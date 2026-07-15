Vaunted Chef Austin Simmons’ New Restaurant Opens In The Woodlands — Charolais Brings Steaks To a New Level

The Chef and Rancher market is open at Charolais on Hughes Landing. (Photo courtesy of Howard Hughes)

The bar and dining area at Charolais on Hughes Landing is state of the art. (Photo courtesy of Howard Hughes)

Renowned chef Austin Simmons just opened his much-anticipated new restaurant Charolais in Hughes Landing in The Woodlands. Known for his work turning the beloved Tris into a destination dining spot and his deep focus on premium beef, Simmons has built a loyal local following and earned broader national attention for his steak program.

Simmons is taping into his theatrical side for the new Charolais.

“For the first time in my career, in a very long career in the restaurant business, to be able to lay it out and really put yourself in the guest shoes in every seat in the place, and try to imagine how they feel when they’re there was so important,” Simmons tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “When you’re in a private dining room, or or in the bar, in the patio, or in the dining room, I think I think being able to imagine every guest’s experience and how they feel while they’re dining with us.

“For the service and the food obviously is really important. But just that feeling when you’re in the space and you’re dining with special people, there’s not a bad seat in the house, and that was purposeful. And then also the whole restaurant’s kind of a show. I kind of envision it like more like a concert.”

Many in The Woodlands and greater Houston restaurant scene have been looking for a new Simmons-helmed restaurant since Tris shuttered in early January of 2025.

“For a community like The Woodlands, local impact matters,” Jim Carman, President of the Texas Region for Howard Hughes, says. “Chef Austin Simmons is not just an acclaimed chef. He is a talent people here know and are excited to see return in a major way.

“Charolais brings a distinctive new experience to Hughes Landing and reflects our commitment to continuing to elevate the quality and character of The Woodlands.”

Charolais will allow diners to customize steak boards by selecting specific cuts and preferred preparation methods, including live fire, cast iron, high-temperature broiling and other modern cooking techniques. That experience is grounded in Chef Simmons’ Hoof-to-Plate philosophy, which emphasizes ingredient integrity, traceability and quality from ranch to table.

Through his Chef & Rancher program, Simmons’ venture with Texas rancher Larry Ludeke, the chef is able to maintain complete oversight of the beef program from genetic selection and animal husbandry to processing and final cuts.

Diving Into Charolais’ Menu

Austin Simmons plans to change the Charolais menu frequently.

“It will change constantly because now that we’re directly integrated from ranch all the way to the restaurant, and there’s no middlemen, there’s no processor, there’s no distribution,” Simmons says. “Chef and Rancher to Charolais is all one unit now.

“We’re going to be showcasing cuts of the animal that most people have never seen. And most programs don’t perform in those cuts. So those will change all the time.”

Other dishes will be familiar for many — kimchi crab, lobster rolls, an ember roasted big rib, along with smash burgers and bread pudding.

“We have modern equipment that’s better than ever,” Simmons says, “With a new build, you get to pick everything out. The bread pudding’s always been unbelievable. With a modern oven now, I can control steam, moisture, airflow and air temperature.

“The bread pudding’s better than it’s ever been. Mainly because I’m able to control those elements.”

The drinks also will benefit from Charolais’ state of the art digs.

“I also think the bar shouldn’t be understated,” Simmons says. “I mean, we have the best allocation anywhere around. We’re super blessed for that. Look for modern bar wells, liquid nitrogen-fed glass chillers. We’ve put a lot of emphasis into the cocktail program here.

“We have amazing bartenders. About 35 percent of this restaurant is bar and lounge. And it’s not a segregated, separate piece. We do have some division there, but it’s a vibe.”

A Showcase Restaurant For The Woodlands

This new showcase restaurant in The Woodlands was designed by gin design group and built by Texana Builders. The 200-seat Charolais features a main dining room with an open kitchen, a social bar with a chef-driven cocktail program and an open-air patio. Two private dining rooms accommodate 24 and 36 people for corporate gatherings and special events, with the option to expand into the social bar or patio for even larger groups.

Adjacent to the restaurant, C&R Market extends Charolais beyond the dining room, with signature Chef & Rancher products for purchase. These include premium cuts of beef from the same program featured on the menu, branded apparel and more to take home. The C&R Market is open Tuesdays through Thursdays from noon to 9 pm, Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 10 pm, and Sundays from noon to 3 pm.

The Woodlands restaurant scene is going to another level in many ways with Simmons’ Charolais entering the scene, and Bar Bludorn and Bari Ristorante slated to open in time for the fall.

“An elevated dining scene enhances the overall experience and quality of life for residents and businesses in our community, reinforcing The Woodlands’ reputation as one of the nation’s best places to live and work,” Carman tells PaperCity. “We’re excited about the arrival of Charolais by Chef Austin Simmons and look forward to continuing to grow The Woodlands’ culinary scene.”

Charolais is located at 1900 Hughes Landing. It is now open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 3 pm to 9 pm and Friday sand Saturdays from 3 pm to 10 pm. For more info and reservations, go here.