Dallas’ Best Restaurants For Mother’s Day Brunch
Special Menus and Elegant Hotel Brunch Buffets for The OccassionBY Megan Ziots // 04.11.25
Mister Charles is a lovely place to have brunch. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)
The Sunday Brunch Experience has launched at CATCH Dallas. (Courtesy)
SER Steak + Spirits will celebrate Mother's Day with a special brunch buffet. (Courtesy)
The Adolphus hotel hosts elegant brunches for holidays during the year. (Courtesy)
A modern Dallas tea service at Mirador (Courtesy of PS.Swoon)
Mother’s Day is exactly a month away. If you haven’t yet, mark your calendar for Sunday, May 11. Do something extra special for Mom (or a mother figure in your life) this year and treat her to one of these elegant Mother’s Day brunches in Dallas.
The Adolphus
On May 11, The Adolphus will host a Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet from 11 am to 2 pm. For $140 per person ($50 per child), the menu features seasonal selections, desserts, a raw bar, and more. Each person 21 and over will also receive a welcome glass of sparkling wine.
This Michelin-recognized restaurant from Duro Hospitality is offering a special prix-fixe Mother’s Day menu from 11 am to 8 pm on May 11. There will also be add-ons available as well as a special egg dish and a sweet bread dish for brunch. After 4 pm, there will be two special savory items on the prix-fixe menu available for dinner service. ($129 per person)
For $110 per person, Catch Dallas is hosting a Mother’s Day Brunch Experience. This includes an endless spread of sushi and raw bar creations, carving stations, breakfast favorites, and more.
For $80 per person, this glitzy new Uptown Dallas steakhouse is offering a prix-fixe brunch menu this Mother’s Day from 11 am to 2 pm. Dishes include Texas wagyu toast, foie gras French toast, spicy duck hash, salmon Benedict with lyonnaise potatoes, and lobster frittata.
Fearing’s Restaurant
Uptown
2121 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
This Mother’s Day, impress mom with a three-course prix-fixe menu at this Ritz-Carlton, Dallas restaurant. ($155 per person)
From 10 am to 2 pm on May 11, this sky-high steakhouse at the Hilton Anatole is hosting Mother’s Day brunch. The experience features chef-curated station and brunch favorites like ciabatta avocado toast, a made-to-order omelet station, carving station, mac & cheese cobbler, and signature cocktails. ($85 per adult, $35 per child)
Hotel Crescent Court
Uptown
400 Crescent Court
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
Usually only open to hotel guests and members, Crescent Club will open to the public on Mother’s Day from 10:30 am through 3 pm for a special brunch. For $155 per adult (and $65 for kids), the experience will feature made-to-order omelets, crêpes, and traditional breakfast dishes, as well as farm-to-table selections, a butcher’s block, a sweet tooth station, kids’ corner, and more.
Celebrate Mom’s Day this year with a Modern Afternoon Tea experience at Mirador. For $106.80 per guest (plus tax), the menu includes a scone followed by three courses — tartlets, sandos, macaron, and more — each paired with a tea.
This Italian-inspired neighborhood fare concept from Duro Hospitality on Greenville Ave is offering a special prix-fixe Mother’s Day menu from 11 am through 8 pm. The menu will have add-ons available as well as a special egg dish and a sweet bread dish for brunch. After 4 pm, there will be two special savory items on the prix-fixe menu available for dinner service. ($79 per person)