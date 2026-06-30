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Austin-Based Favorite Neighborhood Sushi Restaurant Opens in Dallas

The 'Everyday' Sushi Spot Takes Over Former Tulum Space at The Shops of Highland Park

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Neighborhood Sushi is now serving its beloved Austin menu of nigiri, sashimi, and rolls in Dallas. (Photo by Justin Cook)

Neighborhood Sushi is now serving its beloved Austin menu of nigiri, sashimi, and rolls in Dallas. (Photo by Justin Cook)

The Dallas outpost boasts the original Neighborhood Sushi aesthetic: "warm, minimalist interiors with subtle Japanese-inspired design elements, creating a tranquil atmosphere ideal for both casual dinners and special nights out. (Photo by Justin Cook)

The Dallas outpost boasts the original Neighborhood Sushi aesthetic: "warm, minimalist interiors with subtle Japanese-inspired design elements, creating a tranquil atmosphere ideal for both casual dinners and special nights out. (Photo by Justin Cook)

Neighborhood Sushi owners describe the concept as an "everyday" sushi restaurant. (Photo by Justin Cook)

Neighborhood Sushi owners describe the concept as an "everyday" sushi restaurant. (Photo by Justin Cook)

There will also be exclusive dishes on the Dallas menu, including a yakitori program. (Photo by Justin Cook)

There will also be exclusive dishes on the Dallas menu, including a yakitori program. (Photo by Justin Cook)

As for the beverage program, Neighborhood Services offers beer, wine, sake, and sake-based cocktails. (Photo by Justin Cook)

As for the beverage program, Neighborhood Services offers beer, wine, sake, and sake-based cocktails. (Photo by Justin Cook)

Almost a year ago, we announced that Austin-based restaurant group MML Hospitality would be bringing three of its concepts to Dallas. These include Clark’s Oyster Bar, Swedish Hill, and Neighborhood Sushi. The third, a Japanese-inspired restaurant, opened at The Shops of Highland Park today.

Neighborhood Sushi is now serving its beloved Austin menu of nigiri, sashimi, and rolls at 4216 Oak Lawn Avenue.

Founded on Austin’s South Congress Avenue in 2020, the MML Hospitality concept will actually be making the move to a much larger location at 1417 S. First Street later this year because of its growth.

The second-ever location, in Dallas, boasts the original Neighborhood Sushi aesthetic: “warm, minimalist interiors with subtle Japanese-inspired design elements, creating a tranquil atmosphere ideal for both casual dinners and special nights out,” a release states.

Neighborhood Sushi Dallas
The Dallas outpost boasts the original Neighborhood Sushi aesthetic: “warm, minimalist interiors with subtle Japanese-inspired design elements, creating a tranquil atmosphere ideal for both casual dinners and special nights out. (Photo by Justin Cook)

Neighborhood Sushi owners describe the concept as an “everyday” sushi restaurant, spotlighting the balance of its laid-back, modern Texas vibes with great quality sushi. Some highlights on the menu are:

  • Spicy tuna roll
  • Shrimp tempura
  • Tosaka Seaweeds
  • Fluke roll
  • Mochi doughnut
Neighborhood Sushi Dallas
There will also be exclusive dishes on the Dallas menu, including a yakitori program. (Photo by Justin Cook)

There will also be exclusive Dallas-only dishes, including a yakitori program with Mishima Reserve Wagyu, grilled king trumpet mushrooms, chicken oyster, asparagus, miso bass, and chicken thighs. For lunch, there will be bento boxes available.

As for the beverage program, Neighborhood Services offers beer, wine, sake, and sake-based cocktails. During happy hour (Monday through Friday from 3 pm to 5 pm), you’ll find $10 beer & sake, $10 specialty cocktails, and half-off tempura & yaki. There are several non-alcoholic cocktails, matcha lemonade, hot tea, and cold brew coffee, as well.

In Austin, the sushi restaurant is accessed through a back, speakeasy-like entrance. We wonder if the Dallas location will be the same.

Neighborhood Sushi is open for lunch and dinner daily. Reservations are now open.

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