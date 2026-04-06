Our 4 Favorite Dallas Restaurants Right Now — What to Order at Mamani Owners’ New Bakery, Apothecary 2.0, and More

From croissants and Kouign-Amann to cookies, cakes, tarts, and muffins, there’s a ton to try on the pastries menu at The Bread Club. (Courtesy)

Don't leave without ordering the Affogato Semifreddo at The Charles for dessert. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Two new must-try menu items at The Charles include the Focaccia di Charles and Bluefin Tuna Carpaccio. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

The Charles recently introduced a redesigned space and menu, with an emphasis on items from their wood-fired grill. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

The s'mores dessert at Apothecary is a fun way to end a meal. (Photo by Samantha Marie)

Apothecary is now offering a full dinner menu in both of its spaces. (Photo by Samantha Marie)

The Dallas restaurant openings don’t seem to be slowing down any time soon. There are several brand-new spots to check out, as well as old favorites revamping their spaces and menus. In our What to Order series, we do the work for you by visiting the latest hot spots and narrowing down the best (in our opinion) bites at each.

For this month’s round-up, we dined at a highly anticipated new bakery from the owners of Michelin-starred Mamani and a cool, new Oak Cliff bar. We also returned to The Charles after it upgraded its interior and refreshed its menu, as well as Apothecary, which just expanded into the former Rye space to offer a new two-room experience with a full dinner menu — a first for the cocktail bar.

These are our 4 favorite Dallas restaurants right now, and what to order at each spot.