For something bold, try the Spicy Popcorn Shrimp Roll at Kura Revolving Sushi Bar. (Courtesy)

Cafecito's new location on West Magnolia Avenue is both spacious and cozy.(Photo by Edward Brown)

For lunch, you can’t beat Cafecito's menudo. (Photo by Edward Brown)

Beren Mediterranean's Ottoman Kavurma is a delight. (Photo by Edward Brown)

From the owners of Terra Mediterranean, La Cabrona serves authentic Mex-Mex cuisine in Artisan Circle. (Courtesy)

La Cabrona serves authentic Mexican dishes, like the rich and delicious Asado de Puerco. (Photo by Edward Brown)

Restaurants / Openings

4 Must-Try New Fort Worth Restaurants — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot

A Beloved Taqueria’s First Brick-and-Mortar, Elevated Japanese Cuisine, and More

BY // 02.19.25
With a wave of highly anticipated restaurant openings this year, 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting time for food lovers. As we prepare to see what Dutchess at the Nobleman Hotel, Dos Mares Restaurant, and Margie’s Italian Gardens have to offer, you don’t have to wait on these four must-try new Fort Worth restaurants.

Cafecito

401 West Magnolia Avenue

During their recent soft opening, Cinthya Duran greeted dozens of excited relatives and Cafecito fans. The co-owner, who runs Cafecito with her husband, Adrian, welcomed guests with the same warm hospitality that has characterized her business since they launched as a food truck just a few years ago. The new location on West Magnolia Avenue is somehow both spacious and cozy, with wall-mounted flowers and pink decor throughout.

The expansive menu still features their beloved breakfast tacos, traditional Mexican coffee sourced from nearby Ostara Coffee Roasters, and satisfying lunch options like the taco plate and ham torta. For breakfast, we recommend chorizo and egg taco or barbacoa taco. For lunch, you can’t beat their menudo, packed with tender tripe and served with a side of bolillo, the classic Mexican bread perfect for soaking up every flavorful bite.

Beren Mediterranean

1229 8th Avenue

Located below Wabi House and inside the Near Southside’s Funky Town Food Hall, Beren Mediterranean offers a wide range of Turkish delights. The new Fort Worth restaurant opens at 6 am seven days a week with breakfast options including the borek (pie) of the day and an assortment of bagels, eggs, and Turkish sausage.

Our recommendation: the Ottoman Kavurma. The tender braised beef shoulder, rich with deep, savory flavors, rests atop a carefully plated mound of fluffy, buttery rice mixed with sliced almonds.

La Cabrona Fort Worth
From the owners of Terra Mediterranean, La Cabrona serves authentic Mex-Mex cuisine in Artisan Circle. (Courtesy)

La Cabrona

2933 Crockett Street

With a menu inspired by the bold flavors of Monterrey, Mexico, and vibrant, festive murals, La Cabrona is a must-visit for any Latin food enthusiast. The new Fort Worth restaurant comes from the same family behind Terra Mediterranean, which delighted longtime fans when it reopened last year.

La Cabrona stays true to authentic Mex-Mex cuisine, and according to our waitress, their Sunday brunch is an experience not to be missed. The Asado de Puerco, featuring tender, slow-braised pork bathed in a deep, smoky chile sauce, was a true delight. Served with a mound of fluffy Mexican rice at the center, the dish was as visually striking as it was satisfying.

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar

2700 N Tarrant Parkway

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar brings an interactive, tech-driven dining experience to Fort Worth’s restaurant scene by combining traditional Japanese flavors with modern convenience. Diners can order custom selections via the Express Belt, which delivers dishes straight from the kitchen. With a rotating menu of over 100 items, including sushi, ramen, tempura, and desserts, Kura offers a fun, fast-paced way to enjoy authentic Japanese cuisine. Don’t pass on the Albacore Toro Bintoro, a juicy, tender albacore tuna belly from Japan. For something bold, try the Spicy Popcorn Shrimp Roll.

