The 5 Hottest Dallas Restaurants Right Now — and What to Order at Each Spot
The Best Bites From Delilah, Urban Italia, Georgie's New Menu, and MoreBY Megan Ziots //
Always start with the tuna tartare at Delilah Dallas. (Photo by Kathy Tran)
Delilah Dallas is one of the most highly anticipated restaurant openings of 2026. (Photo by Robert Tsai)
The chicken tenders at Delilah Dallas are solid. (Photo by Kathy Tran)
Designed by Fusion AE, Urban Italia can seat 250 guests in an upscale dining room, indoor-outdoor bar space, and large patio. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
We recommend starting with the Mediterranean Salad at Urban Italia. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Urban Italia features "Italia-Merica" food including the Classic Tiramisu. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Georgie switches things up again with a new executive chef and menu. (Courtesy)
The Hot Honey Crispy Duck Breast is another must-try on Georgie's new menu. (Photo by Mary Margaret Photography)
From the owners of The Saint, Night Rooster is a new modern Chinese fine dining restaurant in Dallas' Design District. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
The Jumbo Wagyu Cheeseburger Potstickers at Night Rooster are a must-try appetizer. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
AM/FM is a new diner and live music venue in Dallas' Design District. (Courtesy)
A must-order on AM/FM's all-day menu is the French toast with sweet potato puree. (Courtesy)
The new year is well underway, and there are officially tons of hot, brand-new Dallas restaurants to check out. In our What to Order series, we do the work for you by visiting the latest spots and narrowing down our favorite bites at each.
For this month’s round-up, we dined at three new restaurants in the Design District, including the Texas debut of Los Angeles-based supper club Delilah, a Chinese fine dining spot, and an all-day diner, as well as Top Chef alum Chef Carla Pellegrino’s new “Italia-Merica” concept in Victory Park. We also returned to Michelin-recommended Georgie in Knox-Henderson to try the new menu crafted by recently appointed Executive Chef Bruno Davaillon.
These are the 5 hottest Dallas restaurants right now, and what to order at each spot.
A Los Angeles-based 1920s-inspired supper club, which also has outposts in Las Vegas and Miami, just opened its largest location in Dallas’s Design District. The h.wood Group co-founders John Terzian and Brian Toll threw an epic, invite-only party featuring a special performance by mgk. The kitchen is led by Executive Chef Scott Ruwart, as well as Dallas’ own Joel Orsini (formerly of Parigi) in the executive sous chef position. The team is cooking up Delilah classics, as well as Texas-exclusive dishes.
What to Order:
- Always start with the tuna tartare — the fresh fish is topped with Korean chili, avocado mousse, and ponzu, and is served with a solid portion of sesame crackers.
- We had to try Delilah’s ($29) chicken tenders “appetizer,” which comes with four tenders and three dipping sauces (spicy BBQ, buttermilk ranch, and Zab’s hot honey). They were solid and something I’d order on a more casual night at the bar with a couple of cocktails.
- The Black Truffle Agnolotti was another favorite of ours. Made with pine nuts, parmesan cream, and brown butter, it’s an elevated comfort dish.
- Sides really stood out at Delilah. Especially the carrot soufflé topped with candied corn flakes and walnuts, and the crispy cauliflower with yuzu kosho aioli and Sichuan peppercorn. These would pair well with any of the steaks, seafood, or poultry entrees.
- For dessert, you can’t go wrong with the Baked Alaska — it’s also a show, as the Nilla wafer and banana semifreddo-filled treat is lit tableside and drizzled with caramel sauce.
“Is it worth it?” Several friends have asked me this. For a special celebration or memorable night out, for sure. Guests are truly transported to another era in the new Design District space. The live music is fun, and the burlesque dancers are interesting. It will totally make you feel like you’re in another world. For me, I’d go back for cocktails (the Spicy Siena is wonderful) and a few favorite apps and sides. We dined on the second day they were open, and there were still a few kinks with the dishes to work out. We’re hopeful they will, especially with a favorite Dallas sous chef on board.
