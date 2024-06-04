Restaurants / Closings

Four Surprising North Texas Restaurant Closures Kick Off Summer 2024

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Dish

BY // 06.04.24
Tulum Restaurant

Tulum has shuttered at The Shops of Highland Park. (Courtesy)

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. This Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant closings.

Summer 2024 has only just begun, but we’re already bidding adieu to four notable local spots. These surprising North Texas restaurant closings include an authentic Mexican favorite, a beloved brewery, a sushi spot in The Colony, and more.

Tulum

Opened in The Shops of Highland Park in 2018, this upscale Mexican restaurant has closed, as first reported by CultureMap. The outlet noted a statement by parent company Local Favorite (who also owns El Fenix and Meso Maya) stating that they had made a difficult decision to close after six years but did not provide a reason. After closing temporarily during the pandemic, Tulum returned at the end of 202o with a new chef and menu. Chef José Meza was cooking authentic dishes that could almost transport you to Mexico. We’ve lost another great restaurant.

Deep Ellum Tap Room
Deep Ellum Brewing Company is a Dallas institution.

Deep Ellum Brewing Co.

Just this past week, a favorite Dallas brewery announced its closure in an Instagram post. After 12 years, the company states they are closing the Deep Ellum taproom and brewhouse. But, they continue, their beers will remain available throughout Texas. Deep Ellum Brewing Co. was purchased by Monster Beverage Corp. in 2022 — the most recent of many changes in ownership over the years.

Akira Back Dallas
A must-try cold dish at Akira Back is the Yellowtail Serrano. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

Akira Back

According to their website (and first reported by Dallas Morning News), one of our favorite new restaurants of 2022 has closed in The Colony. From Michelin-starred chef Akira Back, the Japanese spot has locations all over the world, including London, Paris, and Dubai. It’s a shame — the tuna pizza was incredible.

Mattito's Dallas restaurant closings
After 32 years in the Uptown area, Mattito’s shutters its Oak Lawn Avenue outpost. (Courtesy)

Mattito’s Tex-Mex

After 32 years in the Oak Lawn/Uptown area, this popular Tex-Mex spot has shuttered in its most recent spot in The Centrum office building. According to the Dallas Morning News, the lease was up for the location on Oak Lawn Avenue. Co-owner/co-founder Jeff Frankel tells the DMN they will be looking for a new space to reopen in the same area. Two other outposts of Mattito’s remain in North Dallas and Flower Mound.

Gifts for Dad

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - The Dallas Dish
Discover Weber Pellet Grill at Bering's
SHOP NOW

Featured Properties

Swipe
4031 Norhill Boulevard
Heights
FOR SALE

4031 Norhill Boulevard
Houston, TX

$1,090,000 Learn More about this property
Rachel Solar
This property is listed by: Rachel Solar (713) 416-1600 Email Realtor
4031 Norhill Boulevard
3118 Tangley Road
Open House
West University
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 6/16 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

3118 Tangley Road
Houston, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Debbie Levine
This property is listed by: Debbie Levine (713) 870-4645 Email Realtor
3118 Tangley Road
1312 Woodcrest Drive
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1312 Woodcrest Drive
Houston, TX

$1,499,000 Learn More about this property
Debbie Levine
This property is listed by: Debbie Levine (713) 870-4645 Email Realtor
1312 Woodcrest Drive
5007 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5007 Cedar Creek Drive
Houstoon, TX

$2,900,000 Learn More about this property
Sarah Ghandour
This property is listed by: Sarah Ghandour (713) 530-1344 Email Realtor
5007 Cedar Creek Drive
40309 Heise Road
Hempstead
FOR SALE

40309 Heise Road
Hempstead, TX

$1,490,000 Learn More about this property
Sarah Hudgins
This property is listed by: Sarah Hudgins (281) 433-3357 Email Realtor
40309 Heise Road
1901 Post Oak Boulevard #1209
Galleria Area
FOR SALE

1901 Post Oak Boulevard #1209
Houston, TX

$308,000 Learn More about this property
Sarah Ghandour
This property is listed by: Sarah Ghandour (713) 530-1344 Email Realtor
1901 Post Oak Boulevard #1209
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X