Our 4 Favorite Dallas Restaurants Right Now — What to Order at Trattoria Bugatti, Neighborhood Sushi, Sueño, and More

The Dallas location of Sueño was designed in collaboration with Mexico City-based JSa and Arlington’s ch_Studio. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Neighborhood Sushi is now serving its beloved Austin menu of nigiri, sashimi, and rolls in Dallas. (Photo by Justin Cook)

Neighborhood Sushi is a new must-try restaurant in Dallas for its nigiri, handrolls, and unique desserts. (Photo by Justin Cook)

We loved the “True” Italian Alfredo with only fettuccini, butter, garlic, and Parmesan — the authentic Italian way. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

The Lasagna “Rotta” is Chef Erin Willis’ modern take on lasagna with housemade meatballs, ricotta, pecorino, and broken sheet noodles. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

The testaroli is an authentic Italian dish you must try when dining at Trattoria Bugatti. (Samantha Marie Photography)

The Dallas restaurant openings don’t seem to be slowing down any time soon. There are several brand-new spots to check out, as well as old favorites still keeping things fresh. In our What to Order series, we do the work for you by visiting the latest hot spots and narrowing down the best bites at each.

For this month’s round-up, we dined at a new Italian spot led by Chef Erin Willis (former owner/Executive Chef of RM 12:20 Bistro), an Austin-based sushi concept’s second-ever outpost in the Park Cities, and the Snider Plaza location of a favorite Richardson Mexican spot. We also swung by Bob’s Steak & Chop House and tried all the dishes the classic Dallas restaurant is known for.

These are our four favorite Dallas restaurants right now, and what to order at each spot.