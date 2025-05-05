Coastal classics like lobster rolls and seared redfish are served in the historic LaCava Building that now houses Walloon's Restaurant. (Courtesy)

Every evening in Fort Worth’s Near Southside, many of the city’s most dynamic kitchens come alive, serving standout Latin, coastal, Italian, and Asian-inspired dishes paired with finely crafted cocktails and wine. This walkable district is a local favorite that draws crowds from across the city and beyond. As the bustling district prepares to welcome new dining options at The Vickery and Nobleman Hotel, we look at the 10 Best Restaurants in Fort Worth’s Near Southside that keep locals and tourists coming back for more.

Ellerbe Fine Foods

1501 W Magnolia Avenue

Ellerbe Fine Foods helped pioneer farm-to-table dining in Fort Worth. Led by James Beard Award semi-finalist Molly McCook, the restaurant — a restored 1920s gas station — is known for its elegant seasonal menus sourced from local farmers and purveyors. The dishes reflect Southern roots with a modern, ingredient-driven approach that changes with the harvest. Ellerbe also offers an extensive wine program, featuring curated selections and unique services like in-home tastings and cellar consultations.

Taste Community Restaurant

1200 South Main Street

Taste Community Restaurant is a mission-driven eatery that operates on a pay-what-you-can model that removes financial barriers to healthy, chef-prepared meals. Founded by Chef Jeff Williams, the restaurant offers seasonal menus featuring dishes like elote fritters and Vietnamese pork steam buns — all crafted from fresh, local ingredients. Beyond dining, the nonprofit restaurant provides culinary job training and volunteer opportunities for locals.

Teddy Wong’s

812 West Rosedale Street

SHOP FOR MOM Swipe















Next

At Teddy Wong’s, elevated Chinese cuisine paired with choice wines is the draw. From delicate soup dumplings to fiery hot oil wontons, each dish is matched with vino selections designed to bring out complex flavors. Chef Patrick Ru, known for Bushi Bushi Dim Sum in Addison, heads both the kitchen and the adjacent to-go dumpling space. The wine list runs deep, with over 80 boutique selections carefully curated to ensure even the most discerning wine lover won’t leave without a memorable moment.

Walloon’s Restaurant

701 West Magnolia Avenue

Walloon’s brings upscale coastal dining to the heart of Magnolia Avenue. Led by Fort Worth’s own Chef Marcus Paslay (Clay Pigeon, Provender Hall, and Piattello) and housed in the renovated LaCava Building, the restaurant offers a refined menu featuring Gulf-inspired dishes like seared redfish, lobster rolls, and seafood mac and cheese. The large horseshoe bar is the perfect place to perch while you sip on a superlative cocktail and wait for your lunch or main course.

Tinie’s Mexican Cuisine

113 South Main Street

This Mexico City-styled restaurant brings mezcal soul and serious style to South Main. Tinies serves bold, ingredient-driven dishes like duck carnitas enchiladas and sweet potato tetelas in a space that blends exposed brick, candlelight, and moody elegance. The upstairs Escondite bar boasts one of the best rooftop patios with a clear view of downtown.

Nonna Tata

1400 West Magnolia Avenue

This tiny BYOB trattoria on Magnolia Avenue has been serving Northern Italian comfort food since 2006, with just a handful of tables and zero pretense. Dishes like the Lasagne alla Bolognese — layered with homemade pasta, ragu, béchamel, and parmesan — and the carbonara pasta with pancetta and pecorino are the kind of meals that linger in your memory.

Atlas

314 South Main Street

This South Main cocktail lounge and restaurant offers a passport to international flavors and an atmosphere that feels worlds away. The space is layered with velvet, wood, and intimate lighting. Behind the bar, the team pours from a vast selection of premium spirits, crafting cocktails that pull inspiration from every corner of the globe. Brunch regulars know to order the chilaquiles verde — crispy tortilla chips tossed in house-made salsa verde and topped with cream cheese and two eggs.

Maiden: Fine Plants & Spirits

1216 6th Avenue

This fine-dining vegan restaurant is the vision of Chef Amy McNutt, who pioneered the concept as an elevated, plant-based extension of her Spiral Diner legacy. The intimate space blends sculptural steel curves with velvet booths and midcentury touches. Wines are sourced from women-owned vineyards and chosen for the stories behind them. On Sundays, Maiden hosts a high tea service featuring vegan finger sandwiches, scones, and sweet pastries arranged with ceremony

Wishbone & Flynt

334 Bryan Avenue

This Fort Worth restaurant, led by Chef Jorge Olvera, offers a menu of reimagined comfort foods crafted with seasonal ingredients. Signature dishes include the PB&J Wings with Thai peanut sauce and blackberry coulis, and the Flynt Burger, featuring a custom patty seared in duck fat. The adjacent Amber Room provides a unique setting for cocktails and small bites for before of after the main dining experience.

Cat City Grill

1208 West Magnolia Avenue

This Magnolia Avenue staple delivers elevated Americana classics in a setting that’s equal parts casual and polished. Known for its award-winning chicken fried steak and house-made meatloaf, the menu also features seafood, steaks, and brunch classics like shrimp & grits and eggs Benedict. The restaurant offers a full bar, happy hour specials, and a private dining room for up to 30 guests.