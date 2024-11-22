Old Car Wash Transformed Into a Houston Cocktail, Coffee and Food Haven — Inside the New Much More Ambitious Maven

Rex Hospitality's owners Juan Carlos de Aldecoa, Jimmy Doan and Lance McCullers Jr. hang out in the new Maven's waiting area. (Photo by Becca Wright)

The dining room and bar offer another inviting view at the new Maven at Sawyer Yards. (Photo by Becca Wright)

SG Designs Houston helped convert the former commercial trucking filling station and car wash into the full-service restaurant Maven. (Photo by Becca Wright)

An array of shareable dishes is served at the new Maven at Sawyer Yards. (Photo by Becca Wright)

The expansive bar at the new Maven at Sawyer Yards is equipped with a sliding faux marble panel that by day when the morning rush for coffee commences can conceal the wall of spirits. (Photo by Becca Wright)

Houston’s Maven Coffee and Cocktails expanded from its mobile beverage carts at The Toyota Center and Minute Maid Stadium to its first brick-and-mortar location in the still new Thompson Hotel months ago. But Maven’s newest iteration — a full-service restaurant and bar with an all-day dining menu set in the growing arts district of Sawyer Yards — represents a new level entirely.

In Houston’s increasingly competitive restaurant scene, it takes something special to stand out. This is especially true as the city’s dining landscape evolves from fast-casual to fine dining. Maven and the Rex Hospitality Group are banking that their special ingredient is renowned culinary director Nicolás “Nico” Gabriel Baizán de Aldecoa. He works alongside Rex co-founders Juan Carlos Martinez de Aldecoa, attorney Jimmy Doan and injured Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr.

Baizán de Aldecoa, born and raised in Houston, left Texas at 15 to pursue a professional soccer career in Spain. When an injury ended that dream, he turned to the restaurant industry. Starting as a dishwasher, Baizán de Aldecoa worked his way up through top-tier restaurants, working with the Jose Andres Group, the Adriá brothers at Mercado Little Spain, the Michelin-starred Porto Chicago, Jaleo and Asador Bastian.

His experience eventually led him back to the United States, where he’s stepped into the role of Maven’s culinary leader.

Maven’s Sleek Transformation

Maven at Sawyer Yards occupies a former commercial trucking filling station and car wash. The space, while holding onto its industrial bones, now offers a sleek dining atmosphere. SG Designs Houston powered the transformation with dark-stained fluted wood paneling, moss and navy upholstered banquettes and a sliding faux marble panel at the expansive bar. This panel, which hides a wall of spirits, serves a practical purpose during the morning coffee rush.

“The opening of Maven at Sawyer Yards — the brand’s fourth location in less than 16 months — reflects the demand for quality-driven, handcrafted food and beverages,” Rex Hospitality Group president Nina Quincy says. “We envision our Sawyer Yards location as a neighborhood destination for both daytime and nighttime experiences.

“Here, we offer a complete dining experience rooted in quality, chef-driven cuisine.”

Signature Cocktails and Shareable Dishes

The cocktail menu at this new and more expansive Maven offers expertly crafted signature cocktails designed to pair with the menu’s offerings. The Delicious Sour combines whiskey, tropical peach and pineapple juices, bourbon and a hint of ginger spice ($16), creating a memorable drink. Another notable cocktail, The Sandia Smash, blends fresh watermelon, mint and Genepy, a French herbal liqueur ($16).

Consulting on the drinks program is cocktail guru Paul McGee. His credentials include Three Dots and a Dash, which occupies a spot on The World’s 50 Best Bars list.

The shareable dishes at Maven are designed for grazing, with bold flavors and unique presentations. The Caesar cups ($18) are hand-held delights. They feature gem lettuce cups filled with anchovy and a flurry of shaved Manchego cheese. A spicy piquillo pepper relish adds an extra kick. The deviled eggs ($14), topped with a dollop of Kaluga caviar, offer a cool contrast.

The beef tartar ($19), paired with spears of toasted brioche, brings the flavors of Dijon mustard and cornichons to life. It evokes the best versions found in Paris. The miso-glazed baby carrots ($14) are seared to perfection, served in a pesto pool of pureed carrot tops.

The dessert menu offers four options and each is a compelling choice. The S’more’s cup ($9) reimagines the childhood favorite, with torched Swiss meringue and buttery graham crumble. Another highlight is the compressed honeydew melon ($9), infused with gin and topped with basil ice cream. For a more sophisticated option, the flour-free tarta de Santiago cake ($9) features Marcona almonds and citrus zest, topped with caramel ice cream.

Maven is located at 1501 Silver Street in Sawyer Yards. It is open Sundays and Mondays from 7 am to 9 pm, Tuesdays through Thursdays from 7 am to 10 pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 7 am to 11 pm. For more information, go here.