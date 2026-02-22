6 Buzzy New Dallas Restaurants to Try Right Now

From the owners of The Saint, Night Rooster is a new modern Chinese fine dining restaurant in Dallas' Design District. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

From Hooper Hospitality Concepts (owners of Dallas’ The Saint) comes a new upscale Chinese restaurant led by former Top Chef runner-up Chef Shirley Chung. Designed by Greg O’Neal of Philosophy Design, this space exudes moody vibes with dim lighting, red booth seating, gold accents, and subtle design details, including florals and butterflies.

Taking a “Texas-inspired approach to Chinese cuisine,” Night Rooster’s menu features nods to Texas barbecue tradition, such as in its Tea-Smoked Duck. Other standouts include jumbo Wagyu cheeseburger potstickers, Cacio e Sichuan Pepe, and lobster & shrimp egg rolls.