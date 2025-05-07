The Best Mother’s Day Brunch Restaurants In The Woodlands — Special Meals and Free Mom Perks Beckon
The final countdown is on to Mother’s Day (this Sunday, May 11) and trust me, she doesn’t want to cook. Luckily, The Woodlands is full of great restaurants for mom. Few things beat the gift of your company and a memorable brunch in The Woodlands. A number of restaurants in The Woodlands have everything your mom could want. And the rest of the family will leave happy too.
These are the Best Mother’s Day Brunch Restaurants In The Woodlands:
Terra Vino Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar
2520 Research Forest Drive, Suite 500
The Woodlands, TX 77381 | Map
Terra Vino is offering a special brunch spread for mom this year. Whether your mom prefers something savory or she’s got more of a sweet tooth, she is covered at this Woodlands restaurant. From breakfast pizzas to classics such as avocado toast, Belgian waffles, eggs Benedict and a variety of other options, Terra Vino is cooking up everything on its regular brunch menu too.
Terra Vino is open on Mother’s Day for brunch from 11 am to 3 pm. Reservations are encouraged and can be made through OpenTable.
Phat Eatery knows how to pamper mothers. Every mom gets a free entrée (with a purchased entrée, one per table) for dine-in customers on Mother’s Day. Moms will also be treated with a complimentary glass of champagne. The restaurant will open at 11 am on Mother’s Day.
Prefer to stay in? Phat has moms covered there too with a Mother’s Day to-go feast for $108. The set menu items feed six people with six courses, including Kerabu prawns, beef rendang, mango chicken and more. The deadline to order is this Thursday, May 8 by 10 pm. Pick-up time slots will be 11 am to 12 pm, or 4 pm to 5 pm on Mother’s Day.
To make reservations or order the to-go option, go here.
Indulge in an eclectic menu all Mother’s Day at renowned restaurant Amrina, with exclusive brunch specials from 11 am to 3 pm.
Moms are made to feel extra special with a free dessert and special pricing on the Mother’s Day cocktail when you dine in.
To make a reservation, visit OpenTable.
Rise Soufflé The Woodlands
26435 Kuykendahl Rd , Suite 100
Tomball, TX 77375 | Map
Whether a soon-to-be mom, a new mom, a seasoned mother, a cherished grandma, or a mother figure, all moms deserve to be celebrated. Rise Soufflé is helping all the moms feel special on Mother’s Day by opening early at 10 am. Whether you’re enjoying the delicious soufflé of the month — blueberry for May — or indulging in a savory soufflé such as the mac & cheese, moms are sure to leave feeling happy and full.
To make a reservation, go here or call (281) 809-0742.
Local Table
4223 Research Forest Dr.
The Woodlands, TX 77381 | Map
Local Table is always a good choice for brunch, and on Mother’s Day, they’re making it extra enticing with one complimentary mimosa for every mom who enjoys a dine-in meal.
The menu is full of delightful options such as prosciutto eggs Benedict, chicken and waffles, salads, and several soups and sandwiches to choose from.
Local Table opens at 10 am this Sunday, May 11, and reservations are encouraged. To make a reservation, go here.
Zanti Cucina Italiana
Open for brunch and dinner, Zanti is a great place in The Woodlands to celebrate every mom in your life this Mother’s Day. Its specials include rigatoni rosso, fried burrata, gin genie and the Amethyst. The regular brunch and dinner menus are also available.
Brunch at Zanti runs from 11 am to 3 pm, or enjoy an Italian dinner from 3 pm to 9 pm. You can make a reservation through OpenTable.