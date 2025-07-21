An Editor’s IYKYK Guide To Off-the-Menu Dining in Dallas

Did you know you can request bread service at R+D? Oh, and they'll serve their meatballs the way they used to: with marinara. (Photo courtesy of R+D Kitchen)

The Oreo soufflé happens to be my favorite soufflé, and rise only makes it once a year on Earth Day. Or so I thought. (Photo by Melissa Smrekar)

The entire point of dining at a Dallas institution like Café Pacific in Highland Park Village is to do exactly the same thing every single time. So, when my friend Javier Burkle and I have lunch at “Cafe P” on Summer Fridays, we honor tradition. We sit at the corner table in the bar. We start with sweet potato strings. (Once upon a time, these came out unprompted. Then, they were available, but you had to request them. Now, they come out, but I’m not sure if it’s because we’re regulars who always ask for them. Regardless, they aren’t on the menu, and you SHOULD ask for them.)

Next, we order calamari *extra crispy,* a wedge salad for him (*chopped,* with chicken), and the Wok Fired Asian Chicken Bowl for me (no scallions, spicy glaze on the side). At our most recent lunch, we concluded the savory portion of our meal when Javi turned to Don, the main bartender, and said, “Can we get the Half Pecan Ball?”

EXCUSEZ-MOI? The Half Pecan Ball?

Of course, I’m well-versed in the Café Pacific Signature Pecan Ball; I’m not a monster. It’s mini-me, however? I didn’t know that it existed. It came out, and it was the perfect sweet treat for two. I cannot tell you if it was cheaper (or even actually smaller?), but the very existence of the Half Pecan Ball delighted me. It also got me thinking about IYKYK ordering at restaurants in Dallas. What are the off-menu items you have to know about already to even ask for them?

Rise to the Occasion

I take restaurant recommendations seriously, and whenever I have girlfriends visiting from other cities, I always suggest rise. The salon de soufflé stands out because there’s nothing else like it in Dallas. Like many, I already knew about one secret, off-menu item at rise: the Reese’s Pieces soufflé. When I polled my Instagram friends and followers, however, I received a hot lead I did NOT know about. The tip said, “Take a pack of Oreos to Rise No. 1 before your reservation (CVS across the street) Oreo soufflé.”

The Oreo soufflé happens to be my favorite soufflé, and rise only makes it once a year on Earth Day. OR SO I THOUGHT.

On Friday night, my friend Bethany texted me that she was having dinner at rise. I asked if she could do a little boots-on-the-ground fact-checking for me and inquire about the Oreo soufflé. She delivered.

The rise secret menu includes Reese’s Pieces, Hazelnut, Candied Violet, Chocolate Mint, and Oreo.

Interestingly, you do NOT have to bring your own Reese’s Pieces, but you DO have to supply your own Oreos. Committed to you, dear readers, I asked Bethany to place a follow-up inquiry about the necessary pack size. “I assume a single sleeve is sufficient?”

Bethany’s waiter, Garrison, confirmed with the head chef that only four or five Oreos are needed. “We will eat the rest,” he said charmingly.

“This must be what Watergate felt like,” I said, high on journalism and the prospect of my favorite soufflé, just a CVS visit away.

Get It While It’s Hot

I think the Half Pecan Ball and Oreo Soufflé stand alone as their own story, but I’ll open the gates even wider. Here are some additional reader-submitted tips I’m looking forward to flexing. I mean ordering!

BREAD SERVICE at R+D Kitchen (!!) (again I say, EXCUSEZ-MOI). I confirmed with my source that she had the bread service this month. Also, you can order the meatballs at R+D with marinara (“they will still do them the way they used to be”).

Regarding Hillstone, we won’t talk about the removal of the chicken tenders from the menu (RIP), but a little birdie told me you can still order their legendary Cheese Toast.

Pho at Mot Hai Ba (“Not on weekends”)

Chicken Fried Steak at Prego Pasta House (I hear it’s HUGE. Sources say to split.)

Lamb Chops at Rafa’s

Spaghetti and Meatballs at il Bracco (I mean, this seems obvious that it’s doable, but it’s not on the actual menu.)

A by-request-only HOT batch of salsa at Javier’s (“Gotta ask for it and yo mouth gonna burn”)

Chicken Caesar Wrap at Las Palmas (TikTok buoyed this one with virality, which is why the submitter said it was “not even a secret anymore”)

Will all these be taken away overnight? To be determined. But, for now, we dine in glory!

Have another hot tip? Email me (melissa@papercitymag.com).