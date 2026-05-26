Our 4 Favorite Dallas Restaurants Right Now — What to Order at Chef Omar Flores’ New Coastal Mexican Spot, Seegars Deli, and More

Seegars Deli is a sandwich shop with cocktails, coffee, and more in Dallas' The Cedars. (Courtesy)

You can't go wrong with the filet au poivre at St. Martin's Wine Bistro. (Courtesy)

The Sea Scallops & Pork Belly with morels, artichoke, carrots, and peas is a great choice on St. Martin's new menu. (Courtesy)

The new St. Martin's space features black-and-white checkerboard floors, chandeliers, and a piano — retaining the classic charm of the original while offering a refreshed feel. (Courtesy)

Make sure to try one of the tostadas at Maroma. We loved the bluefin tuna. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

The Dallas restaurant openings don’t seem to be slowing down any time soon. There are several brand-new spots to check out, as well as old favorites revamping their spaces and menus. In our What to Order series, we do the work for you by visiting the latest hot spots and narrowing down the best (in our opinion) bites at each.

For this month’s round-up, we dined at Chef Omar Flores’ new coastal Mexican restaurant, a new retro deli in The Cedars, and Texas’ first outpost of Italian spot Ospi. We also visited St. Martin’s Wine Bistro’s new East Dallas location for the first time and enjoyed their signature dishes and bites from their latest spring menu.

These are our 4 favorite Dallas restaurants right now, and what to order at each spot.