Meraki Fort Worth
Meraki Fort Worth
Meraki
Meraki
Meraki
Meraki
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The transformed indoor dining room at Meraki now boasts a horseshoe bar near the entrance, hanging woven light fixtures throughout, overhead netting, and other light coastal touches. (Courtesy)

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As we perused the menu, we tried a cocktail recommended by our waiter: Sea You In Santorini. (Courtesy)

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The Meraki dip sampler — classic hummus, muhammara, and htipiti — came served with fresh-baked pita. (Photo by Walt Burns)

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Our first dish was the saganaki, a dense, slightly salty hard cheese served with chile honey. (Photo by Walt Burns)

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The scallop crudo was texturally rich. (Photo by Walt Burns)

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The horiatiki was a standout Greek salad. (Photo by Walt Burns)

Meraki Fort Worth
Meraki Fort Worth
Meraki
Meraki
Meraki
Meraki
Restaurants / Openings

A First Taste of Meraki — Chef Tim Love’s Newest Fort Worth Restaurant at a Popular Pickleball Court

The New Concept Brings Bright Mediterranean Flavors to Former Courtside Kitchen

BY //
The transformed indoor dining room at Meraki now boasts a horseshoe bar near the entrance, hanging woven light fixtures throughout, overhead netting, and other light coastal touches. (Courtesy)
As we perused the menu, we tried a cocktail recommended by our waiter: Sea You In Santorini. (Courtesy)
The Meraki dip sampler — classic hummus, muhammara, and htipiti — came served with fresh-baked pita. (Photo by Walt Burns)
Our first dish was the saganaki, a dense, slightly salty hard cheese served with chile honey. (Photo by Walt Burns)
The scallop crudo was texturally rich. (Photo by Walt Burns)
The horiatiki was a standout Greek salad. (Photo by Walt Burns)
1
6

The transformed indoor dining room at Meraki now boasts a horseshoe bar near the entrance, hanging woven light fixtures throughout, overhead netting, and other light coastal touches. (Courtesy)

2
6

As we perused the menu, we tried a cocktail recommended by our waiter: Sea You In Santorini. (Courtesy)

3
6

The Meraki dip sampler — classic hummus, muhammara, and htipiti — came served with fresh-baked pita. (Photo by Walt Burns)

4
6

Our first dish was the saganaki, a dense, slightly salty hard cheese served with chile honey. (Photo by Walt Burns)

5
6

The scallop crudo was texturally rich. (Photo by Walt Burns)

6
6

The horiatiki was a standout Greek salad. (Photo by Walt Burns)

Mediterranean cuisine, with its salty cheeses, creamy hummus variations, and seafood-driven entrees, delivers undeniable appeal.

When Fort Worth’s Courtside Pickleball temporarily closed its indoor dining space, Courside Kitchen, late last year, it did so with promises of a revamped menu. Yesterday’s opening of Meraki, the newest concept by Chef Tim Love, offers an adventurous exploration of the Mediterranean coast — whether or not you step onto the popular pickleball court just outside.

The transformed indoor dining room now boasts a horseshoe bar near the entrance, hanging woven light fixtures throughout, overhead netting, and other light coastal touches. The menu centers on shareable Mediterranean staples, starting with spreads like hummus, tzatziki, and other dips, alongside small plates such as spanakopita and saganaki. The proteins range from lamb and beef to quail and several seafood options.

As we perused the menu, we tried a cocktail recommended by our waiter: Sea You In Santorini. The mixed drink is a lovely sea blue and comes topped with sea salt foam and a sprig of sea asparagus, which we were told is native to the Santorini region. The gin-forward drink was lightly sweet and livened by the briny foam, setting the tone for a delightful dinner at the restaurant’s opening night.

Meraki Fort Worth
As we perused the menu, we tried a cocktail recommended by our waiter: Sea You In Santorini. (Courtesy)

A First Taste of Meraki

Our first dish was the saganaki, a dense, slightly salty hard cheese served with chile honey. Before it hit the table, our waiter poured ouzo over the cheese and lit it, as nearby servers shouted, “Opa!” The slightly sweet and spicy topping made the appetizer a delightful opener.

We followed with the Meraki dip sampler — classic hummus, muhammara, and htipiti — that was served with fresh-baked pita. Across the Mediterranean region, hummus comes in several variations, and this one was light on the garlic with a smooth, creamy texture. The muhammara, made with roasted red peppers and topped with walnuts, was smoky and rich. Our favorite was the htipiti, with bits of feta and a subtle, pimento cheese–like profile.

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The horiatiki was a standout Greek salad. Heirloom tomatoes, spinach, and mildly spicy peppers were served over a large dollop of whipped feta and topped with a light vinaigrette. The rich, creamy base and slight acidity from the vinegar made each bite a delight. The scallop crudo was texturally rich, with vinegar-soaked apple slices alternating with fresh cuts of scallop over a bed of Greek yogurt. The ensemble came topped with nutty olive oil.

Meraki
The Meraki dip sampler — classic hummus, muhammara, and htipiti — came served with fresh-baked pita. (Photo by Walt Burns)

The grilled short rib kebab — one of our favorite plates that day — topped off our evening. The fork-tender beef was skewered with alternating chunks of shiitake mushroom and served over a chimichurri-like sauce. We washed down the main courses with Almaza pilsners from Lebanon, which complemented the rich flavors throughout the meal.

The table service during our recent visit was impeccable, with waiters periodically clearing our table and replacing our plates with each new order. Our only regret was not saving room for dessert, which includes a 12-layer cake, lemon custard, housemade brioche with chocolate, and yogurt panna cotta.

Just another reason to plan our return to Meraki soon.

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