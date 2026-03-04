A First Taste of Night Rooster — A New Chinese Fine Dining Restaurant in Dallas’ Design District

When you enter the building, Night Rooster's bar is on the right and a staircase leading up to The Saint on the left. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Chef Shirley Chung, also known as “The Dumpling Queen of Los Angeles,” is a Beijing-born, Chinese-American chef who is leading the kitchen at Night Rooster. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

From the owners of The Saint, Night Rooster is a new modern Chinese fine dining restaurant in Dallas' Design District. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

From the owners of Dallas’ The Saint (Hooper Hospitality Concepts) comes a new modern Asian restaurant and bar in the Design District. Night Rooster is a Chinese fine dining concept, located in the same building that The Saint recently relocated to, led by Chef Shirley Chung — a Beijing-born, Chinese-American chef known as “The Dumpling Queen of Los Angeles.” It was on our list of the most highly anticipated Dallas restaurant openings of 2023 (which it obviously did not open in), and we can confirm now that it was worth the wait.

The Design and Chef Shirley Chung

Designed by Greg O’Neal of Philosophy Design, the Night Rooster space features moody vibes with dim lighting, red booth seating, gold accents, and some design details like florals and butterflies. On the first floor of 1000 N. Riverfront Boulevard, the main dining room can be found behind curtains to the right of the bar.

Before moving to Dallas to open Night Rooster, Chef Chung had opened the acclaimed Twenty Eight Modern Chinese and Ms Chi Cafe in Los Angeles. She was also a finalist on Top Chef: New Orleans and runner-up on Top Chef: Charleston. In 2024, Chung was diagnosed with stage IV squamous cell carcinoma of the tongue. Thankfully, she’s in full remission, but her return to the kitchen at Night Rooster is more than just a job for her.

“Night Rooster is a reflection of my life — it’s rooted in Chinese heritage, shaped by my journey in America as well as my recent health and personal challenges, and inspired by the incredible ingredients and spirit of Texas,” says Chef Chung in an opening press release. “After everything I’ve been through, I can’t begin to say enough about how happy I am to be cooking again, and I hope this restaurant will be filled with passion and joy, from our team and our guests alike.”

What to Order at Night Rooster

Taking a “Texas-inspired approach to Chinese cuisine,” the new restaurant‘s menu features nods to Texas barbecue tradition.

These were our favorite dishes on our first visit to Night Rooster:

The Jumbo Wagyu Cheeseburger Potstickers were the stunner of the evening. Two slider-sized dumplings come served with a bacon tomato jam that you must scoop every last bit of up.

The Drunken Yellow Tail with tequila soy-lemon-lime marinade, jicama, avocado, and bird’s eye chili is another must-order appetizer. It’s flavorful and refreshing.

Another favorite cold app is the Rooster Salad. Fried chicken collagen nuggets (I know, but they taste great) top a hefty portion of greens with a tasty ginger sesame vinaigrette.

For mains, we loved the Tea Smoked Duck. It’s a 24-hour brined duck, smoked with Jasmine tea and hickory wood, and served with bao buns and three sauces: duck sauce, smoked plum, and chili crisp. The duck is tender, the bao buns are steamy, and the duck sauce, in particular, hits the spot.

The Prime Filet & Broccoli is also a can’t-miss classic with a perfectly-cooked eight-ounce prime filet, wok charred broccolini, large slices of red onions, and a black pepper sauce.

For sides, make sure you order the Lava Potato Puree. It’s mashed potatoes with a sous vide egg, garlic confit, crispy garlic, and delicious spicy garlic sauce drizzle.

Don’t forget dessert at Night Rooster. We loved the matcha cheesecake most, but the Hot Mochi Donut with whipped tofu coffee chocolate mousse was a close second.

We mentioned that Night Rooster had a tall order for a restaurant by stating in its release that it “ushers in a new chapter of Chinese fine dining in Dallas. The concept takes its name and guiding spirit from a Chinese folktale in which a heroic archer shoots down eight of the nine suns burning the earth. The final sun retreats in fear, and despite every effort, it is only the persistent crow of a rooster that calls the light back into the sky. At Night Rooster, that story becomes a metaphor for renewal, perseverance, and the quiet power of beginning again.”

After dining at the new Dallas hot spot, we can say that Night Rooster at least lives up to these high expectations with Chef Chung’s incredible story and innovative, delicious cuisine. The design is pretty cool, too.