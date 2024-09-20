Houston’s First Mi Cocina Is Your New Go-To Spot For Upscale Tex-Mex in River Oaks

Mi Cocina has been a celebration of tradition, community, and culinary excellence for more than 30 years that quickly becomes a family favorite.

While the iconic Mambo Taxi was once only found within Dallas-Fort Worth, Houstonians no longer have to make the trek up I-45 to sip the iconic drink that has graced television screens and been the focus of Gray Malin artworks. Now, located in the heart of River Oaks, Mi Cocina seamlessly integrates into the Houston community, offering a vibrant blend of local charm and its signature Tex-Mex flavors.

Founded in Dallas in 1991 with only 12 tables, Mi Cocina (translated to “my kitchen”) has become a Texas institution. The uniquely upscale Tex-Mex restaurant emphasizes using only the finest, highest quality ingredients complemented by warm, friendly, and professional service.

If you haven’t stepped inside a Mi Cocina, welcome to your new favorite culinary oasis. Here, the vibrant flavors and sizzling aromas of Tex-Mex cuisine flourish. Within this charming community, the restaurant invites you to embark on a culinary journey that celebrates the essence of Mexico amidst a warm and inviting atmosphere.

When you step inside, it’s impossible not to resist the smell of freshly made guacamole, sizzling fajitas, and flavorful quesadillas. A diverse menu offers an array of mouthwatering dishes, from the brisket tacos to the sunset fajitas, ensuring there’s something to tantalize every palate. Ladies who lunch love the Chopped Ricardo Salad — you can, of course, add chicken if you please. Each dish at Mi Cocina is crafted with care and precision, using only the finest, locally sourced ingredients to deliver bold and authentic flavors.

Of course, perhaps one of the most well-known features of Mi Cocina’s menu is its extensive drink selection. Enhance your dining experience with one of their signature margaritas, whether it’s the classic Mambo Taxi or the refreshing Frozen Skinny Margarita — you’ll find the perfect pairing to your meal. The Mambo Taxi, a frozen margarita swirled with house made sangria, has become a cult favorite and is known for its perfect balance of flavors and a fun twist on the classic margarita

Whether you’re enjoying a casual lunch with friends, celebrating a special occasion with family, or enjoying a quiet meal alone, the restaurant’s attentive staff and inviting ambiance guarantee a memorable visit. Mi Cocina has been a celebration of tradition, community, and culinary excellence for more than 30 years that quickly becomes a family favorite. Create unforgettable moments and memories around its tables and share in the warm, vibrant spirit of its authentic atmosphere while indulging in some of the most genuine Tex-Mex food within the state.

And, let Mi Cocina bring the party to you. The restaurant provides exceptional Tex-Mex catering services, offering four distinct options to suit your needs, including delivery, full-service, the Mambo lounge, and their popular food truck experience. No matter which catering option you choose, a dedicated Catering Specialist will work closely with you to make the planning process effortless. Count on them to handle every detail, giving you peace of mind and the ability to fully enjoy the occasion.

Stop by and discover why Mi Cocina is River Oaks’ premier destination for Tex-Mex cuisine in Houston. Join them for Happy Hour from 3 to 6 p.m. and experience the Mambo Taxi for yourself. One simply can’t resist.