5 Buzzy New Dallas Restaurant Openings — An Upscale Supper Club, Tiki Bar, Omakase, and More

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. This Dallas Dish is your helping of need-to-know restaurant openings — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Oxford Rose Tavern & Supper Club

1900 Cedar Springs Road

Taking over the former Sugar Factory space at The Miró in Uptown, The Oxford Rose Tavern & Supper Club will bring live entertainment and dining to the neighborhood this spring. Managed by Ceferin Olive (formerly of Harwood International), the new spot will offer American cuisine with European influences.

The space was designed by New York-based designer Josh Held, whose portfolio includes Tao Las Vegas, Zouk Ginza Tokyo, and even NDA Brasserie in the Harwood District. The Oxford Rose will be divided into two spaces: The Tavern and The Supper Club. The former will feature drop-down TV screens for live events, a custom bar shuffleboard table, a green wall, and a U-shaped bar. As one of few supper clubs in Dallas (we’re still awaiting the opening of Delilah), the latter will offer live entertainment as the centerpiece of the experience, while perimeter banquettes, a central round table, and group seating will line the street side.

Prince Street Pizza

2820 N Henderson Avenue

According to the Dallas Morning News, the former original Fireside Pies space on Henderson Avenue is being taken over by this New York City-based restaurant this fall. Prince Street Pizza will bring pizza back to the building that has been sitting empty since the end of 2023. The concept debuted in NYC in 2012 and is known for its pizzas by the slice or whole pies. The menu is vast for a pizza joint, offering Sicilian-style squares with spicy vodka sauce, Neapolitan pies, and single-serving pizzettas. There are currently 15 locations across the country (including Las Vegas, Miami, and Los Angeles), but this will be the first in Texas.

Hendy’s on Henderson

2401 N. Henderson Avenue

RIP Sfuzzi. As Henderson Avenue gears up for new retail, dining, and ‘hotelized’ office space from Ignite-Reebees, This & That Hospitality is rebranding its pizza spot. According to the Dallas Morning News, Sfuzzi is becoming Hendy’s this May. It will be an American restaurant and, like Sfuzzi, Mot Hai Ba (and the newly opened Pillar), chef Peja Krstic is designing the menu.

La Tiki Paisa

5801 E. Northwest Highway (La Casita Coffee)

Richardson-based La Casita Coffee just opened an outpost at Half Price Books’ flagship location, serving pastries and brunch in the former Black Forest Coffee space. Now, they’ve expanded to dinner with a new bar and restaurant concept, La Tiki Paisa. Husband-and-wife La Casita owners Marisca Trejo and chef Alex Henderson are collaborating with bartender Benj Pocta on the new spot. Available after 5 pm every day, the La Tiki menu features 14 different tiki cocktails and a small plate menu including lumpia, kimchi carbonara, lengua buns, a moco loco burger, steak & okonomiyaki, and so much more.

Domodomo

2681 Howell Street

A new Dallas restaurant opening we’ve been waiting for since the fall, this Michelin Bib Gourmand 2017-23 awardee from New York is finally opening on March 14. It will be the sushi concept’s first Texas location. It comes from brothers-in-law Jae Park (an interior designer) and chef Brian Kim. The March menu features an omakase (domokase) with dishes like wagyu carpaccio, four kinds of seasonal sushi, a lobster handroll, and more. An exclusive soft opening will take place from March 12 through 13.