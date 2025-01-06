fbpx
Restaurants / Openings

The 6 Hottest New Fort Worth Restaurants and Bars — And What To Order at Each Spot

A Prized Barbecue Chain, Hideaway Wine and Cheese Destination, Venezuelan Cuisine, and More

01.06.25
The new year is shaping up to be an exciting one for restaurants in Fort Worth. With several standout spots debuting early this year, the city’s culinary scene is buzzing with fresh energy.

To help you narrow down the best of the buzziest, we’re highlighting our favorite new Fort Worth restaurants and what appetizers, entrees, and desserts to order at each spot.

Terry Black’s Barbecue

2926 W 7th Street

Terry Black’s Barbecue, prized for its brisket and classic Central Texas barbecue traditions, has made its long-awaited debut in Fort Worth. The brand-new building in the West 7th District is expansive, and the service was prompt and helpful on a recent visit. Ordering begins at the sides and dessert station, featuring options like brisket-laden pinto beans and a variety of hot and cold plates. At one of several checkout areas, staffers top you off with masterfully smoked proteins.

We highly recommend the aforementioned beans plus the peach cobbler, brisket, and pork ribs. The brisket featured a thick, peppery bark that delivered bold flavor in every bite while the pork ribs were tender and mildly sweet. The cobbler — with its dense, buttery crust and rich, sweet filling — created an unforgettable finish.

The cachapa at Big Yummy Grill House & Bar is a must-try: thick cornmeal cakes filled with queso de mano, topped with queso fresco, and served with a crispy chicharrón and lime. (Photo by Edward Brown)

Big Yummy Grill House & Bar

816 W Daggett Avenue

Arepas, cachapas, and pabellón criollo might soon become staples in Fort Worth with the opening of Big Yummy Grill House & Bar on the Near Southside. The single large space has a lengthy bar and ample seating. For those less familiar with Venezuelan cuisine, think bold and hearty dishes packed with vibrant flavors along with staples like corn, plantains, black beans, and savory meats paired with fresh cheeses.

Our recommendation: the cachapa, featuring two thick cornmeal cakes filled with queso de mano. The generously sized dish came topped with a layer of queso fresco and accompanied by a sauce reminiscent of mild cream cheese that tied the flavors together beautifully. On the side, a long, golden chicharrón offered a satisfying crunch, enhanced perfectly by a squeeze of fresh lime.

Crystal Springs Hideaway features Big Kat’s signature hand-ground burgers. (Courtesy)

Crystal Springs Hideaway

113 Roberts Cut Off Road

Crystal Springs Hideaway recently opened in Fort Worth’s River District, offering a casual beer and wine garden alongside award-winning burgers from Big Kat Burgers. Located in a renovated 100-year-old bungalow and carriage house, the space combines historic charm with modern amenities. The menu features Big Kat’s signature hand-ground burgers, new shareable options, and a weekend brunch menu. A wine, cheese, and charcuterie shop curated by JR Clark adds an elevated touch with customizable boards and unique wine selections.

If you visit for booze, try their espresso martini, a java-forward combo of vodka, cold brew, Borghetti, and coffee liqueur for a rich and invigorating cocktail experience.

The Foreign Hand at The Sterling Lounge is a seasonal cocktail with warm apple and cinnamon notes and a smooth, spiced finish that captures the essence of autumn. (Photo by Edward Brown)

The Sterling Lounge

911 Houston Street

A sleek addition to downtown Fort Worth, The Sterling Lounge stands out with its premium liquor selection featuring an impressive array of bourbon, scotch, and tequila. The shotgun-style bar offers ample barside or lounge seating, and there are plans to open a speakeasy downstairs.

We’re a fan of the bar’s Foreign Hand, a cocktail with warm notes of apple and cinnamon, complemented by a smooth, spiced finish that evokes the essence of autumn — a perfectly balanced and seasonal twist on classic flavors.

Seafood tacos shine at Los Guapos Mexican Street Food, offering fresh shrimp, octopus, and fish alongside creative dishes like birria ramen and the Cali burrito. (Photo by Edward Brown)

Los Guapos Tacos

2708 W 7th Street

Though a few months into operations, Los Guapos Mexican Street Food has earned its place on this list. The Fort Worth restaurant, headed by Chef Angel Fuentes, sets itself apart with its focus on fresh seafood and a wide range of Mex-Mex and Tex-Mex options. Beyond seafood tacos packed with shrimp, octopus, or fish, diners can order West Coast-inspired dishes like birria ramen and the Cali burrito.

Our favorite, the Huarache Guapo, features warm masa topped with citrusy pastor, refried beans, cilantro, and pickled red onions.

The Flying Carpet Turkish Café, a cherished Fort Worth eatery, has reopened its doors at 1223 Washington Ave. (Courtesy)

Flying Carpet

1223 Washington Avenue

Don’t sleep on The Flying Carpet Turkish Café, a cherished Fort Worth eatery, has reopened. The restaurant has been revitalized by Chef Can Karatas and retains its former cozy and inviting environs with natural wooden walls and ceilings that give it a warm, rustic, and comfortable vibe.

The beet dip (pureed beets with creamy yogurt) is a great opener, and the cabbage rolls are another standout, with tender leaves wrapped around a savory mix of rice and herbs.

