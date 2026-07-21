Your PaperCity Account
Restaurants / Bars

The Best Margaritas and Tequila Cocktails In The Woodlands — For National Tequila Day Or Any Happy Celebration

When Your Drinks Need to Be Elevated and Fun

By //

1/0
The Best Margaritas in The Woodlands include Cyclone Anaya's.

The Best Margaritas in The Woodlands include Cyclone Anaya's.

Enjoy a tequila drink at Tommy Bahamas this Friday, like their Blood Orange Margarita. (Photo courtesy of Tommy Bahamas)

Enjoy a tequila drink at Tommy Bahamas this Friday, like their Blood Orange Margarita. (Photo courtesy of Tommy Bahamas)

Recently opened Ojo de Agua has plenty of tequila offers, like their Mezcalina. (Photo courtesy of Ojo de Agua)

Recently opened Ojo de Agua has plenty of tequila offers, like their Mezcalina. (Photo courtesy of Ojo de Agua)

Margaritaville will be celebrating National Tequila Day with tequila tastings and $5 margaritas all day. (Photo courtesy of Margaritaville)

Margaritaville will be celebrating National Tequila Day with tequila tastings and $5 margaritas all day. (Photo courtesy of Margaritaville)

Visit Escalante's for House Margarita specials on July 24. They also offer unique flavors like the Watermelon Mint Margarita, Cucumber Jalapeño Margarita, and Guava Lavender Spritz pictured here. (Photo courtesy of Escalante's)

Visit Escalante's for House Margarita specials on July 24. They also offer unique flavors like the Watermelon Mint Margarita, Cucumber Jalapeño Margarita, and Guava Lavender Spritz pictured here. (Photo courtesy of Escalante's)

The Woodlands appreciates a good margarita and tequila cocktail — and more importantly is full of interesting restaurants and bars that know how to make them right. Whether it’s for National Tequila Day (which happens to be this Friday, July 24) or any other day, fruity margaritas, spicy tequila cocktails and even straight-up shots abound.

These are the Best Margaritas and Tequila Cocktails in The Woodlands:

 

Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe

600 Margaritaville, Park Way
Montgomery, TX 77356  |  Map

 

Website

Margaritaville 2

Margaritas are a natural at Margaritaville Lake Resort.

What better place to sip margaritas than Margaritaville Lake Resort at Lake Conroe? Jimmy Buffet himself would be proud.

On Friday, July 24, from 5 pm to 8 pm, the resort is set celebrate National Tequila Day with a lakeside tasting event at the 5 o’clock Somewhere Event Tent. It’s the chance to sample premium tequila and mezcal.

Tickets cost $20 per person for six tasting tickets to sample a variety of premium spirits, including Casamigos, Don Julio, Astral, Lobos 1707, 21 Seeds, DeLeón Tequila, Union Mezcal and more.

There will also be $5 margaritas available all day, with no tasting ticket required.

For more information and to purchase a ticket to the Tequila in Paradise tasting event, go here.

Escalante’s

The Woodlands

1900 Hughes Landing Boulevard, #100
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Escalantes Margarita 2

Escalante's is celebrating 7/24 with $7.24 house margaritas.

For a Woodlands favorite with nice views, head on over to Escalante’s for margaritas. You can pair those drinks with some of Escalante’s fajitas, Tex-Mex favorites, enchiladas and more.

For more information, go here.

Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar

The Woodlands

9595 Six Pines Drive , #700
Spring, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Tommy Bahamas MezcalPinkFlamingo_Mobile

The Mezcal Pink Flamingo at Tommy Bahamas is a great way to celebrate National Tequila Day.

Tommy Bahamas on Market Street makes a mean margarita. Cocktail favorites like the mezcal pink flamingo and blood orange margarita are sure to enhance the fun,

To make a reservation, go here.

State Fare Kitchen & Bar The Woodlands

1900 Hughes Landing Blvd , Suite 200
The Woodlands , TX 77380  |  Map

 

281-825-5368

Website

State Fare Happy hour margarita Culinary Khancepts

Stop by for a happy hour Margarita at State Fare Kitchen and Bar.

