The Best Mother’s Day Brunch Restaurants In The Woodlands — Special Meals and Free Mom Perks Beckon

Swoon over the Rise Soufflé of the month, blueberry, or any other of their delicious options when they open early this Mother's Day. (Photo courtesy of Rise Soufflé)

Local Table is celebrating moms this Mother's Day with a wide variety of delicious brunch options. (Photo courtesy of Local Table)

Enjoy one of Terra Vino's specialties, like their Tuscan Shrimp, this Mother's Day. (Photo courtesy of Terra Vino)

Rise Soufflé is opening early on Mother's Day, at 10 a.m., so you can start celebrating sooner. (Photo courtesy of Rise Soufflé)

The final countdown is on to Mother’s Day (this Sunday, May 11) and trust me, she doesn’t want to cook. Luckily, The Woodlands is full of great restaurants for mom. Few things beat the gift of your company and a memorable brunch in The Woodlands. A number of restaurants in The Woodlands have everything your mom could want. And the rest of the family will leave happy too.

These are the Best Mother’s Day Brunch Restaurants In The Woodlands: