The Buzzy New Dallas Bar Openings to Know — A Hi-Fi Listening Bar and Discotheque Debuts on Henderson Avenue

Curated by Taylor Dayton and Jeremy Koeninger, the beverage program at Boogies features signature cocktails such as the Let's Go Disco, Cloud 909, and Appletini.

Designed by Coeval Studio, the 1,800 square foot space "reimagines the spirit of Studio 54 for a new generation, focusing on quality drinks, high fidelity sound, and an inclusive atmosphere." (Courtesy)

This fall, there have already been a couple of exciting new bar openings in Dallas. We’re also highly anticipating the latest cocktail concept from the owners of The Old Monk in Oak Cliff. From a hi-fi listening bar and discotheque on Henderson Avenue to the reopening of a favorite speakeasy in the Arts District, these are the buzzy new Dallas bar openings to know right now.

Boogies

1806 McMillan Avenue

This and That Hospitality’s former Whippersnapper space on Henderson Avenue has officially opened as a new discotheque called Boogies. A collaboration between the owners of Burger Schmurger, Double D’s, and more local spots, and Jake Gatewood, the new hi-fi bar transitions nightly from an intimate listening lounge (5 pm to 10 pm) to a high-energy dance space at 10 pm. Curated by Taylor Dayton and Jeremy Koeninger, the beverage program features signature cocktails such as the Let’s Go Disco, Cloud 909, and Appletini.

Designed by Coeval Studio, the 1,800 square foot space “reimagines the spirit of Studio 54 for a new generation, focusing on quality drinks, high fidelity sound, and an inclusive atmosphere,” according to its website. Highlights include a custom sculptural light fixture and a disco ball.

Boogies is open from Wednesday through Sunday from 5 pm to 2 am.

AKAI

2330 Flora Street, Suite 100

Fall & Halloween Gifts Swipe

















Next

After a “six-figure renovation,” the speakeasy bar at Musume in the Dallas Arts District has reopened. A little while after AKAI originally opened in 2019, we visited the secret bar and found it mysteriously fun. It’s one of our favorite speakeasy bars in Dallas. First, you must make reservations by calling 214-898-9751. After you set up a specific time to come in, you’ll be escorted through a secret entrance (hidden in the kitchen of Musume).

Designed in collaboration with The Design Agency, AKAI’s renovation includes a completely revamped layout. A centerpiece of the space is “a state-of-the-art, gold-gridded DJ booth, home to both local and national DJs spinning a mix of house, global beats, and mainstream hits. Other new design elements include a 15-foot serpentine banquette, upgraded plush velvet seating and tables that line mirrored and projection-mapped walls, a new VIP section situated behind the DJ booth, and multiple new private and semi-private intimate lounge spaces.” Guests will also find a custom-built 25-foot black marble bar with velvet and cushioned low-back bar stools, a reimagined mural on the ceiling, and lighting such as “floating” chandeliers.

Along with the new look, AKAI boasts a new cocktail menu featuring ingredients like “sesame oil–fat–washed Japanese whisky, lychee-lemon caviar pearls, agar-stabilized yuzu foam, and smoked lapsang tea syrup.” There’s also more than 30 labels of Japanese whisky, wine & champagne lists, and a new bottle service menu.

Kilmac’s

814 W. Davis Street

From the owners of Irish haunts The Old Monk, Skellig, and Spider Murphy’s comes a new Oak Cliff bar called Kilmac’s this fall, according to its Instagram. Just last year, owner Feargal McKinney opened his second Old Monk in the neighborhood, and the new spot will go right next door. Kilmac’s will be a dark and moody cocktail-forward bar with indoor and outdoor space. Not much else is known about the new bar, but we will be keeping up on Instagram so we can drop by as soon as it opens.