Restaurants / Openings

6 Buzzy New Dallas Restaurants to Try Right Now

An Upscale Chinese Spot, NYC-Based Australian Cafe, 1920s-Inspired Supper Club, Sleek Diner With Live Music, and More

Night Rooster is guided by a Texas-inspired approach to Chinese cuisine. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Designed by Fusion AE, Urban Italia can seat 250 guests in an upscale dining room, indoor-outdoor bar space, and large patio. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
AM/FM's menu was created by Dallas chef Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman.(Courtesy)
Delilah Dallas is one of the most highly anticipated restaurant openings of 2026. (Photo by Robert Tsai)
Menu items at Little Ruby's range from rice bowls to pastas. (Photo by Ashley Randall Photography)
The first couple of months of 2026 are already booming with new restaurant openings in Dallas. From an upscale Chinese concept and a sleek diner in the Design District to a New York City-based Australian cafe’s first out-of-state outpost in Uptown, these are the buzzy new Dallas restaurants to try right now.

 

 

Night Rooster

Design District

1000 N. Riverfront Boulevard
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Night Rooster Dining Room (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

From the owners of The Saint, Night Rooster is a new modern Chinese fine dining restaurant in Dallas' Design District. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

From Hooper Hospitality Concepts (owners of Dallas’ The Saint) comes a new upscale Chinese restaurant led by former Top Chef runner-up Chef Shirley Chung. Designed by Greg O’Neal of Philosophy Design, this space exudes moody vibes with dim lighting, red booth seating, gold accents, and subtle design details, including florals and butterflies.

Taking a “Texas-inspired approach to Chinese cuisine,” Night Rooster’s menu features nods to Texas barbecue tradition, such as in its Tea-Smoked Duck. Other standouts include jumbo Wagyu cheeseburger potstickers, Cacio e Sichuan Pepe, and lobster & shrimp egg rolls.

Urban Italia

Victory Park

3030 Nowitzki Way
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Bistecca Alla Pizzaiola (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Bistecca Alla Pizzaiola is one of the many highlights on Urban Italia's menu. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

This new “Italia-Merica” restaurant from Top Chef alum Chef Carla Pellegrino and Tivona Group (Sanjh) opened in the former WFAA studio space in Dallas’ Victory Park. Designed by Fusion AE, the restaurant can seat 250 guests in an upscale dining room, indoor-outdoor bar space, and large patio.

At Urban Italia, Pellegrino is blending Old-World technique with New-World flair. The menu features Neapolitan-style pizzas, pasta, coastal favorites, and bigger plates like Chicken Milanese and Chilean Sea Bass Mediterranean.

AM/FM

Design District

1950 Market Center Boulevard
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

AM/FM Dallas

AM/FM is a new diner and live music venue in Dallas' Design District. (Courtesy)

This new diner and live music venue took over the space previously occupied by Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ in Dallas’ Design District. It comes from Spune Productions and Oh, Hi! Hospitality (led by Chef Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman).

An all-day menu at AM/FM features breakfast dishes like chilaquiles, masa pancakes, and pork belly toast. Starters include chorizo fritters, fried green tomatoes, and crab bisque. For entrees, you’ll find an open-faced tuna sammie, chef’s pot pie, and pot roast guiso.

Cantina La Rosa

Preston Hollow

4347 W Northwest Highway, Suite 100
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Cantina La Rosa Dallas

Cantina La Rosa is a new Tex-Mex restaurant in Dallas' Preston Hollow. (Courtesy)

Just opened in Preston Hollow (in the former Fernando’s space), this new Tex-Mex spot comes from the owners of Dallas’ Smoky Rose. The menu features tacos, enchiladas, bowls, a cheeseburger, carne asada, and so much more. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner.

Little Ruby’s

Uptown

2305 Cedar Springs Road, Suite 150
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Crispy Rice Bowl (Photo by Ashley Randall Photography)

The Crispy Rice Bowl at Little Ruby's features puffed wild rice, halloumi, a sunny-side egg, fresh vegetables, and ginger lemon dressing. (Photo by Ashley Randall Photography)

This NYC-based Australian all-day cafe opened its first out-of-state location at Uptown Dallas’ 23Springs. The space features a 1,790-square-foot dining room alongside a 950-square-foot patio, along with design elements like red travertine flooring, white oak millwork, and a custom cowhide wall installation by Texas-based artist Kyle Bunting.

Little Ruby’s menu offers brekkie, lunch, and dinner. Some highlights include the Bronte Burger, Spicy Vodka Pasta, and Ricotta Hotcakes.

Delilah Dallas

Design District

1616 Hi Line Drive
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

New York Strip, Akaushi Tomahawk, Filet

Delilah Dallas is one of the most highly anticipated restaurant openings of 2026. (Photo by Robert Tsai)

A Los Angeles-based 1920s-inspired supper club, with outposts in Las Vegas and Miami, has just opened its largest location in Dallas’s Design District. The h.wood Group co-founders John Terzian and Brian Toll threw an epic, invite-only party featuring a special performance by mgk.

The kitchen is led by Dallas’ own Joel Orsini (formerly of Parigi), who is cooking up Delilah classics, as well as Texas-exclusive dishes. A few highlights on the menu include the Hamachi Crudo, Roasted Lobster Mafaldine, and “Bone-in” Texas Redfish.

 

