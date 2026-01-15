The Most Romantic Dallas Restaurants to Celebrate Valentine’s Day
Special Menus, Stunning Decor, Stellar Views, and More to Impress Your DateBY Megan Ziots //
Modern Italian steakhouse The Saint recently moved to Dallas' Design District. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Chef Omar Flores just opened Casa Brasa in Dallas’ Park Cities, and it's already the new hot spot in town. (Courtesy of Big Dill Hospitality)
At the revamped Meridian, a chef’s table sits beneath a raindrop-inspired chandelier. (Photo by Chase Hall)
Spanning 9,500 square feet, Nuri was designed by award-winning interior design firm AvroKO. (Photo by Kayla Enright)
Winsome Prime is now serving steak, seafood, and more at Dallas' Trinity Groves. (Courtesy)
Valentine’s Day is your opportunity to show your S.O., parents, siblings, and friends how much you care — and what better way than to do it with food? Plus, you’ll also get to show your love for some favorite local Dallas restaurants.
This Valentine’s Day, make a reservation to dine at your favorite spot (or somewhere brand new) to celebrate this day of love.
One of Dallas’ sexiest new restaurants, Casa Brasa, is hosting a Valentine’s Day dinner for $125 per person featuring three courses and a complimentary champagne toast.
Opened in East Dallas in 2023, this Italian steakhouse from Las Vegas-based Hooper Hospitality Concepts recently moved to the Design District. Under the helm of Executive Chef Sergio Esquivel, the menu has evolved (there’s still a Texas-driven approach to Italian steakhouse dining), and the new space provides striking views of the downtown Dallas skyline while still centering around a “saints and sinners” vibe in the design.
For Valentine’s Day, the restaurant is celebrating with a three-course prix fixe menu for $145 per person.
Meridian
Northeast Dallas
5650 Village Glen Drive
Dallas, TX | Map
On February 14, Meridian Executive Chef Eduardo Osorio is cooking up a special six-course tasting menu for $165 per person. Highlights include ember-roasted oysters, Sea Island cornbread, dry-aged tuna crudo, roasted bone marrow ragu, and your choice of fish or steak. Dessert will be the Sea Buckthorn Meyer Lemon Meringue Tart, toasted tableside.
Impress your date with dinner at one of the World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants. For Valentine’s Day, Nuri is offering a four-course prix fixe menu for $175 per person.
This new steakhouse at Trinity Groves is offering a special Valentine’s Day dinner for $95 per person. Along with a three-course menu featuring choices of appetizer (crab beignets, spinach & artichoke dip, or Asian sesame cauliflower), entree (pan-seared halibut, parmesan crusted filet, chicken & shrimp pappadelle, or the lobster pot pie), and a dessert, the experience will include live music and free roses for the ladies.
Another hot new restaurant to dine in on this Valentine’s Day is the Dallas Design District’s EVELYN. On February 14, the Old Hollywood-style spot will feature a four-course prix fixe menu for $125 per person. Guests can add on an optional wine pairing ($85) or Taittinger Champagne ($155), as well as caviar. The experience also includes dancers, a DJ, a photobooth, a lip reader in the ladies’ room, and more for a special night out on the town.
Encina
Bishop Arts
614 W. Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208 | Map
On Valentine’s Day, this cozy neighborhood restaurant in Bishop Arts is offering a four-course menu (with options like potato & truffle pierogi and wagyu short ribs) for $95 per person.
Impress your date with a reservation for one of the best tasting menu experiences in Dallas. Inside Revolver Taco Lounge in Deep Ellum, 2025 James Beard finalist Regino Rojas is cooking up intimate dinners — a seven-course prix fixe menu for $210 per person in the back kitchen and a four-course menu for $150 per person in the front dining room.