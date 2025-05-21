The Hottest New Fort Worth Restaurants — What To Order at Tim Love’s Buzzy Croquet Concept, A New American Spot Inside a Historic Fire Station, and More

The red curry at Ko Thai is a deliciously rich blend of coconut milk, Thai spices, and veggies. (Photo by Edward Brown )

Restaurant openings are picking up, promising new dining options for locals seeking unique and elevated dining experiences right here in Cowtown. Here’s a look at three new Fort Worth restaurants we’re excited about and our recommendations on what to order at each hot spot.

Stewart’s Croquet & Cocktail Club

4424 White Settlement Road

Chef Tim Love’s latest concept, Stewart’s Croquet & Cocktails, is already living up to its promise as “a country club for the people.” Nestled along White Settlement Road near two of Love’s other Fort Worth staples — Gemelle and Hotel Otto — Stewart’s offers a cozy, design-forward space to unwind with a craft cocktail, a shared plate or two, and a friendly game of croquet.

Inside, the single dining room features a long central bar flanked by couches, including a plush velvet banquette along the back wall. Shades of green dominate the decor, a thematic nod to the croquet lawns and garden-style leisure. Five umbrella-shaded round tables line the front patio, offering a quiet escape from the bustling Trinity Trails. The croquet lawn has yet to see much action, we were told, though staff noted that curious locals are slowly warming up to the genteel British sport.

The menu is lavish but approachable — a clever showcase of Love’s talent for turning Texas hospitality into a culinary playground. Signature dishes include the indulgent Roast and Mash (tender roasted beef with pommes purée and jus), classic fish and chips, grilled salmon, and seared halibut. The Make It Western hot dog, dressed with Lonesome Dove chili and available with a decadent scoop of caviar ($41 for black, $99 for premium), captures the restaurant’s elegant-but-fun ethos.

Our recent dinner at the new spot began with a light amuse-bouche of housemade French onion dip served with marinated olives and delicately crisped chips. We sipped on The Stewart’s Standard, a standout cocktail with a base of whisky, lemon-lime oleo saccharum, Earl Grey, and citrus liqueur foam. The tea notes came through beautifully, herbal and brisk, softened by the citrus and light sweetness. We highly recommend the skirt steak, which arrived perfectly seared and richly satisfying.

Duchess

815 Main Street

Located inside Fort Worth’s new Nobleman Hotel, Duchess is a stylish New American restaurant set in the former No. 5 Fire Station. Led by Chef Casey Thompson, the menu blends Texas influences with inventive touches, bringing something fresh to the Near Southside dining scene.

The bar serves a well-crafted classic Negroni. We started our dinner with a light vegetable spread, featuring a whipped dip topped with chili and fresh chives, surrounded by an artful arrangement of lightly seasoned raw vegetables and housemade chips.

We highly recommend the Griddled Jalapeño-Onion Burger, a bold and juicy standout. At the center is a thick, juicy patty, layered with a buttery melt of white American cheese. A tangy jalapeño relish, shredded lettuce, and a swipe of Southside sauce round out this rich, satisfying burger.

Ko Thai

725 W. Magnolia Avenue

Ko Thai occupies a striking two-level space with a long bar on the ground floor and an upstairs dining room and patio that offer a bird’s-eye view of West Magnolia Avenue. Warm tones, sculptural hanging lanterns, and curved leather seating give the upstairs an inviting, modern feel. Beyond classic Thai cuisine, the new restaurant prepares more decadent offerings like the Pla Lad Prik (deep-fried red snapper) as well as rotating chef specials that change by the week.

Our recommendations: the red curry (a deliciously rich blend of coconut milk, Thai spices, veggies, and your choice of protein) and the Laab (a light, citrusy, and herbal salad served on large Romain lettuce wedges).