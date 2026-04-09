Your Guide to the Best Mother’s Day Brunches and Dinners in Fort Worth

In a lineup dominated by brunch offerings, Chef Marcus Kopplin and his team are going a different route by offering a Mother’s Day dinner. (Courtesy)

For Mother’s Day at The Mont, guests can treat mom with the elevated brunch she deserves, starting with bubbles or a mimosa, followed by a three-course prix fixe menu. (Courtesy)

One day of pampering is not enough to show Mom how much you truly care, but that all-important day in May dedicated to mothers offers a chance to do something truly special. This Mother’s Day (Sunday, May 10), Fort Worth’s luxury hotels and finest restaurants are preparing lavish brunches and dinners just for her.

The Mont

4729 St Amand Circle, Suite 105

The Mont’s brunch menu has been a welcome addition to the lavish Westside restaurant. For Mother’s Day, guests can treat Mom with the elevated brunch she deserves, starting with bubbles or a mimosa, followed by a three-course prix fixe menu with indulgent touches like truffles and caviar. Bring the kiddos because there will be a sugar cookie decorating station nearby. The festive experience runs from 10 am to 3 pm for $65 per person. Reservations can be made by calling 817-502-3400.

Duchess

503 Bryan Avenue

In a lineup dominated by brunch offerings, Chef Marcus Kopplin and his team at Duchess are going a different route by offering a Mother’s Day dinner. A spring risotto anchors the menu, featuring Gulf shrimp, peas, and asparagus, tossed with a pea purée and finished with Parmesan. There’s also a cucumber salad with pickled cucumbers, shaved fennel, cilantro, chili crisp, and crispy shallots, dressed in green tahini and paired with a fennel cream.

Clay Pigeon Food and Drink

2731 White Settlement Road

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Fort Worth’s reputation as a destination for quality dining owes much to Clay Pigeon Food and Drink. Chef Marcus Paslay’s flagship restaurant will offer a special three-course brunch for $70 per guest. The menu offers a lively mix of spring flavors, including a shrimp cocktail (tiger shrimp, house cocktail sauce), strawberry salad (butter lettuce, strawberries, goat cheese, fennel, Banyuls vinaigrette), croque madame (brioche, country ham, Gruyère, fried egg, frisée), and the French toast “Suzette.” Brunch runs from 10:30 am to 2:00 pm.

Loews Arlington Hotel

888 Nolan Ryan Expressway

Loews Arlington Hotel is offering a full slate of Mother’s Day dining experiences at Farena, ranging from a hands-on class to all-day service. On May 9, a limited pastry class with Chef Ricardo Sanchez allows guests to learn the delicate art of making tiramisu. The following day, Farena hosts a breakfast buffet until noon with classic brunch dishes, pastries, and optional mimosas and Bloody Marys. The celebration continues with lunch and dinner service, featuring the regular menu alongside a Grouper Piccata special.

Emilia’s

3300 Camp Bowie Boulevard (The Crescent Hotel, Fort Worth)

Dine in one of Fort Worth’s most beautiful spaces with a Mother’s Day lunch at Emilia’s. The chef-curated menu features a strawberries-and-cream French toast, Meyer lemon pancakes, and a carving station loaded with honey-baked ham and beef tenderloin. Savory sides include truffle mac and cheese and potato dauphinoise, along with smoked salmon and a bagel display. Artisanal cheeses, charcuterie, and fresh pastries round out the $115-per-adult afternoon with seatings at noon and 2 pm.

97 West Kitchen and Bar

200 Mule Alley (Inside Hotel Drover)

To celebrate Hotel Drover’s fifth anniversary, recent renovations at 97 West Kitchen and Bar have led to an expanded outdoor patio and new lounge-style seating throughout The Backyard. The popular Western restaurant has a $76 brunch prepared for Mother’s Day, with choices of orange cream cheese-frosted cinnamon rolls, prosciutto wrapped fig, lobster bisque for starters, and a range of French toast entrees. Brunch is served from 8 am to 2 pm.

West + Stone

1701 Commerce Street (Inside Sheraton Fort Worth Downtown Hotel)

From 10 am to 2 pm at the renovated Sheraton Fort Worth Hotel, diners at West + Stone can enjoy a $75 buffet with carved leg of lamb and accompanying herb jus, braised short rib with rosemary demi-glace, and pan-seared salmon with blood orange butter. The lavish spread also comes with blueberry pancakes, brioche French toast, a made-to-order omelet station, and bourbon caramel bread pudding. Children 12 and under can dine for $12.

Café Modern

3200 Darnell Street (Inside Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth)

We’re still waiting on menu details, but Chef Jett Mora and his team have a curated buffet planned for Mother’s Day, with ticketed seating from 10 am to 12:30 pm inside the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. Mora has set a high bar for quality and service since bringing Wolfgang Puck Catering to the café in 2020, with a focus on local, seasonal ingredients that keep the experience fresh.

Omni Fort Worth Hotel

1300 Houston Street

At Omni Fort Worth Hotel, Mother’s Day Brunch unfolds in the second-level ballroom foyer with seatings every half hour from 10:45 am to 3 pm. The $88-per-adult spread includes a full buffet, mimosas, and a few thoughtful extras, including a build-your-own centerpiece, a flower wall photo op, and a kids’ station for handmade cards. Children ages 6 to 12 dine for $48, while kids 5 and under eat free.