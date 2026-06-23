Your PaperCity Account
Restaurants

Heim Barbecue Founders Debut One Trick Pony Pizza Tavern, Bowie House Offers a $250 Hot Dog, and More Fort Worth Restaurant News

The Latest Openings, Closings, and New Chef Appointments

By //

1/0
The real treat at One Trick Pony Pizza Tavern is The Big Hurt, which featured a cracker-thin crust, chunks of piquant Italian sausage, pecorino, and giardiniera. (Courtesy)

The real treat at One Trick Pony Pizza Tavern is The Big Hurt, which featured a cracker-thin crust, chunks of piquant Italian sausage, pecorino, and giardiniera. (Courtesy)

The Pepperoncini Tini, a rum-based martini made with premium Italian white vermouth and topped with a pepperoncino and slices of Granny Smith apple, is a delightful cocktail served at One Trick Pony Pizza Tavern. (Courtesy)

The Pepperoncini Tini, a rum-based martini made with premium Italian white vermouth and topped with a pepperoncino and slices of Granny Smith apple, is a delightful cocktail served at One Trick Pony Pizza Tavern. (Courtesy)

The chicken strips at One Trick Pony Pizza Tavern, which we topped with hot honey, were impossibly tender, likely due to a day-long brine. (Courtesy)

The chicken strips at One Trick Pony Pizza Tavern, which we topped with hot honey, were impossibly tender, likely due to a day-long brine. (Courtesy)

Chef Michael Riemenschneider has led multiple Michelin-starred restaurants in Europe and now advises hospitality projects, including one at BEREN. (Courtesy)

Chef Michael Riemenschneider has led multiple Michelin-starred restaurants in Europe and now advises hospitality projects, including one at BEREN. (Courtesy)

The owner of BEREN Meze & Grill House, Charli Unlu, recently reached out to us with news that his Near Southside restaurant, located in the former home of Maiden, has hired a Michelin-starred chef in a consulting role. (Courtesy)

The owner of BEREN Meze & Grill House, Charli Unlu, recently reached out to us with news that his Near Southside restaurant, located in the former home of Maiden, has hired a Michelin-starred chef in a consulting role. (Courtesy)

The once-humble American hot dog is set to reach rarefied heights in the hands of Chef Antonio Votta at Bowie House. (Courtesy)

The once-humble American hot dog is set to reach rarefied heights in the hands of Chef Antonio Votta at Bowie House. (Courtesy)

Goldee's Bar-B-Q sister concept Ribbee's recently announced its closing but promises to reopen at a new location in the future. (Courtesy)

Goldee's Bar-B-Q sister concept Ribbee's recently announced its closing but promises to reopen at a new location in the future. (Courtesy)

Whether your cuisine of choice is Italian, Turkish, or American fare, you won’t want to miss this week’s Fort Worth restaurant news roundup. The husband-and-wife team behind Heim Barbecue just opened a buzzy pizza and martini spot on South Main Street, and a newcomer Mediterranean restaurant has brought on a consultant with Michelin-star credentials. We have a lot to cover this week, so let’s dive in.

Heim Barbecue Founders Open One Trick Pony Pizza Tavern

We had a feeling it would only be a matter of time before Travis and Emma Heim gifted Fort Worth another innovative food concept. The married couple stepped away from their popular namesake barbecue chain in 2024 after nearly a decade managing Heim Barbecue. We recently dropped by 313 South Main Street — the former home of Hot Box Biscuit Club — to check out One Trick Pony Pizza Tavern, their new concept.

One Trick Pony Fort Worth
The chicken strips at One Trick Pony Pizza Tavern, which we topped with hot honey, were impossibly tender, likely due to a day-long brine. (Courtesy)

Marigold-colored seating, open-rafter ceilings, and sparse artwork throughout the space give One Trick Pony a low-key yet refined tavern feel. We opened with the Pepperoncini Tini, a rum-based martini made with premium Italian white vermouth and topped with a pepperoncino and slices of Granny Smith apple. The confluence of acidity and spice from the mild pepper, combined with the tart, fruity garnish, made for a smooth and delightful opener.

We followed with mozzarella sticks, Chicken Tendies, and The Big Hurt. The cheese sticks were the size of cannolis and featured a hearty, black pepper-infused crust. The sauce was delicious and unfussy, with varying-sized chunks of tomato throughout. The chicken strips, which we topped with hot honey, were impossibly tender, likely due to a day-long brine. The evening’s real treat, though, was the large pizza, which featured a cracker-thin crust, chunks of piquant Italian sausage, pecorino, and giardiniera.

We made reservations that evening and were glad we did. By the time we wrapped up dinner, a line had formed out the door at Fort Worth’s hottest new pizzeria and bar.

Beren Fort Worth
The owner of BEREN Meze & Grill House, Charli Unlu, recently reached out to us with news that his Near Southside restaurant, located in the former home of Maiden, has hired a Michelin-starred chef in a consulting role. (Courtesy)

BEREN Meze & Grill House Brings On Michelin-Starred Chef as Consultant

While we Texans are famed for our rugged independence, state leaders made the wise decision to bring the Michelin Guide to the Lone Star State in 2024. Since then, Panther City Barbecue, Birrieria y Taqueria Cortez, and other worthy Fort Worth restaurants have earned recognition from the guide.

