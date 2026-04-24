The Best Mother’s Day Brunch Restaurants in The Woodlands — From Build-Your-Own Mimosas To Bountiful Buffets and Sparkling Jewelry

Gold and Grace will be at Lankford's this Mother’s Day for permanent jewelry fittings while you dine. (Photo courtesy Gold and Grace)

Moms will love these spring-themed cocktails at State Fare Kitchen & Bar. (Photo by Ben Brown)

Rise Soufflé offers an intimate ambiance and delicious food for celebrating moms on Mother's Day. (Photo courtesy of Rise)

The Audrey has crafted an excellent brunch for celebrating moms this Mother’s Day. (Photo courtesy Culinary Khancepts)

Mother’s Day in The Woodlands is coming up fast, and the clock is ticking on making reservations. Waiting until the last minute is a gamble, so it’s probably never a bad idea to skip the stress and plan ahead. This is one of the biggest brunch days of the year in The Woodlands. Whether you’re celebrating your mom, your mother-in-law, your wife or another mother figure, a number of local restaurants are stepping it up for the occasion.

Here are the Best Mother’s Day Brunch Restaurants in The Woodlands:

State Fare

State Fare Kitchen & Bar is putting on a special brunch experience for Mother’s Day. The menu features a mix of brunch and lunch favorites, including eggs Benedict, strawberries, and waffles and avocado toast.

To make it even more special, moms receive a free mimosa. For more information and to make a reservation, go here

The Audrey

For an elegant and relaxed Mother’s Day in Market Street, The Audrey comes through. The menu features a mix of signature favorites and select lunch offerings, including lavender pancakes and egg and prosciutto Benedict.

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Every mom gets a free mimosa on the house, too.

Mother’s Day brunch is being served Sunday, May 10 from 9 am to 3 pm at The Audrey. To learn more or to make a reservation, go here.

Harrison’s

Harrison’s at The Woodlands Resort is celebrating May 10 with an upscale brunch, build-your-own mimosas and beautiful lakeside views.

You can start with baked goods like scones, mini cinnamon rolls and pancakes. Made-to-order omelest from the egg station are another option. The menu includes braised short ribs and roasted chicken with lemon and Parmesan for savory options.

The brunch also features chef-driven buffet stations. These include a seafood station with oysters, a carving station with roasted New York strips, a pasta station, a sushi table and a salad bar.

Craving something sweeter? Your mom can build her own crepes with spiced banana rum sauce, vanilla whipped cream cheese or honey panna cotta with lavender whipped cream.

The brunch costs $95 for adults and $45 for kids aged 5 to 15. Children under 5 are free with an adult buffet purchase. To make reservations, go here.

Brunch and Bloom

Brunch and Bloom at The Woodlands Marriott hotel brings a Mother’s Day brunch and flowers combination that is bound to please almost any mom.

The spread includes breakfast favorites, premium carving tables and house-baked pastries and desserts. There’s also a build-your-own-bouquet station.

Brunch takes place from 10 am to 4 pm on Mother’s Day (Sunday, May 10. The cost is $89 for adults and $35 for kids 12 and under. For more information or to make reservations, go here.

Amrina

Amrina will be serving its signature dishes all day on Mother’s Day. The menu also includes brunch favorites, including the Kerala fried chicken and waffles, lobster Benedict and a cinnamon roll with masala chai cream cheese.

Top it off with a “Momosa,” made with passion fruit, champagne and a special dessert.

Brunch items are available from 11 am to 3 pm at Amrina. The à la carte menu runs from 11 am to 8 pm. To make reservations, go here.

Rise Soufflé

Celebrate Mother’s Day with a cozy table, warm soufflés and special moments together at Rise Soufflé.

The menu includes appetizers, signature soufflés and vibrant salads. Each table features beautifully decorated presentations that make every dish feel like an occasion.

Rise Soufflé opens at 10 am on Mother’s Day — Sunday, May 10. For more information or to reserve a table, go here.

Lankford’s

What do moms want on Mother’s Day? Sometimes, it’s just good food and a little sparkle.

You’ll find both at Lankford’s this year. Stop in for legendary burgers, delicious sandwiches or elevated comfort bowls while the special woman in your life picks out something pretty.

Gold and Grace, known for its permanent jewelry, will be on site from 11 am to 2 pm, offering custom fittings and complimentary sparkling pours.

To check out Gold and Grace’s jewelry pieces, go here. To check out Lankford’s menu, go here.