This new “Italia-Merica” restaurant from Top Chef alum Chef Carla Pellegrino and Tivona Group (Sanjh) opened in the former WFAA studio space in Dallas’ Victory Park. Designed by Fusion AE, the restaurant can seat 250 guests in an upscale dining room, indoor-outdoor bar space, and large patio. The menu features Neapolitan-style pizzas, pasta, coastal favorites, and bigger plates like Chicken Milanese, Bistecca Alla Pizzaioli, and Chilean Sea Bass Mediterranean. It’s a great spot for a bite and drinks before or after a game or show at the American Airlines Center.
What to Order:
- We recommend starting with the Mediterranean Salad. It’s a classic and includes fresh cucumbers, heirloom tomatoes, kalamata olives, yellow bell peppers, red onions, feta, and olive oil.
- The Classic Meatballs are another solid choice if you’re looking for some protein. Two giant meatballs feature beef, veal, and pork with Pecorino Romano Cheese, braised in marinara sauce and topped with Parmesan and fresh basil.
- Me and my colleage, Melissa Smrekar, were feeling pizza and pasta for the evening, so for pies we opted for the Sausage & Ricotta pizza. It’s a “no tomato sauce” creation with Italian sweet sausage, fresh ricotta, mozzarella, oregano, and rosemary. A great choice when ordering several other red sauce items.
- The Fettuccine Al Ragu Bolognese and Cappelletti Carciofi & Prosciutto were my two pasta choices. The latter was the standout. I love anything with artichoke hearts, but it was the combination of the veggie, three-cheese tortellini, Parma prosciutto, and cream sauce that really stole my heart.
Georgie
Knox-Henderson
4514 Travis Street, Suite 132
Dallas, TX 75205 | Map
This Michelin-recommended, favorite Dallas fine dining spot recently appointed Travis Street Hospitality (owners of Georgie) Culinary Director Bruno Davaillon as its executive chef, after a couple of chef and menu switch-ups within the last year. Davaillon is known for his expertise in French fine dining, and his new menu reflects that. And before you ask, yes, Georgie’s Bread is still on the menu, and it’s still complimentary and delicious. Disclaimer: During our recent visit, we primarily tried new menu items.
What to Order:
- The Snow Crab Toast “bite” with crème fraîche, Meyer lemon, and tarragon
- The Saké Poached Leeks (the stunner of the night) came in a black truffle vinaigrette with caper cream, hazelnuts, and a side of seeded rye toast.
- Artichoke velouté — a Parmesan emulsion with truffle butter and a side of mushroom brioche
- Our favorite entree was the Hot Honey Crispy Duck Breast with winter citrus jus, Hakurei turnips, and confit kumquat.
- The cauliflower tempura side with pepita salsa macha and lemon yogurt cream
- Lastly, the Yogurt and Mushroom dessert is delightful.
From Hooper Hospitality Concepts (owners of Dallas’ The Saint) comes a new upscale Chinese restaurant led by former Top Chef runner-up Chef Shirley Chung. Taking a “Texas-inspired approach to Chinese cuisine,” Night Rooster’s menu features nods to Texas barbecue tradition.
What to Order:
- Jumbo Wagyu Cheeseburger Potstickers
- Drunken Yellow Tail with tequila soy-lemon-lime marinade, jicama, avocado, and bird’s eye chili.
- Tea Smoked Duck (available in whole or half portions) with bao buns and a trio of sauces
- Lava Potato Puree — mashed potatoes with a sous vide egg, garlic confit, crispy garlic, and delicious spicy garlic sauce drizzle.
- Matcha cheesecake
You can read more about our first taste of Night Rooster here.
This new diner and live music venue took over the space previously occupied by Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ in Dallas’ Design District. It comes from Spune Productions and Oh, Hi! Hospitality (led by Chef Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman). An all-day menu at AM/FM features breakfast dishes like chilaquiles, masa pancakes, and pork belly toast, and lunch/dinner options including the open-faced tuna sammie and pot roast guise with pozole grits — which we will be going back to try all of very soon.
What to Order:
- French Toast with challah bread, sweet potato, candied pecans, and whipped cream
- Meatloaf stuffed with a jalapeno popper with mashed potatoes
- Chef’s Pot Pie — currently a chicken enchilada filling, but this will rotate
- Chorizo Fritters with corn and chorizo, served with butter lettuce wraps and green tomato chow chow
You can read more about our first taste of AM/FM here.