Top Father's Day Gifts

Swipe
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026

The owner of BEREN Meze & Grill House, Charli Unlu, recently reached out to us with news that his Near Southside restaurant, located in the former home of Maiden, has hired a Michelin-starred chef in a consulting role. Chef Michael Riemenschneider has led multiple Michelin-starred restaurants in Europe and now advises hospitality projects around the world.

“Michael is going to help our journey to become recommended by the Micheline Guide,” Unlu tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “That has been our goal since the first day. He is going to help us with the menu, and we’ll be changing a couple of things.”

Unlu says the culinary consulting partnership is only one part of his long-term vision for BEREN. He also highlighted the restaurant’s cocktail and wine program, which was developed by Detroit-based food and beverage consultant Mark Kurlyandchik. Looking ahead, Unlu says he hopes to continue refining every aspect of the guest experience while building BEREN into a destination that brings wider recognition to both the restaurant and Fort Worth’s dining scene.

Bowie House Fort Worth
The once-humble American hot dog is set to reach rarefied heights in the hands of Chef Antonio Votta at Bowie House. (Courtesy)

Bowie House to Serve $250 Caviar-Topped Hot Dog Next Weekend

The once-humble American hot dog is set to reach rarefied heights in the hands of Chef Antonio Votta. The Declaration Dog, available at Bowie House’s Bricks and Horses from July 2 through July 4, will set diners back a whopping $250. The all-Wagyu frank will come topped with smoked mustard crème fraîche, baby pickle and onion relish, and a full ounce of Petrossian Osetra Reserve caviar. In a release, Chef Votta says his team’s goal is to create “something unforgettable” for America’s 250th birthday. We say: Mission accomplished.

Goldee’s Bar-B-Q Sister Concept Announces Closing

After earning a Bib Gourmand from the Michelin Guide and a top ranking from Texas Monthly, Goldee’s Bar-B-Q became something akin to barbecue royalty. The co-owners went on to open Ribbee’s in 2024 as a no-frills spinoff focused on ribs. A post attributed to the owners notes that, while “it is incredibly tough to say goodbye, this isn’t the end of the road. We are actively looking for a new home for Ribbee’s so we can fire the pits back up for you soon.”

The East Seminary Drive restaurant built a loyal following in a short period of time, and we expect the team to be firing up its smokers at a new location before long.

Trending

  1. Houston’s Party Season Goes Out In Style — A $2 Million Night, 2027’s New Women of Distinction and Saturday Night Live Fever
  2. An Inside Look at Emanuel Sharp’s NBA Draft Push — 13 Team Workouts, Why the Houston Rockets Are In Play at No. 39 and the Power of a Fierce Mom
  3. 7 Buzzy New Dallas Restaurants to Try Right Now
  4. A $14.5 Million Mediterranean Revival Estate Hits the Market in Fort Worth’s Westover Hills
  5. Where PaperCity’s Editors Are Traveling to Beat the Texas Heat This Summer 
Advertisement
Water reflection with foreground foliage
Three mirrored bunny sculptures in Dallas Arboretum garden
Hunt Slonem — Bunnies, Birds and Butterflies — April 20 to September 30 Only at Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden Experience a Gallery in Bloom
Scroll

Featured Properties

Swipe
5734 N Braeswood Blvd
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5734 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5734 N Braeswood Blvd
5039 Wigton Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5039 Wigton Drive
Houston, TX

$1,425,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5039 Wigton Drive
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
20507 Behrens Pass Lane
Cypress Creek Lakes | Co-list: Shelby Matthew
FOR SALE

20507 Behrens Pass Lane
Cypress, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
20507 Behrens Pass Lane
4521 San Felipe Street #2102
Arabella
FOR SALE

4521 San Felipe Street #2102
Houston, TX

$979,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4521 San Felipe Street #2102
22002 Treesdale Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

22002 Treesdale Lane
Katy, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
22002 Treesdale Lane
5030 Braesheather Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5030 Braesheather Drive
Houston, TX

$2,200,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5030 Braesheather Drive
1023 Nicholson Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1023 Nicholson Street
Houston, TX

$929,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
1023 Nicholson Street
215 E 26th Street
Sunset Heights
FOR SALE

215 E 26th Street
Houston, TX

$899,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
215 E 26th Street
1046 W 23rd Street #C
Whitaker Cottage
FOR SALE

1046 W 23rd Street #C
Houston, TX

$459,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1046 W 23rd Street #C
196 Harvard Street
Harvard Heights | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

196 Harvard Street
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Susan McCauley
This property is listed by: Susan McCauley (713) 858-4532 Email Realtor
196 Harvard Street
2929 Buffalo Speedway #A301
Lamar Tower
FOR SALE

2929 Buffalo Speedway #A301
Houston, TX

$595,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2929 Buffalo Speedway #A301
9809 Richmond Ave #E8
Westchase Area
FOR SALE

