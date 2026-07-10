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River Oaks Restaurant Favorite Opens In The Woodlands — Ojo de Agua Brings Mexican Food, Creative Cocktails and Patio Power

An All-Day Cafe With Bowls, Ceviche and More

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Ojo de Agua makes its debut in The Woodlands

Ojo de Agua makes its debut in The Woodlands

Opening night on June 18 kicked things off with a bang

Opening night on June 18 kicked things off with a bang

With a blend of modern and authentic Mexican culture, the vibes at Ojo de Agua are on point.

With a blend of modern and authentic Mexican culture, the vibes at Ojo de Agua are on point.

Ojo de Agua, the Mexican restaurant in River Oaks District, has landed in The Woodlands with a sister restaurant. Originating in Mexico City, Ojo de Agua is now expanding its greater Houston area footprint beyond the city limits of Houston.

“From the beginning, Ojo de Agua was created around the idea that fresh food, genuine hospitality and beautiful spaces can positively shape the way people gather and connect,” co-founder of Ojo de Agua Rafa Montero says. “After the incredible response we received in River Oaks, we are excited to introduce the brand to The Woodlands.

“And become part of such a vibrant and growing community.”

Ojo de Agua is bringing its Mexican food to The Woodlands.
Ojo de Agua is bringing its Mexican food to The Woodlands.

Embracing The Woodlands

The new Woodlands’ Ojo de Agua restaurant is bringing its authentic Mexican food and opening night saw diners eager to taste the gourmet tacos, fresh ceviche, handcrafted cocktails, fresh juices and açaí bowls. Conversation flowed as freely as the drinks, as everyone eat and relaxed around the tables and bar.

“We’ve always wanted Ojo de Agua to feel welcoming, energizing and approachable, a place guests can visit for morning coffee, lunch with friends, or an evening cocktail,” Montero says. “The Woodlands felt like a natural next step for us because of the community’s appreciation for quality, lifestyle and hospitality.”

With a blend of modern and authentic Mexican culture, the vibes at Ojo de Agua are on point.
With a blend of modern and authentic Mexican culture, the vibes at Ojo de Agua are on point.

Ojo de Agua is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, making it a new all-day fixture. The new Woodlands restaurant features indoor and outdoor seating. The bar area is both trendy and comfortable, with the perfect lighting to relax and enjoy the food and ambiance.

Ceviches, sandwiches and salads are featured on the menu. Mahi mahi tacos and lobster grilled cheese are among the highlights. Creative cocktails, beer and wine are also available.

Ojo de Agua is located at 10720 Kuykendahl Road. It is open Mondays through Thursdays from 9:30 am to 9 pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 8:30 am to 10 pm, and Sundays from 8:30 a.m to 8:30 pm. For more information, go here.

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