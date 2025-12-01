Babel Dallas restaurant openings
Babel is a new upscale Mediterranean restaurant that comes from restaurateur Mo Kamal. (Courtesy)

Recently opened in the former Morton's The Steakhouse space in Uptown, Andreas Prime Steaks & Seafood comes from chef-owner Andreas Kotsifos. (Courtesy)

Chef Tiffany Derry's Roots Chicken Shak expands to Addison. (Courtesy)

Restaurants / Openings

5 Buzzy New Dallas Restaurant Openings to Know — An Upscale Mediterranean Spot With Lebanese Flavors Debuts in Uptown

Plus, An Allen Steakhouse Takes Over Morton's, Chef Tiffany Derry's Roots Expands, and More

BY //
The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. This Dallas Dish is your helping of need-to-know Dallas restaurant openings.

Babel

3180 Welborn Street

Just opened in the Centrum building in Uptown Dallas (in the former Steel space), this new upscale Mediterranean restaurant comes from restaurateur Mo Kamal (Open Sesame). Mo’s sister, Chef Zeina Kamal, will be running the kitchen, serving authentic Lebanese recipes. The menu will include mezze, grilled meats, seafood, and vegetarian dishes. Designed to look like “a modern Babylonian retreat,” the Babel space features a warm neutral palette accented by pops of color.

Cantina la Rosa

4347 W. Northwest Highway, Suite 100

We announced the opening of this new Tex-Mex restaurant from the owner of East Dallas’ Smoky Rose over two years ago. Since then, the address of Cantina la Rosa has changed from the former Dallas Eagle in the Medical District to the former Fernando’s space in Preston Hollow. It’ll open in early 2026. According to the Dallas Morning News, David Tripplehorn Cash (who also co-owns Goodwins) is teaming up with first-time restaurateur Cameron Levine, as well as Smoky Rose executive chef Rolando Garcia and Smoky Rose co-owner Oscar Aroche.

Andreas Prime Steaks & Seafood

2222 McKinney Avenue

Recently opened in the former Morton’s The Steakhouse space in Uptown, this steak and seafood restaurant comes from chef-owner Andreas Kotsifos (who once worked at Dallas’ The Palm). In 2023, the Greek-born chef opened his first outpost of Andreas Prime Steaks & Seafood in Allen. The new location offers popular dishes from the original’s menu like beef Wellington, lobster mac & cheese, Bouillabaisse, and more. A special addition to the Uptown spot is Bar Cosette, an intimate cocktail lounge offering cocktails for pre-dinner drinks or a late-night experience.

Walkers’

3016 Greenville Avenue

A new wine bar and restaurant is set to open on Greenville Avenue (in the former St. Martin’s Wine Bistro space) in early 2026, according to the Dallas Morning News. It’s owned by local siblings Rosemary Greene (a sommelier) and Russell Walker. Opening in the same strip as the coffee shop, Window Seat, the new spot is expected to have a sandwich shop and market as well.

Roots Chicken Shak

3748 Belt Line Road

The first franchise outpost of acclaimed Chef Tiffany Derry‘s Roots Chicken Shak is opening in Addison on December 9. The former Top Chef contestant, along with business partner at T2D Concepts, Tom Foley, debuted the casual fried chicken spot at Plano’s Legacy Hall in 2017. Since its opening, Chef Derry has opened Roots Southern Table and Radici in Farmers Branch. She also launched a food festival called Shef Food + Wine Festival, which just celebrated its second year. Now, her original spot is getting its first franchisees, Corey and Marian Epperson. Inspired by Derry’s Southern upbringing, the menu features her famous duck fat-fried chicken, a catfish sandwich, sides like red beans and rice, and much more.

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - The Dallas Dish
