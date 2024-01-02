The 10 Most Exciting Dallas Restaurant Openings in 2024

Restaurants / Openings

Catch Dallas

Catch will debut at Maple Terrace in 2024. (Courtesy)

In 2023, the number of Dallas restaurant openings was nearly impossible to keep up with, and we’re expecting the same in 2024. As our dining scene ramps up to welcome the latest local concepts, as well as some nationally (and internationally)-recognized spots coming to town, we’re zeroing in on the 10 most exciting new Dallas restaurants slated to open in 2024.

 

le pasSage restaurant dallas the terminal
Stephan Courseau and Chef Bruno Davaillon’s Le PasSage opens at The Terminal at the Katy Trail in 2024. (Rendering courtesy of The Terminal)

Le PasSage

4205 Buena Vista Street

From Travis Street Hospitality founder Stephan Courseau (Le Bilboquet, Knox Bistro, Georgie) and Chef Bruno Davaillon, this upscale French-Asian fusion restaurant is opening at The Terminal at Katy Trail early this year. Inspired by the Orient Express, the space was designed by Austin architect Michael Hsu and includes many bright pinks and reds with intimate “compartments” for the bar, the main dining room, and the outdoor patio. Nearby, Rose Café will also be a new concept offering more affordable breakfast, lunch, and dinner bites, as well as coffee and glasses of wine to enjoy on the patio.

New Restaurants Dallas 2024
Chef Tiffany Derry and Tom Foley are opening an Italian restaurant in Farmers Branch. (Photo by Kevin Marple)

Radici

12990 Bee Street, Farmers Branch

Opening down the block from her James Beard Award-nominated Roots Southern Table in Farmers Branch, this will be Chef Tiffany Derry’s third concept with partner Tom Foley’s T2D Concepts (RST, Roots Chicken Shak — both Southern spots). The latest restaurant will serve Italian food. Foley comes from Italian roots and the cuisine was the first style of cooking that Derry learned to cook professionally. Meaning “roots” in Italian, Radici will serve wood-fired vegetables and entrees, homemade pasta, and more.

Catch

3001 Maple Avenue

Opening in the newly renovated Maple Terrace in Uptown, this upscale seafood spot from Texas billionaire Tilman Fertitta is another spot we can’t wait to check out. With locations currently in New York City, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas, Catch’s first Texas location will make its Dallas debut this year.

New Restaurants Dallas 2024
Goldie’s will be a new American restaurant and bar concept in Lake Highlands. (Courtesy of Goldie’s via Instagram)

Goldie’s

9850 Walnut Hill Lane, Suite 305

From This & That Hospitality (Sfuzzi, Double D’s) comes another cool, new spot in Dallas — this time in Lake Highlands. Debuting in the former RM 12:20 Bistro, Goldie’s will be an American restaurant featuring steak, pasta, and more. According to the Dallas Morning News, owner Brandon Hays is partnering with his wife (who co-owns Session Pilates and was recently general manager at El Carlos Elegante) for this project.

JOEY Dallas
JOEY Dallas will open at NorthPark Center in January 2024. (Courtesy of JOEY Restaurants)

JOEY

8687 N. Central Expressway, Suite 307 (NorthPark Center)

Opening on January 18, JOEY is the first of three new Dallas locations from the Canadian hospitality group, Joey Restaurants. NorthPark Center is getting the company’s flagship location, which will take over the former Seasons 52 space. It’s a modern American concept serving globally-inspired cuisine such as steak, sushi, bowls, and burgers. Signature items include the JOEY Classic Steak, Seared Salmon Sushi, and Sake-Glazed Chilean Sea Bass.

Jaquval Dallas
Jaquval and Trades debut in Bishop Arts in early 2024. (Courtesy of Jaquval)

Jaquval and Trades

312 W. Seventh Street

Jason Roberts and Amy Wallace Cowan, owners of Revelers Hall and Oddfellows, are opening a new brewery and deli in the Bishop Arts District. Nanobrewery Jaquval (like “jack of all trades”) and sandwich shop Trades will debut next door to each other early this year. It’ll open in an over-century-old building on W. Seventh Street and is decorated with various objects. Brewer Justin Hatley leads the beer program, which will feature a porter, West Coast IPA, lagers, and more. The nanobrewery will also offer bar bites crafted by chef David Rodriguez like build-your-own tacos, sandwiches, burgers, and pizzas. At Trades, guests will find bagels, coffee, and sandwiches. Bread and bagels will be baked in-house daily.

New Restaurants Dallas 2024
A rendering of the upcoming Nikki Greek Bistro & Lounge. (Courtesy of Estudio Ricardo Torres

Nikki Greek Bistro & Lounge

5757 W. Lovers Lane

Coming to Devonshire in early 2024, this new spot will serve cuisine from the many regions of Greece in the former City Cafe space. From the owners of The Ivy Tavern (Lisa and Tom Georgalis), Nikki will feature an upscale modern design created by Ricardo Torres of Estudio Ricardo Torres. The space boasts 18th-century natural stone floors, custom lighting and furnishings, and a color palette of blues, greens, and creams. Tom Georgalis’ parents are Greek and Lisa learned to cook from them. The couple has enlisted chef Blake Andress as Executive Chef who has previously worked at Mister Charles and The Mansion. Named after the Greek goddess of victory, Nike, the restaurant will be open for dinner Monday through Saturday.

Blue Goose Greenville Avenue_1_Photo Credit Peterson Management Group
On March 19, 2023, Blue Goose Cantina closed on Greenville Avenue. (Courtesy of Peterson Management Group)

Goodwin’s and Goose Bar

2905 Greenville Avenue & 2909 Greenville Avenue

After Blue Goose Cantina closed in spring 2023 (after 39 years in business), three East Dallas restaurant vets — Jeff Bekavac (Cane Rosso, Zoli’s), Austin Rodgers (Alamo Club), and David Cash (Smoky Rose) took over the space. Goodwin’s will be a two-in-one concept with a main restaurant as well as a cocktail bar next door (Goose) opening this year.

Knife Italian Las Colinas
Knife Italian will debut at The Las Colinas Resort, Dallas this February. (Rendering courtesy)

Knife Italian

Taking over the former LAW Restaurant space at The Las Colinas Resort, Dallas this February, Knife Italian comes from Michelin-starred Chef John Tesar (Knife Steakhouse). According to its website, the restaurant “will infuse the lesser-known Italian influence on Texas cuisine to create a staple steak and Italian concept.”

New Restaurants Dallas 2024
Dallas restaurateur Julian Barsotti is opening a new all-day restaurant near Barsotti’s later this year along with former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett and former NFL quarterback Babe Laufenberg.

Caffe Lucca

4212 Oak Lawn Avenue

Scheduled to open in the middle of the year, this new all-day restaurant comes from former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, Julian Barsotti (Nonna, Fachini, etc.), and former NFL quarterback Babe Laufenberg, according to the Dallas Morning News. It’ll take over the former TJ’s Seafood space at The Shops of Highland Park, next door to one of the restaurateur’s concepts — Barsotti’s. Named after Laufenberg’s son, Luke, who passed away in 2019, the new spot will offer coffee, breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Barsotti also just debuted another pizza and jazz concept next door to Nonna called Bacari Tabu.

