gold, green and purple of Mardi Gras.

Of course, hidden in every true King Cake is a plastic baby symbolizing the baby Jesus who the three kings brought gifts to honor with. The tradition is that if you find the plastic baby in your piece of cake, then you become the king or queen of the evening. You’re also responsible for providing the King Cake the next year.

It’s a tradition worth embracing. These are The Woodlands’ Best Mardi Gras and King Cake Bakeries: