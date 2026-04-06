Our 4 Favorite Dallas Restaurants Right Now — What to Order at Mamani Owners’ New Bakery, Apothecary 2.0, and More
Brand New Spots and Local Staples That Wowed Us This SpringBY Megan Ziots //
The Snow Crab 6 Pack at The Charles is a ravioli cut tableside. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
The Opium Den is a must-try on Apothecary's cocktail menu. (Photo by Samantha Marie)
Apothecary is now offering a full dinner menu in both of its spaces. (Photo by Samantha Marie)
The s'mores dessert at Apothecary is a fun way to end a meal. (Photo by Samantha Marie)
The Charles recently introduced a redesigned space and menu, with an emphasis on items from their wood-fired grill. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Two new must-try menu items at The Charles include the Focaccia di Charles and Bluefin Tuna Carpaccio. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Don't leave without ordering the Affogato Semifreddo at The Charles for dessert. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
From croissants and Kouign-Amann to cookies, cakes, tarts, and muffins, there’s a ton to try on the pastries menu at The Bread Club. (Courtesy)
The sandwich menu at The Bread Club features 9 kinds of sandwiches. (Courtesy)
The Dallas restaurant openings don’t seem to be slowing down any time soon. There are several brand-new spots to check out, as well as old favorites revamping their spaces and menus. In our What to Order series, we do the work for you by visiting the latest hot spots and narrowing down the best (in our opinion) bites at each.
For this month’s round-up, we dined at a highly anticipated new bakery from the owners of Michelin-starred Mamani and a cool, new Oak Cliff bar. We also returned to The Charles after it upgraded its interior and refreshed its menu, as well as Apothecary, which just expanded into the former Rye space to offer a new two-room experience with a full dinner menu — a first for the cocktail bar.
These are our 4 favorite Dallas restaurants right now, and what to order at each spot.
Apothecary
Lower Greenville
1922 Greenville Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206 | Map
After Michelin-recognized Rye closed on Lower Greenville almost a month ago, its sister concept (and next-door neighbor), Apothecary, underwent a remodel, expanding across both spaces. Now, the favorite Dallas cocktail bar has reopened as a two-room experience. Archive and Alchemy are two different rooms with different cocktail menus that Apothecary, though both spaces share the same full dinner menu (also a new offering for the bar).
The former Rye space is now Archive, featuring a “more approachable menu” including drinks from Apothecary’s original “Over the Counter” section and other classic cocktail options. The original Apothecary space is now the Alchemy room, which offers more adventurous options.
What to Order:
- Cocktails are necessary at Apothecary. There’s always something new and creative to try. During our recent dinner, we enjoyed one of the more “adventurous” options — the Opium Den with rum, poppy seed clarified milk syrup, chocolate mole bitters, and more. It’s also smoked at the table.
- A Rye favorite — the Icelandic Hot Dog bite is still a must-order with its TX wagyu dog and rudbrod bun
- The steak tartare made with TX wagyu and served with bread
- Japanese elotes with miso butter, Kewpie mayo, togarashi, katsuobushi, sesame seeds, and micro cilantro
- Another popular dish from the Rye menu, the beef cheek tacos, was our favorite bite of the evening
- The roasted local vegetables are a delicious “side” dish consisting of rainbow carrots, rainbow chard, burnt miso glaze, spiced honey butter, goat cheese, and blackened pepitas
- For dessert, you can’t miss the S’mores. It comes out with its own little fire, so you can roast your own marshmallow before topping it onto a graham cake with chocolate namelaka and graham cracker & cocoa nib crumble. It’s one of the most indulgent versions of the classic campfire treat you’ll ever try.
- We also can’t forget about the Softserve Margarita that the bar is quickly become a hot spot for. It’s a grilled pineapple soft serve with tequila, lime, and chili salt. You have to be careful with this one.
The most recent addition to Dallas’ bakery scene, The Bread Club, comes from the owners of Michelin-starred Mamani. It’s located right next door to the modern European restaurant at Uptown’s The Quad. Led by baking director Peter Edris (formerly of Frenchette Bakery in New York City), the new bakery mills Texas-grown grains in-house to produce handcrafted breads, laminated pastries, made-to-order sandwiches, grab-and-go salads, sweets, signature matcha drinks, and coffee.
What to Order:
- For breakfast, don’t miss The Breakfast Sandwich. My favorite during a recent brunchtime visit, the sammie features spinach & chive egg, chipotle aioli, cheddar cheese, avocado, and bacon on a torta bun.
- The Turkey Brie sandwich is also a delicious option with turkey breast, cranberry mustard, spinach, and brie
- We obviously haven’t had a chance to try all the pastries on the menu yet (there are 18 including cookies, muffins, and tarts), but some favorites so far include the seasonal danish (it was strawberries & cream when we visited), The Sausage Roll, the Chocolate “B” Croissant, and Ensaymada.
- For coffee and matcha, make sure to try the Einspanner Latte and Berry Matcha — both are topped with vanilla bean cold foam
The Charles
Design District
1632 Market Center Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75207 | Map
The first restaurant from Dallas-based Duro Hospitality recently unveiled its transformed interiors, which are “richer, sexier, moodier, and more magnetic than ever.” The Charles also debuted a new menu that focuses on dishes prepared on their wood-fired grill, like the rustic and smoky BBQ Pork Jowl with cavolo nero, charred lemon, and black garlic. We revisited the restaurant to taste the newest menu options. Here are our favorite new dishes at The Charles.
What to Order:
- Focaccia di Charles — the prosciutto and black truffle honey version ($59)
- Bluefin Tuna Carpaccio with green tomato vinaigrette and crispy quinoa
- Snow Crab Six Pack — ravioli with Vadouvan cream, pickled shallot, and chive
- The gorgonzola-crusted grilled waygu NY strip
- A side of crispy sunchokes with truffled aioli and parmesan
- Affogato Semifreddo for dessert, lit on fire tableside
From the owners of The Old Monk, this new cocktail bar recently debuted right next door to the new Oak Cliff location of the beloved Dallas Irish bar. The menu features 14 signature cocktails, beer (only Guinness on draft), wine, and seltzer, as well as a couple of snacks and a dozen kinds of 12-inch New York-inspired pizzas from consultant Lee Hunzinger.
What to Order:
- Santa Muerte — a mezcal-based cocktail with Montenegro, peach, lemon, and serrano hot honey
- Smoked Guinness Old Fashioned
- Charcuterie board with prosciutto, Saint-André cheese, fig jam, olives, pickles, and more
- If you like spicy, the Piccante pizza is a delicious combination of soppressata piccante, Calabrian chiles, whipped ricotta, and hot honey.
We can’t wait to go back and try much more.