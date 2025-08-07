Fritto Misto, BBQ Pork Cheek Sliders, Edamame Hummus
Norman's Japanese Grill is serving stellar cuisine in Dallas' Oak Lawn. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Norman's Japanese Grill debuts in the former Homewood space, as a "Western-inspired Japanese raw bar and grill that was influenced by the Duro Founders' deep admiration for Japanese food and culture." (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Norman's Japanese Grill is the latest concept from Dallas-based Duro Hospitality. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Designed by Sees Design, the 3,100-square-foot space was inspired by the American West and post-war Japan. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Guests can expect sashimi, handrolls, and nigiri from the raw program, balanced by skewers straight off the charcoal robata and larger cuts of meat from the hickory wood-fired grill at Norman's. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Make sure to order one of the crudos at Norman's, like the bluefin otoro with Asian pear. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Handrolls come out with a fun little cartoon depicting how to use nori to enjoy your bite at Norman's. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Restaurants / Openings

A First Taste of Norman's Japanese Grill — Duro Hospitality's Latest Restaurant in Dallas

What to Order at The New Western-Inspired Japanese Raw Bar & Grill

Norman's Japanese Grill is serving stellar cuisine in Dallas' Oak Lawn. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Norman's Japanese Grill debuts in the former Homewood space, as a "Western-inspired Japanese raw bar and grill that was influenced by the Duro Founders’ deep admiration for Japanese food and culture." (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Norman's Japanese Grill is the latest concept from Dallas-based Duro Hospitality. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Designed by Sees Design, the 3,100-square-foot space was inspired by the American West and post-war Japan. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Guests can expect sashimi, handrolls, and nigiri from the raw program, balanced by skewers straight off the charcoal robata and larger cuts of meat from the hickory wood-fired grill at Norman's. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Make sure to order one of the crudos at Norman's, like the bluefin otoro with Asian pear. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Handrolls come out with a fun little cartoon depicting how to use nori to enjoy your bite at Norman's. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Until last week, we didn’t know what kind of restaurant the next Duro Hospitality concept would be, or even what they named it. All we knew was that it would open in the former Homewood space in Dallas’ Oak Lawn. The owners of Mister Charles, El Carlos Elegante, and several other local hotspots have consistently opened standout restaurants since The Charles debuted in the Design District in 2018.

Their latest spot, a unique British-inspired concept, The Chumley House, opened in Fort Worth last fall, and the experience has stayed with us all year. It made us more hyped for the group’s next Dallas restaurant, even though we knew nothing about it. Now, Norman’s Japanese Grill is serving a Western-inspired Japanese menu in a cozy, playful setting, and we just got a first taste.

The American West Meets Post-War Japan

Before going into the new restaurant, this was the backstory we had from a press release: “Norman’s is based on a story about a WWII veteran from Texas, who was stationed in Japan during the postwar U.S. occupation. There, Norman fell in love — with the country, its cuisine, its craft, and most importantly, a woman. This neighborhood spot is a Wes Anderson-inspired homage to his extensive travels and nostalgic memories of his Texas roots.”

Designed by Sees Design (which masterminds all Duro aesthetic concepts), the 3,100-square-foot space features seating for 70, a seven-seat sushi bar in front of a sunken bar, and 35 seats on the outdoor patio. With a neutral color palette, kimonos hanging from the ceiling, and fun artwork and knick-knacks scattered all over the place, it’s meant to feel like a lived-in home — specifically a home that Norman built himself.

Like all Duro restaurants, we were instantly transported to a different place. But not too much so that we couldn’t see ourselves stopping by once a week. I felt the “Kyoto ryokan meets Marfa bunkhouse” atmosphere that Corbin See described. It really does feel worn-in with woods, blackened steel, and vintage textiles. It’s like being in Japan, but at home… in Dallas.

What to Order at Norman’s

I sincerely wish my guest and I could’ve tried everything during our first visit to Norman’s, but that’s just not possible, especially with their extensive menu of sushi, handrolls, small plates, crudo, noodles, charcoal robata skewers, and woodfired dishes. But of the 10 dishes we did try, nothing was a miss.

Our recommendation? Start with the edamame hummus. Served with wonton chips sprinkled with shichimi togarashi and topped with a plum chutney, the dish is the perfect mix of sweet and salty with a kick of spice. The Korean fried chicken is another favorite small plate with Norman’s chef Benjamin Norton’s mother’s gochujang recipe and pickles.

For sushi, we opted for the fatty bluefin tuna with shredded foie gras and king salmon nigiri, as well as the Oh’ Godzilla handroll — a delightful bluefin tartare, hokkaido uni, and Ossetra caviar creation. Handrolls come out with a piece of nori and a fun little cartoon depicting how to use it to enjoy your bite. “Don’t Overthink It” is the first step. If only all of life’s tasks could come with a cute graphic that reminds one of this.

Since it’s Duro, there are three noodle dishes on the Norman’s menu, including a corn & miso ravioli (on my list for next time), shrimp & loganiza sausage dumplings, and what we ordered, the udon carbonara. The Japanese-Italian fusion dish comes with smoked pork belly, pecorino romano, and egg yolk. It may look like a small portion, but it’s a hearty, savory one. I enjoyed leftovers for breakfast the next morning.

My second-favorite dish of the evening was the Rosewood NY strip skewers. It comes with an incredible fish sauce chimichurri that enhances the tender meat that is cooked to perfection. But the overall stunner? The cold-smoked hamachi crudo with Tom Kha, charred shiitake, and papaya. The creamy coconut soup paired with the mild buttery taste of the fish and subtle sweetness of the papaya is an absolute winner.

Of the three desserts, we tried two. The Japanese cheesecake stood out with yuzu cream, mango, Asian pear, and cocoa crispies. Ube ice cream with pickled cherries is a light but flavorful option. And we’ll be returning to try the dark chocolate gelato with Castella cake, candied gooseberry, matcha foam, and matcha tuille very soon.

