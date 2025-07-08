North Texas Restaurants Raising Money For Central Texas Flood Recovery Efforts

SusieCakes is donating 100 percent of all net proceeds from their Texas Flood Support Cupcakes to Kerrville Pets Alive! and the Community Foundation – Kerr County Flood Relief Fund.

Favorite Dallas (and Richardson) Italian restaurant Partenope is donating 100 percent of its sales at both locations on July 10 to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund. (Courtesy)

In Fort Worth, Chef Tim Love has launched Hats with Heart, a charitable initiative providing immediate support and relief to the affected communities.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar, which has outposts in Dallas and Fort Worth, is donating 100 percent of profits on Wednesday, July 9, to Texas Search and Rescue. (Courtesy)

After devastating flash floods ravaged Kerr and surrounding counties over Independence Day weekend, Texans near and far are rallying together to offer support to Central Texas and flood recovery efforts. Of course, our beloved H-E-B chain dispatched aid to Kerrville and other affected areas, while Whataburger is providing meals to emergency responders.

The Spoetzl Brewery in Shiner has contributed $100,000 to The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country to support flood relief, and World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit founded by chef José Andrés, is on the ground feeding communities and first responders.

Fort Worth and Dallas restaurateurs and eateries are showing their support by donating to relief efforts as well. And you can help by dining at these spots now. The list continues to grow, but here are some of the North Texas restaurants that are giving back to Central Texas flood recovery efforts.

Fort Worth Restaurants

To aid those impacted by the floods and the Camp Mystic communities, chef Tim Love, who owns Lonesome Dove, Tannahill’s, Gemelle, Catarina’s, and more in Fort Worth, has launched Hats with Heart, a charitable initiative providing immediate support and relief to the affected communities. The hats are special edition, and 100 percent of the proceeds directly fund mental health services related to the disaster and relief meals provided by World Central Kitchen.

Bonnell’s Restaurant Group (Bonnell’s Fine Texas Cuisine, Waters, Jon’s Grille, and more) is giving 10 percent of all sales through July 11 to Grape Juice Restaurant in Kerrville, which is giving out as many meals as possible to those in need in the area; the Kerr Country Flood Relief Fund; and the Grace Peters Fund, which provides therapy to the girls from Camp Mystic and families associated with the tragedy.

Also on Wednesday, Second Rodeo Brewing will donate 100 percent of profits to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund.

For July 9 and 10, The Purple Frog is donating 10 percent of sales to Mercy Chefs, which is providing professionally prepared meals to victims, volunteers, and first responders.

Quince is donating 15 percent of sales this week to help victims and their families. West Side Café on Camp Bowie is donating a portion of profits this month to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, and Rex’s Bar & Grill is giving 20 percent of all pizza sales this week to disaster relief funds.

From July 10 through 31, Hotel Drover and it’s restaurant 97 West Kitchen and Bar, Hyatt Place Historic Stockyards, the Stockyards Hotel, and H3 Ranch are collecting essential supplies (first aid kits, non-perishable foods, diapers and wipes, school supplies, personal hygiene essentials, and canned pet food) that will be transported to Central Texas for disaster relief.

In nearby Hurst, La Bistro Italian Grill is donating 100 percent of all sales (not just profits, not a portion, but every single dollar) to families impacted by the tragedy through July 10.

Dallas Restaurants

Favorite Dallas (and Richardson) Italian restaurant Partenope is donating 100 percent of its sales at both locations on July 10 to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund.

Fellow Dallas Italian spot Via Triozzi and its rooftop lounge Terrazza di Triozzi are also giving a portion of their proceeds to support flood recovery efforts through July 13.

Duro Hospitality Group (The Charles, El Carlos Elegante, etc.) is donating a portion of its restaurants’ proceeds to the Texas Hill Country Flood Relief Fund through the month of July.

Austin-based Hai Hospitality has partnered with Mercy Chefs to donate a portion of sales at Loro, Uchi, Uchiko, and Uchiba to the nonprofit.

On July 13, LadyLove in Bishop Arts is hosting a Global Warming monthly party series where 50 percent of proceeds will go towards Kerville relief efforts. The food pop-up at the event will also provide donations from proceeds.

In Both Cities

Hopdoddy Burger Bar, which has outposts in Dallas and Fort Worth, is donating 100 percent of profits on Wednesday, July 9, to Texas Search and Rescue.

On July 9, all Truck Yard locations will give 100 percent of their proceeds that day to the Kerr County Relief Fund.

SusieCakes is donating 100 percent of all net proceeds from their Texas Flood Support Cupcakes to Kerrville Pets Alive! and the Community Foundation – Kerr County Flood Relief Fund.