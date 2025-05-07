Rise Souffle Mothers day
Terra Vino Tuscan Shrimp
Local Table 2
Rise Souffle of the month – blueberry
01
04

Rise Soufflé is opening early on Mother's Day, at 10 a.m., so you can start celebrating sooner. (Photo courtesy of Rise Soufflé)

02
04

Enjoy one of Terra Vino's specialties, like their Tuscan Shrimp, this Mother's Day. (Photo courtesy of Terra Vino)

03
04

Local Table is celebrating moms this Mother's Day with a wide variety of delicious brunch options. (Photo courtesy of Local Table)

04
04

Swoon over the Rise Soufflé of the month, blueberry, or any other of their delicious options when they open early this Mother's Day. (Photo courtesy of Rise Soufflé)

Rise Souffle Mothers day
Terra Vino Tuscan Shrimp
Local Table 2
Rise Souffle of the month – blueberry
Restaurants / Lists

The Best Mother’s Day Brunch Restaurants In The Woodlands — Special Meals and Free Mom Perks Beckon

Making Mom's Day Count

BY // 05.07.25
Rise Soufflé is opening early on Mother's Day, at 10 a.m., so you can start celebrating sooner. (Photo courtesy of Rise Soufflé)
Enjoy one of Terra Vino's specialties, like their Tuscan Shrimp, this Mother's Day. (Photo courtesy of Terra Vino)
Local Table is celebrating moms this Mother's Day with a wide variety of delicious brunch options. (Photo courtesy of Local Table)
Swoon over the Rise Soufflé of the month, blueberry, or any other of their delicious options when they open early this Mother's Day. (Photo courtesy of Rise Soufflé)
1
4

Rise Soufflé is opening early on Mother's Day, at 10 a.m., so you can start celebrating sooner. (Photo courtesy of Rise Soufflé)

2
4

Enjoy one of Terra Vino's specialties, like their Tuscan Shrimp, this Mother's Day. (Photo courtesy of Terra Vino)

3
4

Local Table is celebrating moms this Mother's Day with a wide variety of delicious brunch options. (Photo courtesy of Local Table)

4
4

Swoon over the Rise Soufflé of the month, blueberry, or any other of their delicious options when they open early this Mother's Day. (Photo courtesy of Rise Soufflé)

The final countdown is on to Mother’s Day (this Sunday, May 11) and trust me, she doesn’t want to cook. Luckily, The Woodlands is full of great restaurants for mom. Few things beat the gift of your company and a memorable brunch in The Woodlands. A number of restaurants in The Woodlands have everything your mom could want. And the rest of the family will leave happy too.

These are the Best Mother’s Day Brunch Restaurants In The Woodlands:

Terra Vino Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar

2520 Research Forest Drive, Suite 500
The Woodlands, TX 77381  |  Map

 

281-323-4533

Terra Vino French Toast

Indulgent French Toast is one of the options for Mom at Terra Vino's Mother's Day brunch.

Terra Vino is offering a special brunch spread for mom this year. Whether your mom prefers something savory or she’s got more of a sweet tooth, she is covered at this Woodlands restaurant. From breakfast pizzas to classics such as avocado toast, Belgian waffles, eggs Benedict and a variety of other options, Terra Vino is cooking up everything on its regular brunch menu too.

Terra Vino is open on Mother’s Day for brunch from 11 am to 3 pm. Reservations are encouraged and can be made through OpenTable.

Phat Eatery

The Woodlands

2290 Buckthorne Place
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Phat feast

For those who wish to celebrate at home, Phat is offering a feast for six to-go this Mother's Day.

Phat Eatery knows how to pamper mothers. Every mom gets a free entrée (with a purchased entrée, one per table) for dine-in customers on Mother’s Day. Moms will also be treated with a complimentary glass of champagne. The restaurant will open at 11 am on Mother’s Day.

Prefer to stay in? Phat has moms covered there too with a Mother’s Day to-go feast for $108. The set menu items feed six people with six courses, including Kerabu prawns, beef rendang, mango chicken and more. The deadline to order is this Thursday, May 8 by 10 pm. Pick-up time slots will be 11 am to 12 pm, or 4 pm to 5 pm on Mother’s Day.

To make reservations or order the to-go option, go here.

Amrina

The Woodlands

3 Waterway Square Place, #100
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Amrina

Amrina has everything for moms to enjoy this Mother's Day in a trendy, upscale atmosphere.

Indulge in an eclectic menu all Mother’s Day at renowned restaurant Amrina, with exclusive brunch specials from 11 am to 3 pm.

