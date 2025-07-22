Where to Find The Best Iced Matcha Lattes in Dallas

Matcha is past having a moment. If you’re like me, a coffee lover but trying to decrease caffeine intake (and sick of the jitters and anxiety it can cause in excess), or if you hate coffee but need an energy boost, matcha is a great alternative — and the trend seems here to stay in Dallas. Especially as more matcha-centric spots pop up around the city.

Compared to coffee, the powdered green tea contains a little bit less caffeine, but the difference is that it is a more sustainable, balanced energy over several hours, instead of the sudden crash you get after your morning cup of java. Matcha is also rich in antioxidants, which can boost the immune system and support brain & heart health, and L-Theanine — promotes relaxation and reduces stress & anxiety. After replacing my afternoon coffee with matcha over the past few months, I enjoy the pick-me-up before an evening of tennis or pickleball without the restlessness.

Lots of Dallas coffee shops and matcha bars are advertising their matcha as “ceremonial grade.” So, what does this mean? Ceremonial grade matcha is “deemed worthy of use in chado, the Japanese tea ceremony, while culinary-grade matcha comes from harvests that take place later in the year and is better suited for cooking or baking,” Bon Appétit states in this article. They say that this makes it more flavorful and nutrient-packed. It will also have a bright green color.

I spent the summer going around to shops that I’ve seen on other best Dallas matcha lists and Instagram, as well as a few places I stumbled upon on my own. In my opinion, pre-sweetened matcha is a bad sign. I order an iced matcha latte with whole milk because if you can’t make your matcha taste good just with only full-fat cow’s milk, you’re doing something wrong. I already knew I was a coffee snob, but have I become a matcha snob? Great matcha will do that to you.

Editor’s Note: We know there is tons of great matcha in the North Texas ‘burbs, but we have limited this list to Dallas proper.

These are 5 Dallas spots that are offering the best iced matcha lattes.

Chasen Matcha Bar

416 N. Tyler Street

A Dallas hot spot for matcha, Chasen Matcha Bar, is only open from Friday through Sunday (9 am to 3 pm). Founded in 2024, it took over the original Hola Cafe space on Oak Cliff’s Tyler Street. It’s a tiny space, so it’s more for grab-and-go. All drinks are made with unsweet ceremonial grade matcha. You can order an iced drink in either 12 or 16 ounces. And just because I prefer a plain ole iced matcha latte with whole milk, doesn’t mean we can’t indulge in some sweeter options once in a while. One of those that’s worth the extra sugar is the Einspanner (12-ounce only) at Chasen — made with vanilla, a cream top, matcha drizzle, matcha powder, and salt. It’s the perfect mix of sweet and salty.

Other sweetened options include Strawberry Matcha, Bougie Berry, Taro Cream Top, Oreo Cream Top, and Miso Caramel. Chasen is also the first spot we saw that offered Houjicha matcha (which I’ll be trying next time), a Japanese roasted green tea which has a light golden color instead of green.

Juju’s

6038 La Vista Drive

Speaking of Houjicha matcha, this was the second place in Dallas that we saw that offered this variation of matcha. Opened in Lakewood in 2023, this little local coffee joint comes from husband and wife Nick and Julia Rocha. This summer, they’re offering an iced matcha latte with a housemade peach syrup. It has just the right amount of sweetness. Juju’s uses organic ceremonial grade matcha as its default, but opt for the houjicha roasted matcha if you’re looking for something toasty and earthy.

It’s not a matcha latte, but Juju’s just released an interesting “Coco-Fluff” Americano-style drink with coconut water and whipped Yugan matcha on top.

Hyphen Space

4100 Commerce Street, Suite 6

This Fair Park boba shop does things a little differently, and it’s my pick for first-time matcha drinkers.

Opened in December 2024, the space is a hybrid co-working spot/matcha and coffee shop. For a fixed price of $8, you can pick up a matcha drink (sourced from Shizuoka, Japan) or spend an hour working in the space. Each iced drink comes in a 20ish? ounce cup (I’m not great with visuals, and I forgot to ask the exact size. Anyway, it’s larger than the usual 16 ounces — more bang for your buck).

The most popular option is the Strawberry Shortcake with matcha, strawberry compote, a condensed milk cloud cap, milk, and brown butter cookie crumbs, but we loved the regular with whole milk. Next time, we will be trying the Pandamonium with fresh pandan syrup. There’s also the Jasmine Blossom and Orange Creamsicle. Hyphen doesn’t offer regular whole milk, but a lactose-free whole milk. In my regular iced matcha latte, I couldn’t tell the difference.

Olmo Market

2111 S Edgefield Avenue

From the owners of CocoAndré Chocolatier & Horchateria (which closed its Bishop Arts store in 2023), this hyper-local Oak Cliff shop offers chocolate, gifts, coffee, horchata, and matcha drinks. You can even blend matcha and horchata if you want. But lately, Olmo has been mixing up summertime matcha specials like mango, peach, and pistachio & caramel. The fruit matcha lattes are made with puree, so you just get the natural sweetness of the peach and mango without the added sugar.

Houndstooth

Multiple Locations

This local coffee shop is the spot I go most often (specifically the Sylvan Thirty location) for their 12-ounce iced matcha with whole milk. It always hits the spot. During this journey, I tried out several places that offer only 16-ounce matcha drinks, and they often end up being diluted and milky. Why aren’t more local coffee shops offering their iced matcha drinks in a stronger, better 12-ounce variation? You save a dollar and get a superior matcha latte.

Other local spots worth a mention: New on Travis Street, hybrid flower/coffee shop Le Bloom is mixing some decent matcha, as well as Wayward Coffee shops, Merit Coffee shops, Oak Cliff’s Slow & Steady Coffee and Hola Cafe, and Triumphs (their current summer flavor is taro) in the Design District.