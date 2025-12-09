The interior of On the Kirb has plenty of giant screens visible from every seating location. (Photo courtesy of Becca Wright)
The interior of On the Kirb has plenty of giant screens visible from every seating location. (Photo courtesy of Becca Wright)

The Whipped Feta Thyme starter includes house-made pita bread, good in their brick oven.

The Woodlands' new On the Kirb restaurant patio seats 80, and is a wonderful addition to the former El Tiempo space in Indian Springs.

The organic Kabobs are a menu highlight - both chicken and steak are delicious, served on a bed of house-made hummus.

An extensive renovation of the former restaurant includes a long bar, and a lots of table space, and semi-private area for dining.

The fish tacos are made with grilled, wild-caught cod, topped with purple slaw and queso fresco.

Banana Bread pudding is served with vanilla ice cream, and it full of banana flavor and not too sweet.

The interior of On the Kirb has plenty of giant screens visible from every seating location. (Photo courtesy of Becca Wright)
Restaurants / Openings

The Woodlands’ New Organic Sports Bar Brings Serious Patio Power — On the Kirb Embraces The North

Your First Taste Look at a New Indian Springs Hotspot

The interior of On the Kirb has plenty of giant screens visible from every seating location. (Photo courtesy of Becca Wright)
The Whipped Feta Thyme starter includes house-made pita bread, good in their brick oven.
The Woodlands' new On the Kirb restaurant patio seats 80, and is a wonderful addition to the former El Tiempo space in Indian Springs.
The organic Kabobs are a menu highlight - both chicken and steak are delicious, served on a bed of house-made hummus.
An extensive renovation of the former restaurant includes a long bar, and a lots of table space, and semi-private area for dining.
The fish tacos are made with grilled, wild-caught cod, topped with purple slaw and queso fresco.
Banana Bread pudding is served with vanilla ice cream, and it full of banana flavor and not too sweet.
The interior of On the Kirb has plenty of giant screens visible from every seating location. (Photo courtesy of Becca Wright)

The Whipped Feta Thyme starter includes house-made pita bread, good in their brick oven.

The Woodlands' new On the Kirb restaurant patio seats 80, and is a wonderful addition to the former El Tiempo space in Indian Springs.

The organic Kabobs are a menu highlight - both chicken and steak are delicious, served on a bed of house-made hummus.

An extensive renovation of the former restaurant includes a long bar, and a lots of table space, and semi-private area for dining.

The fish tacos are made with grilled, wild-caught cod, topped with purple slaw and queso fresco.

Banana Bread pudding is served with vanilla ice cream, and it full of banana flavor and not too sweet.

The Woodlands’ own On the Kirb restaurant opened in Indian Springs, in the former El Tiempo space. The full remodel included adding a 2,000-square-foot covered patio at the cost of only five former parking spaces on the west side of the restaurant. With greenery to screen the parking lot, diners have a forest of trees as a backdrop for outdoor dining.

This is the organic restaurant and sports bar’s fifth restaurant in the greater Houston area with the original On the Kirb opening on Kirby Drive in 2016. This new Woodlands’ On the Kirb is the largest in the chain.

Indoors, this new spot features all the signature elements that define On the Kirb — organic, chef-driven food, a lively sports bar atmosphere and daily specials. On The Kirb quickly gained popularity since opening its first restaurant and quickly became more than just a place to catch the game. Offering fresh local produce, organic meats and organic, free-range dairy and poultry, this is more than an ordinary sports bar.

Expect vegan, keto and low-carb options, plus fries and wings cooked in beef tallow for a healthier twist.

On the Kirb Woodlands
The new On the Kirb patio seats 80, and is a wonderful addition to the former El Tiempo space in Indian Springs.

“We are really looking forward to bringing our fresh approach to the traditional sports bar scene in The Woodlands,” On the Kirb owner Joe Arbeely says. “From ample TVs to catch your favorite team to premium outdoor space and bar food you can feel good about indulging in, we’re confident On the Kirb is going to be a great add to the dining scene in this community.”

Giant screens line the perimeter of this new restaurant in The Woodlands. There are three more screens on the patio. Bar seating, and a semi-private area beckon in the back of the restaurant

The On the Kirb Menu

The firebrick oven turns out pizzas and is used to make housemade pita bread — one of the standout starters is the whipped feta thyme. It’s feta with garlic and thyme, served with almonds, mixed olives and warm pita. Their Caputo pizza flour is imported from Naples, Italy, and fermented for three days to ensure an authentic taste.

The On the Kirb menu brings salads, burgers, brick oven pizzas, tacos, wraps and signature items, as well as desserts. The signature organic kabobs proved to be standout on my visit. They are served on a platter of hummus with steamed broccoli that was the perfect al dente. This is a don’t-miss dish.

On the Kirb Woodlands
The organic kabobs are a menu highlight — with both chicken and steak available — served on a bed of house-made hummus.

The banana bread pudding is beyond generous at the end of the meal — and isn’t cloyingly sweet. The banana flavor comes through, and is the perfect complement to the crunchy topping and smooth vanilla ice cream.

On the Kirb is also a brunch spot on Saturdays and Sundays until 4 pm. The très leches French toast comes with fresh berries and whipped cream — and is made with house-made cinnamon sugar Texas toast.

Like On the Kirb’s Houston restaurants, The Woodlands location will offer weekly specials, including:

— Organic Taco Tuesdays

— 100 percent grass-fed Steak Night on Wednesdays

— Burgers and beer specials on Thursdays

— Half-off wine bottles every Friday

On the Kirb is located at 6777 Woodlands Parkway. It is open Mondays through Fridays from 11 am to midnight, Saturday from 10 am to midnight, and Sundays from 10 am to 11 pm.