State Fare Kitchen & Bar keeps it cool no matter how hot summer gets. This Friday, July 24,  $7 frozen margaritas will be available during happy hour from 3 pm to 7 pm.

This Hughes Landing restaurant is a prime spot for lunch or dinner. To make a reservation or view the menus, go here.

Ojo de Agua

10720 Kuykenhald Road, Suite 10B
The Woodlands, TX 77381  |  Map

 

281-362-5075

Website

ojo de agua Mexican Mule

The new Ojo de Agua restaurant in The Woodlands has plenty of delicious tequila drinks to choose from, like this Mexican Mule.

If you need another excuse to try out The Woodlands’ ambitious new Mexican restaurant Ojo de Agua, there are plenty of tequila favorites on the menu. Try out a unique lavender margarita, mezcalina, a fresh Mexican mule, or the classic Ojo margarita. Ojo de Agua has already made a splash in Houston’s River Oaks District.

For more information about this new Woodlands gem, go here.

 

Cyclone Anaya’s

The Woodlands

20 Waterway Ave, Suite 120
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Cyclone Anaya’s

Cyclone Anaya's has a variety of delicious margaritas to celebrate National Tequila Day with.

For dining right along The Woodlands Waterway, Cyclone Anaya’s offers some of the best views in the township.

House margaritas are $5 and jumbo house margaritas $10 during happy hour from 3 pm to 7 pm. Or try out any of the other tequila favorites on the drinks menus like ranch water, paloma, Cyclone’s hibiscus sangria, or a variety of unique margarita flavors.

Cyclone’s offers your choice of tequilas and mezcal, including top-shelf selections.

For more information, go here.

Monarca

The Woodlands

26400 Kuykendahl Road, Suite 100
The Woodlands, TX 77375  |  Map

 

Website

Monaroca

Enjoy an elevated tequila cocktail at Monaroca.

Experience elevated Mexican cuisine while you enjoy margaritas at Monarca in Creekside.

Happy hour lasts from 3 pm to 6 pm, during which you can partake in $8 specialties like the Monarcarita, Royal Margarita, or Mezcalina.

Trending

  1. Fast Cars, High Fashion and Philanthropy Make This Second Time Houston Best Dressed Honoree’s Heart Zoom — Getting To Know Ann Ayre
  2. Houston’s Best Wellness Hotels and Staycation Getaways — Where Recovery and Pampering Rule
  3. The Crazy Final World Cup Numbers and 5 Reasons Why Texas Is a Lock For an Even More Prominent Role In the 2038 American Cup Return
  4. 10 Best Pizza Spots in Fort Worth — A Chicago Tavern-Style Newcomer, Downtown Italian Restaurants, and Other Top Destinations
  5. Owners of Houston’s Michelin-Starred BCN To Debut New Spanish Fine Dining Restaurant in Dallas — A Look Inside Masía
Make a splash at Dallas’ iconic urban resort
JadeWaters | Open Daily
Book Your Stay
Hilton Anatole Dallas

Featured Properties

Swipe
13041 Seydler Road
Weimar Texas
FOR SALE

13041 Seydler Road
Weimar, TX

$3,119,500 Learn More about this property
Rachel Hrncir
This property is listed by: Rachel Hrncir (214) 962-0000 Email Realtor
13041 Seydler Road
2906 Mid Lane
Highland Village/River Oaks District
FOR SALE

2906 Mid Lane
Houston, TX

$1,700,000 Learn More about this property
Ina Perlman
This property is listed by: Ina Perlman (832) 282-0211 Email Realtor
2906 Mid Lane
8502 Stansberry Road
Simonton
FOR SALE

8502 Stansberry Road
Simonton, TX

$11,500,000 Learn More about this property
Rachel Hrncir
This property is listed by: Rachel Hrncir (214) 962-0000 Email Realtor
8502 Stansberry Road
Find Your One
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X