Moms are made to feel extra special with a free dessert and special pricing on the Mother’s Day cocktail when you dine in.

To make a reservation, visit OpenTable.

Rise Soufflé The Woodlands

26435 Kuykendahl Rd , Suite 100
Tomball, TX 77375  |  Map

 

281-809-0742

Website

Rise Souffle of the month – blueberry

Swoon over the Rise soufflé of the month, blueberry, or any of their delicious options when they open early this Mother's Day.

Whether a soon-to-be mom, a new mom, a seasoned mother, a cherished grandma, or a mother figure, all moms deserve to be celebrated. Rise Soufflé is helping all the moms feel special on Mother’s Day by opening early at 10 am. Whether you’re enjoying the delicious soufflé of the month — blueberry for May — or indulging in a savory soufflé such as the mac & cheese, moms are sure to leave feeling happy and full.

To make a reservation, go here or call (281) 809-0742.

Local Table

4223 Research Forest Dr.
The Woodlands, TX 77381  |  Map

 

346-372-8427

Website

Local Table Mediterranen fusion bowl

Celebrate Mother's Day with this Mediterranean Fusion Bowl, or any of their other menu options, on Sunday, May 11.

Local Table is always a good choice for brunch, and on Mother’s Day, they’re making it extra enticing with one complimentary mimosa for every mom who enjoys a dine-in meal.

The menu is full of delightful options such as prosciutto eggs Benedict, chicken and waffles, salads, and several soups and sandwiches to choose from.

Local Table opens at 10 am this Sunday, May 11, and reservations are encouraged. To make a reservation, go here.

Zanti Cucina Italiana

The Woodlands

10000 Research Forest Drive
The Woodlands, TX 77354  |  Map

 

Website

Stacked from 8 images. Method=B (R=8,S=4)

In addition to Zanti's specials this Mother's Day, you can still enjoy any of their menu options. (Photo courtesy of Zanti)

Open for brunch and dinner, Zanti is a great place in The Woodlands to celebrate every mom in your life this Mother’s Day. Its specials include rigatoni rosso, fried burrata, gin genie and the Amethyst. The regular brunch and dinner menus are also available.

Brunch at Zanti runs from 11 am to 3 pm, or enjoy an Italian dinner from 3 pm to 9 pm. You can make a reservation through OpenTable.

 

Featured Events
JADEWATERS RESORT
POOL COMPLEX
NOW OPEN
WEEKENDS
Hilton Anatole Dallas
BOOK NOW >
WWW.HILTONANATOLE.COM

Curated Collection

Swipe
3204 Wycliff Avenue #3210
Wycliff Heights
FOR SALE

3204 Wycliff Avenue #3210
Dallas, TX

$539,000 Learn More about this property
Juli Black
This property is listed by: Juli Black (469) 737-0852 Email Realtor
3204 Wycliff Avenue #3210
5909 Luther Lane #2000
Park Cities Area
FOR SALE

5909 Luther Lane #2000
Dallas, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Juli Black
This property is listed by: Juli Black (469) 737-0852 Email Realtor
5909 Luther Lane #2000
3537 Wentwood Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3537 Wentwood Drive
Dallas, TX

$9,250,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Crawford
This property is listed by: Mary Crawford (504) 289-0980 Email Realtor
3537 Wentwood Drive
4001 Glenwick Ave
University Park
FOR SALE

4001 Glenwick Ave
Dallas, TX

$7,495,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
4001 Glenwick Ave
10331 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10331 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$15,900,000 Learn More about this property
Lucinda Buford
This property is listed by: Lucinda Buford (214) 728-4289 Email Realtor
10331 Strait Lane
3605 Beverly Drive
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3605 Beverly Drive
Dallas, TX

$7,750,000 Learn More about this property
Allie Beth Allman
This property is listed by: Allie Beth Allman (214) 521-7355 Email Realtor
3605 Beverly Drive
5020 Park Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5020 Park Lane
Dallas, TX

$12,250,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
5020 Park Lane
5216 Palomar Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5216 Palomar Lane
Dallas, TX

$9,250,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
5216 Palomar Lane
4321 Stanford Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

4321 Stanford Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
4321 Stanford Avenue
4524 Park Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4524 Park Lane
Dallas, TX

$7,250,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
4524 Park Lane
3636 Amherst Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3636 Amherst Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,250,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3636 Amherst Avenue
15788 Barron Road
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

15788 Barron Road
Caney City, TX

$18,995,000 Learn More about this property
Juli Black
This property is listed by: Juli Black (469) 737-0852 Email Realtor
15788 Barron Road
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X