Dallas’ 11 Most Exciting Restaurant Openings This Fall

Jo'Seon Wagyu Omakase will offer dinner and a show (with AI enhancements on projection screens) when it opens in Dallas' Design District this fall. (Courtesy)

New York-based Greek restaurant, Avra, will debut at The Crescent in Dallas in 2025. (Courtesy of The Rockwell Group)

Following a busy summer of new Dallas restaurant openings, even more exciting dining concepts are set to arrive in the city this fall. A few of the most highly anticipated restaurants include a new Italian-American eatery led by Top Chef alum Carla Pellegrino, two new spots from Chef Omar Flores (Muchacho, Even Coast), a Korean omakase experience, and more.

Here’s a look at the new Dallas restaurants we’re looking forward to most this fall.

Avra Dallas

300 Crescent Court, Suite 120

New York-based upscale Greek restaurant Avra Estiatorio will be officially opening its first Texas location in Dallas on Friday, September 19. It’ll be in a 14,000-square-foot space in Uptown’s The Crescent. One of the highlights of the new location is The Conservatory — a glass café surrounded by greenery, creating an indoor/outdoor atmosphere. The spot serves lunch and dinner, and you can find bites like salads, sashimi, and Greek classics, including spanakopita, halloumi, and souvlaki, on the menu.

Casa Brasa

8111 Preston Road

From Chef Omar Flores (Muchacho Tex-Mex, Even Coast) comes a new steak and seafood restaurant to Dallas’ Park Cities. The new spot is inspired by the open-fire grills of Latin America, and will open this September. It’ll bring prime cuts of beef, Mexican aguachiles, Mediterranean-inspired salads, sushi, and more to Preston Road. The space, which was once home to Nick & Sam’s, is undergoing a renovation that will feature an open-fire grill, raw bar, sushi counter, bar, and private event space.

Maroma

1333 Oak Lawn Avenue

Chef Flores also has a new coastal Mexican restaurant from his Big Dill Hospitality group (along with the Marshi Family), headed to the Design District this September. Maroma will open at the brand new Thirteen Thirty Three Building on Oak Lawn Avenue. According to a release, the menu at Maroma will be “inspired by the ceviches, aguachiles, specialty seafood dishes, and mesquite grilled meats perfected in the region. Pristine seafood and prime steaks take center stage with a modern, sophisticated yet simple approach to each plate.”

El Molino

6818 Snider Plaza

Expected to open this fall, this new Mexican restaurant at Snider Plaza comes from Vandelay Hospitality (Hudson House, Drake’s). Inspired by the energy of Mexico City and the elegance of French design, the space will feature only 65 seats with a small eight-seat bar. Think moody, romantic vibes with dark wood and white tablecloths, and candlelight. Open for lunch and dinner, the menu will offer fajitas made with smoked quail, smoked sausage, and more. The drink program will feature “elevated” margaritas with “a refined and unique take on this classic Mexican drink.”

Ateliê and Origen

365 W. Jefferson Boulevard

From the culinary director of The Charlotte on Henderson Avenue, Chef Wyl Lima, this new two-in-one dining concept debuts in Bishop Arts this fall. Ateliê will be a globally-inspired spot open from 8 am to 5 pm daily for breakfast and lunch. It will also serve as a satellite art gallery, in collaboration with Daisha Board Gallery. Next door, Origen will offer an intimate seven-course tasting menu experience.

Little Ruby’s

2323 Cedar Springs Road

Opening at 23Springs this fall, Little Ruby’s is a relaxed Australian cafe hailing from New York City, from the Wish You Were Here Group. It is taking a one-story, 3,000-square-foot building facing the office building’s park. This is the first Little Ruby’s restaurant outside of New York City, giving Dallas a new spot for “brekkie,” lunch, and dinner.

Zon Zon

5455 Belt Line Road, Suite 130

Yela Concepts (Baboush, Darna) is opening a new fine-dining Mediterranean restaurant in Prestonwood this fall. This will be Yaser Khalaf and his son Mak’s first venture together. The new spot is named after Yaser’s daughter Zaina, or “Zon Zon,” and features a refined, intimate setting with an open kitchen.

Delilah

1616 Hi Line Drive

A roll-over opening from 2024, this supper club h.wood Group is now set to debut in Fall 2025. The extravagant spot features upscale dining in a Roaring ’20s-inspired atmosphere. There will be stages for live performers, private dining rooms, and lounge-style bottle service following dinner hours.

Jo’Seon

1628 Oak Lawn Avenue

This new Korean omakase restaurant focusing on Japanese A5 wagyu is opening in the Design District this fall. It will go into the former Pakpao Thai space and feature six cuts of premium A5 wagyu and fresh fish directly from Japan, “AI enhancements” on projection screens, and the opportunity to book private limo transportation service to/from your meal via the restaurant’s dedicated concierge team.

Urban Italia

3030 Nowitzki Way

The owners of upscale Las Colinas Indian restaurant Sanjh (Tivona Group) are opening this new Italian-American spot from award-winning Top Chef alum Chef Carla Pellegrino in Victory Park this fall/winter. Urban Italia will go into the former WFAA studio — a massive 5,500 square-foot space. Pellegrino is a renowned chef in New York and Las Vegas, who came to North Texas earlier this year to debut Grapevine’s Teatro. The menu will feature wood-fired pizzas, homemade pasta, meatballs, and more. Designed by Fusion AE, the space features an indoor-outdoor bar & patio and a bright and airy dining room inside.

Saffron House

3030 Nowitzki Way

On the second floor above Urban Italia (and from the same owners as the new Italian spot), this Dallas Indian restaurant makes its return this fall/winter after closing in 2019. Saffron House was founded by Tivona Group’s CEO, Probodh Arora, in 2002. Also designed by Fusion AE, the new location will be bright and open, offering 2,000 square feet of space overlooking Victory Park. Guests can expect classics from the original Saffron House, along with new favorites and a cocktail program designed by Tivona Director of Beverage Program Yangdup Lama.