9809 Richmond Ave #E8
Houston, TX

$109,500 Learn More about this property
Brandon Russell
This property is listed by: Brandon Russell (215) 920-4270 Email Realtor
9809 Richmond Ave #E8
11407 Freestone Ave
Southgate
FOR SALE

11407 Freestone Ave
Pearland, TX

$457,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
11407 Freestone Ave
8800 Brae Acres Road
Braeburn Acres
FOR SALE

8800 Brae Acres Road
Houston, TX

$1,099,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
8800 Brae Acres Road
1214 W 31st Street
Shepherd Forest
FOR SALE

1214 W 31st Street
Houston, TX

$469,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
1214 W 31st Street
10102 Knoboak Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10102 Knoboak Drive
Houston, TX

$554,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
10102 Knoboak Drive
10718 Longmont Drive
Walnut Bend
FOR SALE

10718 Longmont Drive
Houston, TX

$699,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10718 Longmont Drive
5622 Braesvalley Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5622 Braesvalley Drive
Houston, TX

$995,000 Learn More about this property
Tsili Ran
This property is listed by: Tsili Ran (713) 562-5521 Email Realtor
5622 Braesvalley Drive
5027 Heatherglen Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5027 Heatherglen Drive
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5027 Heatherglen Drive
1409 Post Oak Blvd #2202
Astoria
FOR SALE

1409 Post Oak Blvd #2202
Houston, TX

$1,975,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1409 Post Oak Blvd #2202
2626 Kenwood Park Lane
Imperial Oaks Park
FOR SALE

2626 Kenwood Park Lane
Spring, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2626 Kenwood Park Lane
3307 Liberty Way Drive
Vicksburg
FOR SALE

3307 Liberty Way Drive
Missouri City, TX

$410,000 Learn More about this property
Trent Johnson
This property is listed by: Trent Johnson (832) 444-8855 Email Realtor
3307 Liberty Way Drive
10226 Briar Forest Drive
Briargrove Park
FOR SALE

10226 Briar Forest Drive
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
10226 Briar Forest Drive
5902 Wayne Way
Kingdom Heights
FOR SALE

5902 Wayne Way
Rosenberg, TX

$485,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5902 Wayne Way
543 W 22nd Street
Heights
FOR SALE

543 W 22nd Street
Houston, TX

$1,190,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
543 W 22nd Street
5618 Wigton Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5618 Wigton Drive
Houston, TX

$565,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5618 Wigton Drive
30715 Parkside Passage Drive
Fulbrook On Fulshear Creek
FOR SALE

30715 Parkside Passage Drive
Fulshear, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
30715 Parkside Passage Drive
6 Red Adler Place
The Woodlands
FOR SALE

6 Red Adler Place
The Woodlands, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
6 Red Adler Place
1402 Bonnie Brae Street
Montrose
FOR SALE

1402 Bonnie Brae Street
Houston, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1402 Bonnie Brae Street
10801 Long Shadow Lane
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

10801 Long Shadow Lane
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
10801 Long Shadow Lane
7631 Westwind Lane
Brays Oaks
FOR SALE

7631 Westwind Lane
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
7631 Westwind Lane
5506 Blossom Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

5506 Blossom Street
Houston, TX

$439,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5506 Blossom Street
2323 San Felipe Street #901
London House, River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2323 San Felipe Street #901
Houston, TX

$2,525,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2323 San Felipe Street #901
4611 Austin Street #C
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4611 Austin Street #C
Houston, TX

$450,000 Learn More about this property
Trent Johnson
This property is listed by: Trent Johnson (832) 444-8855 Email Realtor
4611 Austin Street #C
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
825 Woodcrest Drive
Shepherd Park Plaza Area
FOR SALE

825 Woodcrest Drive
Houston, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
825 Woodcrest Drive
4903 Heatherglen Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

4903 Heatherglen Drive
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
4903 Heatherglen Drive
6130 Annapolis Street
West University
FOR SALE

6130 Annapolis Street
West University Place, TX

$1,450,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6130 Annapolis Street
1410 Malone Street #C
Rice Military
FOR SALE

1410 Malone Street #C
Houston, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1410 Malone Street #C
4414 Plantation Creek Drive
Plantation Creek
FOR SALE

4414 Plantation Creek Drive
Missouri City, TX

$349,998 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
4414 Plantation Creek Drive
240 W 23rd Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

240 W 23rd Street
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
240 W 23rd Street
4626 Silhouette Drive
Katy Lake Estates
FOR SALE

4626 Silhouette Drive
Katy, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
4626 Silhouette Drive
14338 Heron Marsh Drive
Cypress Point
FOR SALE

14338 Heron Marsh Drive
Cypress, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
14338 Heron Marsh Drive
922 Crossroads Drive
Fleetwood
FOR SALE

922 Crossroads Drive
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
922 Crossroads Drive
1702 Beech Bend Drive
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

1702 Beech Bend Drive
Houston, TX

$519,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1702 Beech Bend Drive
1814 Tattenhall Drive
Lazybrook
FOR SALE

1814 Tattenhall Drive
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1814 Tattenhall Drive
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Your home. Our expertise ® | Since 1985
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X