Restaurants / Openings

Reopening This Summer, Meridian Hopes To Make a Comeback at The Village Dallas

Executive Chef Eduardo Osorio Will Focus on Seasonality, Simplicity, and Soul at the Neighborhood Bistro

BY // 04.15.25
Meridian Dallas

After renovations, Meridian reopens at The Village Dallas this summer. (Courtesy)

Ever since James Beard-recognized chef Junior Borges left Meridian at The Village Dallas in 2023, we haven’t heard much about the former highly acclaimed restaurant. I was surprised to see that it had a temporarily closed sign on the door the last time I visited the Dallas community. Apparently, it’s been that way since last July according to new Executive Chef Eduardo Osorio’s Instagram. Now, Meridian is reopening after renovations this summer.

Under Chef Borges, the restaurant served a Brazilian-inspired menu with stellar bites like Beach Cheese (from his childhood) and great pasta dishes in an upscale environment. Meridian was basically built around Borges as he was brought on to create a restaurant wonderland at The Village in 2019.

After two years at Meridian, Borges left to pursue other ventures and Osorio was brought on as Executive Chef. The new chef moved to Dallas just for this job, after working in kitchens in Los Angeles. When he first came to Meridian, the menu transitioned to more Modern American cuisine. Osario also runs Opulence, a private chef catering company.

According to a release, Meridian will reopen as a “refined neighborhood bistro.”

Meridian Dallas
Executive Chef of Meridian Eduardo Osorio brings seasonality, simplicity, and soul to the updated restaurant. (Courtesy)

“This new version of Meridian is about creating a space people can return to regularly, whether for a casual dinner with neighbors or a night out on the town with friends,” says Chef Osorio in a statement. “We’re focusing on seasonality, simplicity, and soul without losing the thoughtful approach that’s always been part of the restaurant’s DNA.”

Hoping to create a more approachable, relaxed atmosphere, Meridian will offer an à la carte menu, shareable dishes, and a bar “designed for casual drop-ins and conversation.” The dining room has been renovated to evoke a more laid-back, lived-in energy.

That’s about all we know so far until specific menu details are released, but we do hope the refreshed concept brings Dallas diners back to The Village. Its other original concepts, Anise and La Mina, have both gone through changes as well since their openings. Anise is now a pop-up sushi and omakase experience powered by Kyo, and La Mina has transformed from a cool, speakeasy-style Mexican restaurant to a weekend nightclub.

