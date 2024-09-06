The Hottest New Dallas Restaurants Right Now — And What To Order At Each Spot

From Muchacho Tex Mex owner Omar Flores, Even Coast is a new seafood restaurant in Addison. The design is elegant, yet remains approachable as it features a large bar when you walk in, an open kitchen, and custom lighting. The menu has a little bit of everything, but isn’t overwhelming in any way. You’ll find it’s divided into sections like raw bar (oysters, crudo), salads and soups, appetizers, pastas, sandwiches, and mains. There was nothing that we tried that we didn’t enjoy.

Best Sips: There are 15 house cocktails ranging from a classic martini to a rum-based Exotic Bird. I saw many other guests sipping the EC Spritz, but I wanted to try something different so I opted for the Earl Grey Marteani. It includes earl grey infused gin, amaretto, lemon, egg white, and lavendar. It was surprisingly delightful. The espresso martini was another hit at our table. It features nutmeg and orange flavors to balance out the espresso.

Best Bites: For raw bar items, I suggest starting with the jumbo lump crab. It’s a mixture of grilled sweet corn, avocado, tomatoes, and crab. It comes with seasoned Saltines and Louie sauce that we easily finished. The Big Eye tuna crudo is another favorite with mango nuoc cham, Thai chile, and cashews. The tenderloin steak tartare is also a must-order. It comes topped with truffle aioli and a quail egg yolk.

We had a tough time narrowing down which main dishes to order, but I was so happy with my choice of the grilled Spanish octopus. The smoked tomato vinaigrette is incredible and sides of potato confit and broccolini perfectly complement the protein. My guest ordered the prime ribeye-Delmonico with a side of shells & cheese (with garlic breadcrumb) and mushroom fricasse. I thoroughly enjoyed stealing some of each accompaniment. For dessert, we opted for the strawberry olive oil cake. It comes with a scoop of olive oil gelato (the restaurant also offers several gelato flavors on their own) and was a wonderful end to our meal.