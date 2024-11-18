The Woodlands’ Best Mexican Restaurants — From Sophisticated Retreats to Comfort Food Originals and a Beloved Chain
Authentic Flavors and Plenty of CharmBY Laura Landsbaum // 11.18.24
The Woodlands area boasts a diverse mix of Mexican restaurants, from locally owned gems to beloved regional chains. Whether you’re craving upscale dining or casual comfort food, these spots offer authentic flavors and a variety of price points to suit every taste.
Here are the Best Mexican Restaurants In The Woodlands:
Located in Creekside Park Village, Monarca brings authentic northern Mexican flavors to the table, led by Chef Sebastian Royo. Open till 11 pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, this place makes late-night dining a treat. You’ll even find a hidden speakeasy for an extra touch of fun.
The Josper grill means especially flavorful meats, though the menu also includes fish and veggie options.
Monarca is open on Mondays through Wednesdays from 11 am to 10 pm, Thursdays through Saturdays from 11 am to 11 pm and Sundays from 11 am to 9 pm.
Herrera’s Mexican Restaurant
Herrera’s offers all-day happy hour on Mondays and Tuesdays, making it the perfect spot for a relaxed outing. The spacious restaurant features a large patio and private dining area, making it ideal for group gatherings. With a lunch menu offering smaller portions and a kids’ menu, it’s a great choice for families. Herrera’s also provides catering for special events.
The restaurant also hosts live entertainment regularly, with Mariachi Del Bosque performing every first and third Friday of the month from 7 pm to 9 pm. For those who frequent the restaurant, there’s a VIP club offering exclusive menu tips and special deals.
Herrera’s is open on Mondays from 11 am to 9 pm, Tuesdays through Thursdays from 11 am to 9:30 pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am to 10 pm and Sundays from 10 am to 9 pm.
Originally from Monterrey, Don Chuy is a beloved grandfather, and the restaurant was opened in his honor. The husband-and-wife team behind La Cocina de Roberto, just down the road, created Don Chuy as a modern tortilleria with authentic flavors. This Mexican restaurant opens early, at 7 am, serving breakfast with a variety of meats, salsas and sides to please any crowd.
Don Chuy is open Mondays through Sundays from 7 am to 8 pm.
Chef Beatriz Martines, originally from Jalisco, opened Xalisko to honor her heritage. After moving to Houston at 18, she attended culinary school at the Art Institute of Houston. She then honed her skills at the three-star Michelin restaurant El Celler de Can Roca in Spain, an experience that deeply influenced her culinary approach.
Xalisko, which opened in 2023, quickly gained rave reviews for its vibrant menu, which includes options for brunch, lunch, dinner and vegetarians. The restaurant also offers private event space, making it a great choice for special occasions.
Xalisko is open Mondays through Wednesdays from 11 am to 9 pm, Thursdays through Fridays from 11 am to 10 pm, Saturdays from 10 am to 10:30 pm and Sundays from 10 am to 9 pm. Reservations are highly recommended.
Cyclone Anaya’s, located along The Woodlands Waterway, combines modern Mexican dishes with family recipes passed down through the Anaya family.
Founded nearly 50 years ago, Cyclone Anaya’s is part of a regional Houston chain, bringing a beloved and time-tested formula. The Woodlands Cyclone Anaya’s is one of seven in the Houston area.
Happy Hour runs Mondays through Fridays, 3 pm to 6 pm. On weekends, Cyclone Anaya’s offers brunch from 10 am to 3 pm. Online ordering is also available for pickup.
Cyclone Anaya’s is open Mondays through Thursdays from 11 am to 10 pm, Fridays from 11 am to 11 pm, Saturdays from 10 am to 11 pm and Sundays from 10 am to 9 pm.
Belly of the Beast
Just down Gosling, Belly of the Beast is Chef Thomas Bille’s second incarnation of his outstanding restaurant, putting his California background to good use. With a seasonally changing menu, Bille serves delicious, approachable dishes that keep people returning.
The restaurant also hosts monthly wine dinners that continue to grow in popularity.
Belly of the Beast is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 5 pm to 9 pm. Reservations are recommended, especially now that it has been named a “Bib Gourmand” by Michelin in the storied dining guide’s first Texas edition ever.