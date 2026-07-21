The Best Margaritas and Tequila Cocktails In The Woodlands — For National Tequila Day Or Any Happy Celebration
When Your Drinks Need to Be Elevated and Fun
By Jillian Richstone //
The Best Margaritas in The Woodlands include Cyclone Anaya's.
Enjoy a tequila drink at Tommy Bahamas this Friday, like their Blood Orange Margarita. (Photo courtesy of Tommy Bahamas)
Recently opened Ojo de Agua has plenty of tequila offers, like their Mezcalina. (Photo courtesy of Ojo de Agua)
Margaritaville will be celebrating National Tequila Day with tequila tastings and $5 margaritas all day. (Photo courtesy of Margaritaville)
Visit Escalante's for House Margarita specials on July 24. They also offer unique flavors like the Watermelon Mint Margarita, Cucumber Jalapeño Margarita, and Guava Lavender Spritz pictured here. (Photo courtesy of Escalante's)
The Woodlands appreciates a good margarita and tequila cocktail — and more importantly is full of interesting restaurants and bars that know how to make them right. Whether it’s for National Tequila Day (which happens to be this Friday, July 24) or any other day, fruity margaritas, spicy tequila cocktails and even straight-up shots abound.
These are the Best Margaritas and Tequila Cocktails in The Woodlands:
Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe
What better place to sip margaritas than Margaritaville Lake Resort at Lake Conroe? Jimmy Buffet himself would be proud.
On Friday, July 24, from 5 pm to 8 pm, the resort is set celebrate National Tequila Day with a lakeside tasting event at the 5 o’clock Somewhere Event Tent. It’s the chance to sample premium tequila and mezcal.
Tickets cost $20 per person for six tasting tickets to sample a variety of premium spirits, including Casamigos, Don Julio, Astral, Lobos 1707, 21 Seeds, DeLeón Tequila, Union Mezcal and more.
There will also be $5 margaritas available all day, with no tasting ticket required.
For more information and to purchase a ticket to the Tequila in Paradise tasting event, go here.
For a Woodlands favorite with nice views, head on over to Escalante’s for margaritas. You can pair those drinks with some of Escalante’s fajitas, Tex-Mex favorites, enchiladas and more.
For more information, go here.
Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar
Tommy Bahamas on Market Street makes a mean margarita. Cocktail favorites like the mezcal pink flamingo and blood orange margarita are sure to enhance the fun,
To make a reservation, go here.
State Fare Kitchen & Bar The Woodlands
1900 Hughes Landing Blvd , Suite 200
The Woodlands , TX 77380 | Map
State Fare Kitchen & Bar keeps it cool no matter how hot summer gets. This Friday, July 24, $7 frozen margaritas will be available during happy hour from 3 pm to 7 pm.
This Hughes Landing restaurant is a prime spot for lunch or dinner. To make a reservation or view the menus, go here.
Ojo de Agua
10720 Kuykenhald Road, Suite 10B
The Woodlands, TX 77381 | Map
If you need another excuse to try out The Woodlands’ ambitious new Mexican restaurant Ojo de Agua, there are plenty of tequila favorites on the menu. Try out a unique lavender margarita, mezcalina, a fresh Mexican mule, or the classic Ojo margarita. Ojo de Agua has already made a splash in Houston’s River Oaks District.
For more information about this new Woodlands gem, go here.
For dining right along The Woodlands Waterway, Cyclone Anaya’s offers some of the best views in the township.
House margaritas are $5 and jumbo house margaritas $10 during happy hour from 3 pm to 7 pm. Or try out any of the other tequila favorites on the drinks menus like ranch water, paloma, Cyclone’s hibiscus sangria, or a variety of unique margarita flavors.
Cyclone’s offers your choice of tequilas and mezcal, including top-shelf selections.
For more information, go here.
Experience elevated Mexican cuisine while you enjoy margaritas at Monarca in Creekside.
Happy hour lasts from 3 pm to 6 pm, during which you can partake in $8 specialties like the Monarcarita, Royal Margarita, or Mezcalina.
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