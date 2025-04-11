Seating at Mister Charles. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)
Restaurants / Lists

Dallas’ Best Restaurants For Mother’s Day Brunch

Special Menus and Elegant Hotel Brunch Buffets for The Occassion

04.11.25
Mother’s Day is exactly a month away. If you haven’t yet, mark your calendar for Sunday, May 11. Do something extra special for Mom (or a mother figure in your life) this year and treat her to one of these elegant Mother’s Day brunches in Dallas.

 

The Adolphus

Downtown

1321 Commerce Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Adolphus Dallas

On May 11, The Adolphus will host a Mother's Day Brunch Buffet from 11 am to 2 pm.

On May 11, The Adolphus will host a Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet from 11 am to 2 pm. For $140 per person ($50 per child), the menu features seasonal selections, desserts, a raw bar, and more. Each person 21 and over will also receive a welcome glass of sparkling wine.

Mister Charles

Knox-Henderson

3219 Knox Street, Suite 170
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

Website

Seating at Mister Charles. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

Mister Charles is offering a special prix-fixe menu this Mother's Day. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

This Michelin-recognized restaurant from Duro Hospitality is offering a special prix-fixe Mother’s Day menu from 11 am to 8 pm on May 11. There will also be add-ons available as well as a special egg dish and a sweet bread dish for brunch. After 4 pm, there will be two special savory items on the prix-fixe menu available for dinner service. ($129 per person)

Catch Dallas

Uptown

3005 Maple Avenue
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

CATCH Dallas Brunch[2][1][1]

The Sunday Brunch Experience has launched at CATCH Dallas. (Courtesy)

For $110 per person, Catch Dallas is hosting a Mother’s Day Brunch Experience. This includes an endless spread of sushi and raw bar creations, carving stations, breakfast favorites, and more.

Nuri Steakhouse

Uptown

2401 Cedar Springs Road, Suite 120
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Nuri Steakhouse Dallas (Photo by Kayla Enright)

Impress mom with a Mother's Day brunch at Nuri Steakhouse. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

For $80 per person, this glitzy new Uptown Dallas steakhouse is offering a prix-fixe brunch menu this Mother’s Day from 11 am to 2 pm. Dishes include Texas wagyu toast, foie gras French toast, spicy duck hash, salmon Benedict with lyonnaise potatoes, and lobster frittata.

Fearing’s Restaurant

Uptown

2121 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-922-4848

Website

Dean’s Kitchen

Chef Dean Fearing's namesake restaurant is located at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas. (Courtesy)

This Mother’s Day, impress mom with a three-course prix-fixe menu at this Ritz-Carlton, Dallas restaurant. ($155 per person)

SER Steak + Spirits

Design District

2201 N. Stemmons Freeway
Dallas, TX 75207  |  Map

 

Website

SER Steak Mother’s Day

Celebrate Mother's Day at SER Steak + Spirits this year. (Courtesy)

From 10 am to 2 pm on May 11, this sky-high steakhouse at the Hilton Anatole is hosting Mother’s Day brunch. The experience features chef-curated station and brunch favorites like ciabatta avocado toast, a made-to-order omelet station, carving station, mac & cheese cobbler, and signature cocktails. ($85 per adult, $35 per child)

Hotel Crescent Court

Uptown

400 Crescent Court
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-953-4343

Website

Hotel Crescent Court Easter

Enjoy brunch at the Crescent Club this Mother's Day. (Courtesy)

Usually only open to hotel guests and members, Crescent Club will open to the public on Mother’s Day from 10:30 am through 3 pm for a special brunch. For $155 per adult (and $65 for kids), the experience will feature made-to-order omelets, crêpes, and traditional breakfast dishes, as well as farm-to-table selections, a butcher’s block, a sweet tooth station, kids’ corner, and more.

Mirador

Downtown

1608 Elm Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

A modern Dallas tea service at Mirador (Courtesy of PS.Swoon)

A modern Dallas tea service at Mirador (Courtesy of PS.Swoon)

Celebrate Mom’s Day this year with a Modern Afternoon Tea experience at Mirador. For $106.80 per guest (plus tax), the menu includes a scone followed by three courses — tartlets, sandos, macaron, and more — each paired with a tea.

Sister

Lower Greenville

2808 Greenville Avenue
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Sister Dallas

Opened by Duro Hospitality in 2022, Sister is an Italian-ish restaurant in Lower Greenville. (Photo by Manny Rodriguez)

This Italian-inspired neighborhood fare concept from Duro Hospitality on Greenville Ave is offering a special prix-fixe Mother’s Day menu from 11 am through 8 pm. The menu will have add-ons available as well as a special egg dish and a sweet bread dish for brunch. After 4 pm, there will be two special savory items on the prix-fixe menu available for dinner service. ($79 per person)

