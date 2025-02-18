The Best Bakeries In The Woodlands For Mardi Gras and King Cake Season
Sweet Spots For a New Orleans State Of MindBY Jillian Richstone // 02.17.25
The sweet season of Mardi Gras and King Cake is in full swing, and there are plenty of restaurants in The Woodlands that are serving up authentic versions of this tasty treat.
The frosted indulgence is typically eaten through Fat Tuesday, aka Mardi Gras, which falls on March 4 this year. The king cake is typically made of a brioche dough with a wide variety of fillings, such as cinnamon, chocolate, or cream cheese. Some bakeries have even added to that selection with fruit fillings. To add an extra festive touch, the icing is normally done in the royal gold, green and purple of Mardi Gras.
Of course, hidden in every true King Cake is a plastic baby symbolizing the baby Jesus who the three kings brought gifts to honor with. The tradition is that if you find the plastic baby in your piece of cake, then you become the king or queen of the evening. You’re also responsible for providing the King Cake the next year.
It’s a tradition worth embracing. These are The Woodlands’ Best Mardi Gras and King Cake Bakeries:
Common Bond Bistro & Bakery at City Place
1700 City Plaza Drive, Suite 150
Spring, TX 77389 | Map
The creative culinary artists at Common Bond have King Cake available at its City Place bakery from now until Mardi Gras.
In addition to cooking up sweet treats, Common Bond is also giving back with its King Cakes by partnering with Sky High for Kids to benefit childhood cancer patients at Texas Children’s Hospital.
Five dollars from every King Cake sold at Common Bond will be donated to the charity and customers. DIY King Cake kits are also available for yourself or to send to a childhood cancer patient at Texas Children’s Hospital.
Schilleci’s New Orleans Kitchen
9595 Six Pines Dr #1120
The Woodlands, TX 77380 | Map
The Woodlands’ authentic Schilleci’s New Orleans Kitchen is offering King Cake from the famous Louisiana favorite Gambino’s Bakery.
You can order a King Cake to take home for $30, or you can get a slice in the restaurant for dine in. As an added bonus, if you find the plastic baby in your slice of cake while eating at Schilleci’s, your piece of cake is free.
Read more about The Woodlands’ version of a New Orleans restaurant here.
NOLA Girl’s Sweet Treats
In addition to year-round New Orleans’ pastries, NOLA Girl’s Sweet Treats also knows how to make a worthy King Cake with a variety of options to fit any sweettooth.
Customize your King Cake with toppings such as praline pecans or turtle, and filling possibilities that include cream cheese, Bavarian, strawberry, raspberry, lemon, chocolate, apple, strawberry & cream, and raspberry & cream.
Two different sizes of King Cake are available — small or large. The small traditional cake is $25, $30 with a filling or topping. The large traditional costs $35, $40 with a filling or topping.
To place an order, visit NOLA Girl’s Facebook page.
Rao’s Bakery & Coffee-Cafe
6915 Cypresswood Drive
Spring, TX 77379 | Map
Just a short drive from The Woodlands in Spring, Rao’s Bakery offers a full-service bakery, deli, specialty coffee drinks and Gelateria.
Their King Cakes and New Orleans-themed coffee drinks are in-store now, and you can also order a King Cake to be delivered.
Check out Rao’s Facebook page for more information.
Montgomery Bake House
240 Longmire Road
Conroe, TX 77304 | Map
Montgomery Bakehouse’s King Cakes are made fresh daily from now until Mardi Gras. The bakery boasts about using only the finest ingredients and making everything fresh and by hand.
You can visit the Conroe bakery or order your King Cake online at its website.
In addition to the traditional King Cake, they also offer varieties of cinnamon butter, Bavarian, chocolate Bavarian, pecan praline, cherry, cream cheese, and cherry and cream cheese.
Honey Magnolia Sweets
What started as a simple hobby transformed into a food dream for the local owner of Honey Magnolia Sweets bakery. Magnolia uses only quality ingredients and lots of love in all its bakery creations. Having been raised in Louisiana, and now living in The Woodlands area, they know how to craft a delightful and authentic King Cake.
You can snag one of Honey Magnolia’s King Cakes for $25 in an assortment of flavors such as cinnamon, cream cheese, strawberry, blueberry, cherry, apple, lemon, raspberry, or Bavarian cream. You can also add cream cheese to any of the fruit fillings.
To place an order, go here.
Frank’s Bakery
Frank’s Bakery is run by Woodlands area residents who specialize in scones, muffins, breads, cakes and cinnamon rolls. All of its items are made to order.
Customers can enjoy the inspired version of the Louisiana classic King Cake when they purchase a Frank’s classic cinnamon swirl cake topped with a cinnamon cream cheese frosting and green, yellow and purple sanding sugars.
The King Cakes are offered in either full size or minis, with a minimum of two minis per order.
Go here to order.