The Best New Barbecue Restaurants in North Texas — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot

In 2018, Brandon Hurtado and his wife Hannah began serving Tex-Mex-inspired barbecue at pop-up events around North Texas. A year later, the couple opened a food truck at Division Brewing in Arlington, leading them to open their first brick-and-mortar in the area in 2020. They then opened a new storefront in Fort Worth, became the Official Barbecue Restaurant of the Texas Rangers with a permanent stand at Globe Life Field, and expanded to Mansfield in 2024. And now, the favorite spot has debuted in the Dallas Farmers Market, taking over the former The Reserve space.

After all the turnover that this space has seen since Mudhen left in 2019, I’m hopeful that Hurtado will stick. It’s by far the best concept for this massive stand-alone building. It’s spacious inside and features a covered outdoor patio. I’d never been to a Hurtado before checking out the new Dallas outpost. My fiancé and I ordered the El Jefe platter so we could try a bit of everything — brisket, pulled pork, spare ribs, turkey, burnt ends, and sausage. It was like a little adventure with each bite. The birria taco with slow-cooked brisket is also a must-try, as well as the creamy hatch chile mac n cheese. Also, don’t forget to order the tres leches banana pudding for dessert.

The menu is vast for a barbecue spot, boasting “Handhelds + More” like a burger, a brisket-stuffed baked potato, chopped sandwiches, Texas Twinkies, Mexican cornbread, and a brisket tostada. Plus, there are like seven other sides I haven’t mentioned yet including Mexican street corn and tater tot casserole. There’s a lot to try at Hurtado. Thankfully, its first Dallas location is in a prime location for multiple visits.