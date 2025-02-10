A Popular Fort Worth Coffee Roaster Opens Its First Brick-and-Mortar on South Main Street

The Ostara Coffee Roasters story has always centered on community. Since launching their coffee company in Fort Worth in early 2022, co-founders Natalie Willard and Valerie Mejia have grown their business through pop-up events and partnerships with local retailers and restaurants. Now, the local concept famed for smooth and flavorful cold brews, expertly roasted coffee beans, and high-quality lattes has a permanent home next door to Near Southside’s HopFusion Ale Works.

“We wanted to build something that’s not only a place for us to grow as a business but that also serves as a community hub in the South Main neighborhood,” Willard says in a release. “The food and beverage community in the Near Southside is fantastic, so we wanted to contribute something more than just great coffee to the neighborhood.”

The spacious coffee shop and roastery offers a warm, inviting atmosphere with polished concrete floors, crisp white walls, and a striking green-tiled barista counter where you can order their signature oat milk latte with brown sugar, or another caffeinated drink, and a breakfast taco from their long-time partner Cafecito.

Megan Henderson, Near Southside Inc. director of events and communication, tells PaperCity that the co-owners’ journey is already one of the “great” Near Southside success stories.

“Over the past years, they have navigated the gauntlet of the pandemic, moonlighted at several local retailers, and built partnerships across the restaurant scene,” Henderson says. “Today, their coffee is proudly served all across Fort Worth, packaged for retail, and catered to events big and small. As we celebrate their grand opening, I am reminded that despite all these successes, the Ostara story is actually just beginning. Their new retail location will provide a foundation for regular markets and everyday customers. As community developers, businesses like Ostara Coffee are the retailers we dream of taking root in our vibrant urban district.”

A Continued Focus on Building Community Through Coffee

Ostara Coffee continues to foster a strong community by collaborating with local artists and hosting engaging events. Currently, the coffee shop features a crochet sculpture installation by Fort Worth artist Dizzy Orbit. Past collaborations include a Goosebumps-inspired three-eyed bunny tee with Suzanne Minatra of Ordinary Day Press. The coffee shop and roastery is working on an upcoming T-shirt design with Becca Waugh of Sleepy Panther.

SHOP Swipe













Next

On February 15, the shop’s Galentine’s Brunch + Market will be a celebration of good food, drinks, and local shopping. Scheduled goodies include bagels from Birdy’s Bagels, cake from Crème De La Crème Cake Company, complimentary mimosas by Tricks of the Trade, and coffee from Ostara Coffee Roasters, along with a curated selection of vendors. Every Wednesday evening beginning in May, the coffee shop will host a weekly yoga session led by Breathe With Jamie.

With their official opening now just behind them, the Ostara Coffee team is just getting started.