5 Buzzy New Dallas Bars and Summertime Pop-Ups

Leela's gets decked out in decor for its pop-up experiences in North Texas. (Courtesy)

This spring, there have been a couple of splashy new bar openings in North Texas, but that’s not all. Local spots are gearing up for summer by launching special tropical pop-ups across the city and beyond. From a rooftop tiki experience in Uptown to a buzzy tequila/mezcal-focused concept in Deep Ellum, these are five new Dallas bars and summertime pop-ups to check out right now.

Hank’s Hideaway at The Henry

2301 N Akard Street, Suite 250

At Dallas’ The Union, The Henry is now featuring a summertime tiki pop-up bar called Hank’s Hideaway on its rooftop. Through July 27, guests can book a spot to enjoy tropical cocktails like the Coco Loco, Malachi’s Milk Punch, and frozen daiquiris, as well as fresh bites including short rib potstickers, kalua pork sliders, a yellowfin poke bowl, and lemon olive oil cake.

Tiki Social Summer Pop-Up at Omni Las Colinas and Omni PGA Frisco

Multiple Locations

Head to Omni hotels in Las Colinas or Frisco this summer for a poolside tiki pop-up experience. In partnership with celebrated Tiki Historian Jeff “Beachbum” Berry, Tiki Social features a specialty menu with island-inspired cocktails and dishes. Guests will find sips like The Coconutty Islander, Totem’s Kiss, The Tropical Tease, as well as two zero-proof cocktails on the menu. The pop-up is open to both Omni hotel guests and locals.

Palm Tropicale at Leela’s

Multiple Locations

Launching on June 18, Palm Tropicale is the latest summer pop-up experience from Leela’s Wine Bar. All locations (Uptown, Lower Greenville, and Trophy Club) will transform into the “golden era of vintage resort glam.” Guests can expect themed cocktails and bites, as well as freshly decked-out decor at each outpost.

Ghost Donkey

2625 Main Street

An award-winning bar with locations in Las Vegas, Auckland, Melbourne, Chicago, Phoenix, Denver, and more, Ghost Donkey is a mezcal and tequila spot. The Dallas outpost in Deep Ellum features a life-sized donkey wearing parade florals, as well as neon lighting and multi-colored ceiling lights. Latin-inspired music also plays throughout the space.

The cocktail menu features a few standouts like the Mushroom Margarita (Huitlacoche-infused Montelobos, Mezcal Espadín, Nixta licor de elote, agave, and lime), Highland Picnic with Koch Elemental Mezcal, Terralta Reposado tequila, yuzu, lime, agave, and egg white, and a frozen Stealth Margarita. Bites include tacos and quesadillas to enjoy with your drinks.

Aire Libre at The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas

4150 N MacArthur Boulevard, Irving

Recently opened at The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas, this new poolside dining concept blends Texas flavors with Baja coastal cuisine. The open-air concept features refreshing cocktails like the Aire Tropicale, Packin’ Heat, and Frozé, as well as bites including brisket nachos, a watermelon wedge salad, short rib tacos, a burrito, a burger, and more.