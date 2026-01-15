The Saint Dallas
Restaurants / Lists

The Most Romantic Dallas Restaurants to Celebrate Valentine's Day

Special Menus, Stunning Decor, Stellar Views, and More to Impress Your Date

Valentine’s Day is your opportunity to show your S.O., parents, siblings, and friends how much you care — and what better way than to do it with food? Plus, you’ll also get to show your love for some favorite local Dallas restaurants.

This Valentine’s Day, make a reservation to dine at your favorite spot (or somewhere brand new) to celebrate this day of love.

Casa Brasa

Park Cities

8111 Preston Road
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Casa Brasa Dallas

From Big Dill Hospitality (Chef Omar Flores and the Marshi Family) comes a new steak and seafood restaurant to Dallas’ Park Cities: Casa Brasa. (Courtesy)

One of Dallas’ sexiest new restaurants, Casa Brasa, is hosting a Valentine’s Day dinner for $125 per person featuring three courses and a complimentary champagne toast.

The Saint

Design District

1000 N Riverfront Boulevard
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

The Saint Dallas

Modern Italian steakhouse The Saint recently moved to Dallas' Design District. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Opened in East Dallas in 2023, this Italian steakhouse from Las Vegas-based Hooper Hospitality Concepts recently moved to the Design District. Under the helm of Executive Chef Sergio Esquivel, the menu has evolved (there’s still a Texas-driven approach to Italian steakhouse dining), and the new space provides striking views of the downtown Dallas skyline while still centering around a “saints and sinners” vibe in the design.

For Valentine’s Day, the restaurant is celebrating with a three-course prix fixe menu for $145 per person.

Meridian

Northeast Dallas

5650 Village Glen Drive
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

469-659-6382

Website

Meridian Dallas

One of the new signature dishes at Meridian is the Foie & Sea Island Cornbread. (Photo by Dan Padgett)

On February 14, Meridian Executive Chef Eduardo Osorio is cooking up a special six-course tasting menu for $165 per person. Highlights include ember-roasted oysters, Sea Island cornbread, dry-aged tuna crudo, roasted bone marrow ragu, and your choice of fish or steak. Dessert will be the Sea Buckthorn Meyer Lemon Meringue Tart, toasted tableside.

Nuri Steakhouse

Uptown

2401 Cedar Springs Road, Suite 120
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Nuri Steakhouse Dallas (Photo by Kayla Enright)

Spanning 9,500 square feet, Nuri was designed by award-winning interior design firm AvroKO. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

Impress your date with dinner at one of the World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants. For Valentine’s Day, Nuri is offering a four-course prix fixe menu for $175 per person.

Winsome Prime

Trinity Groves

331 Singleton Boulevard
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Winsome Prime

Winsome Prime is now serving steak, seafood, and more at Dallas' Trinity Groves. (Courtesy)

This new steakhouse at Trinity Groves is offering a special Valentine’s Day dinner for $95 per person. Along with a three-course menu featuring choices of appetizer (crab beignets, spinach & artichoke dip, or Asian sesame cauliflower), entree (pan-seared halibut, parmesan crusted filet, chicken & shrimp pappadelle, or the lobster pot pie), and a dessert, the experience will include live music and free roses for the ladies.

EVELYN

Design District

1201 Turtle Creek Boulevard
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Ruby Room (Photo by Chase Hall)

From the owners of The Mexican, EVELYN brings Old Hollywood steakhouse (and female-forward) vibes to Dallas' Design District. (Photo by Chase Hall)

Another hot new restaurant to dine in on this Valentine’s Day is the Dallas Design District’s EVELYN. On February 14, the Old Hollywood-style spot will feature a four-course prix fixe menu for $125 per person. Guests can add on an optional wine pairing ($85) or Taittinger Champagne ($155), as well as caviar. The experience also includes dancers, a DJ,  a photobooth, a lip reader in the ladies’ room, and more for a special night out on the town.

Encina

Bishop Arts

614 W. Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

469-620-3644

Website

Encina Dallas (Photo by Kathy Tran)

The interior space of Encina is meant to convey down-to-earth and homey vibes. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

On Valentine’s Day, this cozy neighborhood restaurant in Bishop Arts is offering a four-course menu (with options like potato & truffle pierogi and wagyu short ribs) for $95 per person.

Purépecha

Deep Ellum

2701 Main Street, Suite 120
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Purepecha Dallas tasting menus

Inside Revolver Taco Lounge in Deep Ellum, Purépecha is one of the best tasting menu experiences in Dallas. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

Impress your date with a reservation for one of the best tasting menu experiences in Dallas. Inside Revolver Taco Lounge in Deep Ellum, 2025 James Beard finalist Regino Rojas is cooking up intimate dinners — a seven-course prix fixe menu for $210 per person in the back kitchen and a four-course menu for $150 per person in the front dining room.

Studio Essex Medical Spa

