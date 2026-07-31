6 New Dallas Coffee Shops To Check Out Right Now

I am like a moth to a flame when it comes to coffee shop openings around town. I’m always looking for a new spot to check out for a cappuccino, an iced matcha latte, or a place to work remotely. This summer, several new spots have debuted in the city and the suburbs surrounding it. From a West Texas desert-inspired concept in Richardson to an Instagrammable spot near Love Field, these are six new Dallas coffee shops to check out right now.

Nūr Coffee Bar

2741 E. Belt Line Road, Carrollton

Founded by Onyi Odunukwe, Cedric Ogbuehi, John Ott (owner of Viewfinder Coffee Roasters), and Lisa Nguyen, this new, incredibly aesthetically pleasing coffee shop brings coffee, matcha, and bites to the Addison/Carrollton area. According to their website, Nūr means “light” in Arabic, and the shop’s mission statement is: “In A World of Darkness, We Want To Be Your Light.” This week, I enjoyed a matcha latte and one of their four English muffin options, the Tokyo Egg Muffin with Japanese-style egg salad, Kewpie mayo, and paprika at the new spot. Next time, I will be trying the Be Someone’s Light latte with vanilla and cinnamon, as well as vanilla cold foam. There’s also plenty of space inside to meet with friends or work on your laptop.

Alma Cafe & Bakehouse

202 S. Britain Road, Irving

Located in an old house in Irving’s historic district, Alma Cafe is a new family-owned shop serving great coffee, matcha, and baked goods. Last month, I enjoyed an afternoon sipping on an iced latte while working at one of the several tables they have in a back seating area. Signature drinks include Alma’s Latte, Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso, the Spanish Latte, and Caramel Crunch. You’ll also find several delicious-looking treats like brownies, cake balls, cupcakes, and cookies, as well as breakfast and lunch items like avocado toast, chilaquiles, and sandwiches.

Moon Wolf Coffee & Provisions

920 Custer Road, Richardson

I swung by this new Richardson coffee shop this spring, and its charm has stayed with me since. Moon Wolf is a new, family-owned, independent coffee shop that originally opened in a converted goat trailer (which is now parked out front of the new spot). This year, founder Richie Conry debuted a brick-and-mortar shop on Custer Road with West Texas desert vibes. They call it “The Den,” and the design features exposed beams, raw concrete, a deer mount, and vinyl on a turntable. As for the coffee, Moon Wolf partners with local roasters Eiland Coffee Roasters and Liaise Coffees. For bites, you’ll find bagels and baked goods from Starship Bagel, as well as house-made coffee cake, banana bread, and more. The provisions part of the shop offers everything from desert art prints to candles and incense, in addition to bags of whole bean coffee. There’s space to sit down and stay a while or grab-and-go.

Go Culture Cafe

5606 Maple Avenue, Suite 110

This new coffee shop is worth a trip to Dallas’ Medical District for its iced matcha lattes. It’s an Instagrammable spot with a sleek, minimalist design. There are a few tables for sitting and chatting, but during my recent visit, they were packed. Go Culture Cafe offers six signature iced drinks, including the Saffron Matcha, Fig Matcha, Hella Matcha, Saffron Latte, Fig Latte, and Green Cloud Latte. The coffee bar also offers all of the classics, and you can even order a matcha Americano or shot here — which you don’t see at a lot of spots.

Inclusion Coffee

2350 N. Beckley Avenue

An Arlington-based coffee shop, Inclusion Coffee just opened its first Dallas outpost at the Modera Trinity in West Dallas this week. If you haven’t picked up on the theme yet from its name, the brand is focused on “people being as accepting as they are different,” according to its website. The new space is a massive loft space on the corner of the apartment complex. A grand opening will take place on August 1 from 10 am to 2 pm, where the first 50 guests will get a free coffee, and there will be a raffle for a $200 gift card. It’s also a chance to try some of their popular summer drinks like the bananas foster latte, ube dream matcha, watermelon mint energy, and more.

Daily Coffee

2801 N. Central Expressway

Quickly expanding in Dallas’ Uptown, the newest (and flagship) location of this Dallas-based coffee shop will debut at West Village this summer. It also recently opened outposts at 3232 McKinney Avenue (One McKinney) and 1717 McKinney Avenue (17Seventeen). Daily Coffee is owned by Hybrid Coffee, which offers coffee solutions for office buildings. So, all Daily locations are in office buildings and closed on weekends, the same as the offices.