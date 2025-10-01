The Buzzy New Dallas Restaurant Openings to Know — Meridian Reopens With Revamped Space and Approachable Menu

Tavern on Meridian, the Las Colinas location of Northland Properties' The Tavern Collective, will be located inside the Sandman Signature Las Colinas Hotel & Suites. (Courtesy)

Now open at the recently renovated The Highland hotel in the Park Cities, The Reserve took over the former Knife restaurant space. (Photo by Darah Hubbard Photography)

Make sure to check out the Sesame S'mores at the revamped Meridian. (Photo by Dan Padgett)

At Meridian, the family-style Sunday Supper ($99) feeds three to four people and features a whole fried chicken, sides, and dessert. (Photo by Dan Padgett)

One of the new signature dishes at Meridian is the Foie & Sea Island Cornbread. (Photo by Dan Padgett)

We already know that there are tons of exciting new restaurants opening in Dallas this fall, but even more always pop up along the way. This October, local diners will see the reopening (and transformation) of Meridian, a new American grille taking over Knife at The Highland hotel, and the expansion of a Canadian-based modern pub to North Texas. These are the buzzy new Dallas restaurant openings to know right now.

Meridian

5605 Village Glen Drive

This former highly acclaimed restaurant at The Village Dallas underwent renovations this summer and is officially reopening, with new Executive Chef Eduardo Osorio at the helm, on Friday, October 17.

Meridian 2.0 will feature “a menu ignited by flame,” in a “refined neighborhood space,” according to a press release. It aims to be more approachable than before, focusing on seasonal ingredients and shareable plates. Signature dishes include the Foie & Sea Island Cornbread, Wagyu Tallow Seared Oysters, Buzzed & Aged Burger, Snake River White Sturgeon, and a 21-day dry-aged ribeye. For cocktails, guests will find a woodfired Negroni with mezcal, the Truffle the Night Martini, the Extroverted Old Fashion, and Get Figgy With It.

There will also be a special family-style Sunday Supper ($99), which feeds three to four people and features a whole fried chicken, sides, and dessert. Twenty percent of profits from Sunday Supper sales will benefit Meat Fight.

New design highlights include velvet drapery, a custom backlit art installation, gold accents, new lounge seating, a chef’s table under a raindrop-inspired chandelier, and an expanded patio. For private events, The Ember Room is available to book for up to 50 seated guests.

Fall & Halloween Gifts Swipe

















Next

The Reserve at The Highland

5300 E. Mockingbird Lane

Now open at the recently renovated The Highland hotel in the Park Cities, The Reserve took over the former Knife restaurant space. Led by Dallas-native Chef Andrew Bell, this new American grille is an “ingredient-driven twist on the traditional steakhouse experience.” The dining room has been revamped, featuring a green-tile open-air kitchen with high tops overlooking the space, plush booths, and a garden patio with a fireplace.

The Reserve at The Highland‘s menu features grilled tallow oysters, lobster Amatriciana, Dover sole meunière, hanger steak frites, a crispy chicken sandwich, and more. A cocktail menu boasts The Reserve Spritz (served in a mini bottle of Moët Champagne), the Texas Sunburn with mezcal, and an assortment of zero-proof drinks. For dessert, guests can expect the Baked Dallas — a whisky cake topped with butter pecan ice cream and the Chocolate Budino with salted caramel and hazelnuts.

Tavern on Meridian

1311 Meridian Drive, Irving

Dallas Stars owner Tom Gaglardi, who brought Moxies to Uptown Dallas in 2016 and will debut the first U.S. outpost of CRAFT Restaurant & Beer Market in 2026, is opening another new concept in Irving on October 22. Tavern on Meridian, the Las Colinas location of Northland Properties’ The Tavern Collective, will be located inside the Sandman Signature Las Colinas Hotel & Suites. The modern pub serves a globally-inspired menu featuring Detroit-style pizzas, cashew butter chicken, loaded burgers, and shareable appetizers. The “steampunk-inspired” design of the space boasts arcade games and the JD, the French Bulldog mascot.