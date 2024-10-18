The Hottest New Dallas Restaurants Right Now — And What To Order At Each Spot

From Fox Restaurant Concepts (The Henry, Culinary Dropout), this new American spot at Inwood Village is a must-visit for a family-friendly meal. The 5,258-square-foot space features a refurbished parachute art piece that is special to the Dallas location, and a modern design. There is also an outdoor patio for al fresco dining.

Best Sips: There are 12 signature cocktails on the menu (including a few frozen options), plus a seasonal sangria. A must-try is the Bourbon & Bells. It’s a balanced mix of bourbon, lemon, bell pepper, honey, and poblano. There is only a slight kick. Another popular pick is The Local — made with strawberry infused vodka, French grapefruit liqueur, lemon, and sparkling wine. Doughbird also has wine and a selection of local draft beers.

Best Bites: Start with the Lebanese hummus. It’s worth adding on vegetables, but it comes with a side of hearth bread — made in-house. The gluten-free Spicy Tuna Tostadas also sounded intriguing, but they were out of tuna for the day. Next time.

For mains, the chicken tenders are highlighted on the menu for a reason. Served with a choice of sauce (we got chipotle bbq and spicy buffalo), the crunchiness of the breading mixed with the tender protein is the perfect combo. Pizza is also a big deal at Doughbird. You can choose from nine options or build your own. You also pick if you want it hand-stretched or Detroit-style. The Copper Hat is a favorite with proscuitto, goat cheese, date, pistachio, and arugala. Also, don’t miss the warm butterscotch cake for a dessert. It comes topped with a scoop of vanilla gelato.