Meridian Comes Back Better Than Ever With New Chef, Menu, and Vibes at The Village Dallas

Make sure to check out the Sesame S'mores at the revamped Meridian. (Photo by Dan Padgett)

At Meridian, the family-style Sunday Supper ($99) feeds three to four people and features a whole fried chicken, sides, and dessert. (Photo by Dan Padgett)

Meridian has a full cocktail menu of creations like a wood-fired Negroni, an Extroverted Old Fashioned, and more. (Photo by Dan Padgett)

The Japanese sweet potato at Meridian is an innovative and sweet concoction of apricot, golden raisin, cashew, and stacciatella. (Photo by Dan Padgett)

One of the new signature dishes at Meridian is the Foie & Sea Island Cornbread. (Photo by Dan Padgett)

After undergoing a year-long renovation, the former highly acclaimed restaurant at The Village Dallas, Meridian, has reopened with a new look and executive chef. When James Beard-recognized chef Junior Borges left the restaurant in 2023, Eduardo Osorio moved to Dallas just to take over the job after working in kitchens in Los Angeles. When he first came to Meridian, the menu transitioned to more Modern American cuisine.

Now, along with a revamped space from The Village’s internal creative and design team, the menu has transformed with a focus on hearth (or live fire) cooking, seasonal ingredients, and shareable plates.

Meridian’s Refreshed Interiors, Cool Vibes, and Live Fire Cooking

Meridian’s refreshed interiors include dark velvet green drapery (blocking any sense of the outside world), a custom backlit art installation, gold accents, new lounge seating, a chef’s table beneath a raindrop-inspired chandelier, and an expanded patio. Since our first visit in 2021, the space now has a more relaxed, cozy, and cool vibe.

During a recent visit to the reopened restaurant, early 2000s music set the scene. When the chorus of “I Believe in a Thing Called Love” by The Darkness played, several people in the restaurant (including staff) sang the words aloud.

We enjoyed sitting at the chef’s table with a front row seat to the kitchen, equipped with the open fire, and Chef Osorio expertly plating dishes. You could tell the team was having fun while they were executing innovative cuisine.

There’s an entire section on the menu dedicated to dishes that are live-fire cooked, including Sakura pork, duck breast, embered roasted branzino, a wood-fired half chicken, and hearth roasted turbot.

Fall & Halloween Gifts Swipe

















Next

“From a young age, watching my grandparents cook with fire showed me how transformative it can be,” Osorio tells PaperCity. “The smoke, char, and heat create layers of complexity and deep umami flavor that can’t be replicated any other way. Whether it’s the fats from a steak melting into the embers or lamb belly crisping on the Konro grill, live fire brings rustic honesty and refined depth together. I knew it had to be at the heart of Meridian.”

A First Taste of Meridian 2.0

Our server highly recommended the Snake River White Sturgeon (also “From the Hearth”). We especially loved the chanterelle mushrooms with creamed leeks and spinach that came with a touch of tarragon in the dish. But to start, there are three “One-Hitters” that you should consider. My favorite was the Kohlrabi pie tee. It’s the German cabbage tucked inside a pie tee (a tiny crispy pastry tart shell popular in Malaysia), topped with herbs and aged pecorino.

Next, make sure to order the Foie & Sea Island Cornbread for the table. It features shishitos and white cheddar, and comes topped with a scoop of brown butter, a bit of foie gras, and sits in spiced honey. Add caviar for an extra savory flavor.

Another not-to-miss dish is the steak tartare. Served differently from the classic iteration, sunchoke crisps come sticking out of the raw beef mixture, which features sous-vide egg yolk, capers, and cornichons. We also loved the Blue Prawn toast with smoked trout roe, chives, and a yuzu ginger aioli, as well as the Japanese sweet potato — a sweet concoction of apricot, golden raisin, cashew, and stacciatella.

There are five pasta dishes on the menu, but I’d heard the lamb bolognese was a stunner, so I opted for the Calabrian chili, ricotta, and basil over lumache for the evening. Expect a kick from the chili, but otherwise the dish is warm and comforting. For next time, I’m intrigued by the Hokkaido scallop and wagyu beef cheek pastas.

We also had to try the Buzzed & Aged Burger, as we saw probably 15 of them being served around 6 pm. (The burger is on the happy hour menu for $14 from 4:30 pm to 6 pm from Tuesday through Friday in the bar & lounge.) Made with gruyere, caramelized onions, and herb remoulade, it did not disappoint. It also comes with a fun little buzz button — an edible flower that creates a tingling sensation in the mouth. I didn’t try it, but my fiancé said it was pretty tame.

For dessert, you cannot leave without trying the Vietnamese coffee ice cream. The combination of flavors within the ice cream, cardamom madeleines, and a condensed milk drizzle shocks the senses. The sesame s’more is also a fun one, as the marshmallow is toasted on your table. A black sesame graham streusel sets it apart from a traditional s’mores dessert as well.

“I want guests to feel that Meridian takes something timeless and elemental, cooking with fire, and transforms it into an elevated dining experience,” Osorio says. “Every dish carries layers of flavor, umami, and care. It’s elegant yet comforting, vibrant yet familiar. My hope is that people feel the warmth, energy, and authenticity of something real happening right in front of them.”