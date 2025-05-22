Chef Omar Flores To Debut New Coastal Mexican Restaurant in Evolving Dallas Design District

An exciting new restaurant from Chef Omar Flores’ Big Dill Hospitality (along with the Marshi family) is headed to Dallas’ Design District this September. From the minds behind Muchacho and Even Coast, Maroma will bring coastal Mexican cuisine to the first floor of the brand new Thirteen Thirty Three Building on Oak Lawn Avenue.

The sleek new building opened in 2024 and offers retail and office spaces. Perks include a rooftop pickleball court and a state-of-the-art fitness center, as well as a community lounge with a pool table. It’s just another example of the recent boom in development in the Design District and the new restaurants that come with it.

The 160,000-square-foot property right across the street is also undergoing a multi-million-dollar redevelopment. Next summer, an open-air retail and dining destination called The Seam will open with a curated selection of fine dining establishments and luxury shopping, in addition to home and wellness concepts.

Flores has been debuting hot spots around Dallas-Fort Worth for many years. Trinity Groves’ Casa Rubia was a modern Spanish eatery for which he earned multiple James Beard nominations before its closure in 2017. The owner of Southlake’s Whistle Britches opened the first Muchacho Comida Tex-Mex in Preston Center in 2019 — there is now a second outpost in Southlake. And just last year, his Even Coast quickly became one of our favorite new restaurants for its fresh seafood in Addison.

According to a release, the menu at Maroma will be “inspired by the ceviches, aguachiles, specialty seafood dishes, and mesquite grilled meats perfected in the region. Pristine seafood and prime steaks take center stage with a modern, sophisticated yet simple approach to each plate. Offerings are designed for communal enjoyment, creating a lasting impression.”

It’s an exciting time for the neighborhood I (and the PaperCity Dallas office) call home.