Our Favorite New Spots to Get Great Coffee in Dallas

Already this year, we’ve seen a great new coffee shop, a bakery, and a café debut in the city. One thing these concepts have in common? They are all offering great coffee drinks. And as a former barista, I think the best way to judge a place on its skills is to order a cappuccino with whole milk. These all hit the mark on the espresso-based drink.

From drip to signature lattes and cold brew tonics, these are the best new spots to get coffee in Dallas.

Café Olivia

2200 Ross Avenue, Suite 100

Following the success of its Addison location (which only debuted last fall), Café Olivia recently opened a second outpost inside Dallas Arts Tower, the newly renovated building in the heart of the Dallas Arts District. The design is beautiful and offers ample space to work or hang out for a while.

On a recent breakfast visit, we enjoyed a cappuccino, an iced matcha latte with pistachio milk, the Santorini Bowl (scrambled eggs, quinoa, baby greens, charred halloumi, sweet potatoes, tomatoes, kalamata olives, pumpkin seeds, and lemon tahini drizzle), and the Milk Bread French Toast topped with a berry compote and sweet mascarpone.

Other signature espresso drinks (that can also be made with matcha) include the popular Olivia Latte with lavender oat milk and vanilla bean cold foam, the Pink Cloud with whole milk and strawberry vanilla bean cloud, and the Fig & Rose with pistachio milk, fig syrup, and rose water.

The Allen Swipe













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Cedric’s Coffee Shop

939 W Jefferson Boulevard, Suite 121

Brand-new to Oak Cliff, this former coffee truck (which debuted two years ago) has just opened its first brick-and-mortar space on Jefferson Boulevard. The shop is named after founder Erin Ortegon Arrieta’s first dog, Cedric, who sadly passed away in 2024. Now, Cedric’s mission is to serve great coffee and save dogs along the way — a portion of their proceeds is donated to local dog rescue organizations. The menu offers all of the coffee classics, as well as Chai and matcha, and pastries from Grapevine-based gluten-free bakery Pinch of Salt, like lemon blueberry pound cake and cinnamon coffee cake. You can order ahead online here.

The Bread Club

2681 Howell Street BU5

This highly anticipated new bakery from the owners of Michelin-starred Mamani is serving some great coffee alongside its stellar bread, sandwiches, and pastries program. The Bread Club is sourcing Coperaco Reserve Coffee Beans, a micro-roaster based in New York City. Their signature coffee drinks include a delicious Einspanner latte with vanilla bean cold foam and cocoa, a Madeleine Horchata, and the Tamarind Cold Brew Tonic. You can also find matcha lattes, teas, and more on the drinks menu. Look out for another story from us soon, focusing more on the food that The Bread Club offers!