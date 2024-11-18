The Woodlands’ Best Mexican Restaurants — From Sophisticated Retreats to Comfort Food Originals and a Beloved Chain

Monarca is in Creekside Village, and features the cuisine of northern Mexico. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Located in Creekside Park Village, Monarca brings authentic northern Mexican flavors to the table, led by Chef Sebastian Royo. Open till 11 pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, this place makes late-night dining a treat. You’ll even find a hidden speakeasy for an extra touch of fun.

The Josper grill means especially flavorful meats, though the menu also includes fish and veggie options.

Monarca is open on Mondays through Wednesdays from 11 am to 10 pm, Thursdays through Saturdays from 11 am to 11 pm and Sundays from 11 am to 9 pm.

