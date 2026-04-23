4 Buzzy New Dallas Restaurant Openings to Know

Opening in the former Meddlesome Moth space in Dallas' Design District on May 1, Ospi is a California-born Italian restaurant co-owned by Top Chef contestant Jackson Kalb. (Courtesy of Ospi)

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. This Dallas Dish is your helping of need-to-know Dallas restaurant openings.

Alara – Modern Mediterranean

1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, Suite 120

Now open in Dallas’ Design District (in the former Pakpao Thai space), this new Mediterranean restaurant comes from Chef Onur Akan (Founder of Chef Akan Experiences, a private chef and fine dining catering company). The menu features mezze, shared plates, European wines, and craft cocktails. The new spot is open for lunch and dinner.

PopUp Bagels

5450 W. Lovers Lane, Suite 143

If you didn’t catch the news in our Dallasite About Town series this week, this “Not Famous, but Known®” bagel shop you’ve likely seen on Instagram and TikTok, is opening its first Texas store on April 24. Adam Goldberg founded the brand in Westport, Connecticut, and the local sensation quickly became the trendiest name in bagels. PopUp Bagels gained tremendous buzz online, known for their hot, whole bagels with rotating schmears “made to Grip, Rip and Dip®.” Another location is expected to open on Henderson Avenue, next to Texas’ first Salt & Straw ice cream shop.

Ospi

1621 Oak Lawn Avenue

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Opening in the former Meddlesome Moth space in Dallas’ Design District on May 1, Ospi is a California-born all-day Italian restaurant co-owned by Top Chef contestant Jackson Kalb. He originally founded the concept in Venice, California, with a “menu centered around handmade pastas, crispy romana-tonda pizzas, and thoughtfully sourced ingredients.”

Flock & Fresh

5500 Greenville Avenue, Suite 205

The owner of Nuri Steakhouse and JOA Grill (as well as CEO of Smoothie King), Wan Kim, is debuting this fast-casual chicken tender concept in Dallas’ Old Town Shopping Center on May 2. The Flock & Fresh menu was created by the Culinary Director of Nuri Steakhouse, Chef Minji Kim, and includes chicken tenders, sandwiches, and salads. Led by Plan B Group (whose portfolio includes Haywire Uptown Dallas, Bourbon & Banter, and more popular local spots), the design of Flock & Fresh is “a modern aesthetic with a soft, feminine sensibility.” A highlight is a banquette canopy inspired by a modern chicken coop. An open-air patio was also added with greenery and custom murals.